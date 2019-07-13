The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Recipes » Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

Published: Last Updated:
By

Chicken Yakisoba, by thewoksoflife.com

I’m particularly excited about this chicken yakisoba recipe, because it used to be one of my go-to’s at Japanese restaurants, before I discovered that I really like sushi.

Every time I go to a Japanese restaurant now, I kind of stop and gaze wistfully at the yakisoba on the menu before ordering my usual rolls or sashimi. So I figured I’d make it at home, because that was the only way I was going to get it!

Note: This recipe was originally published in April 2016, newly updated as of July 2019!

What Yakisoba Noodles To Use

There’s something special about the texture of a good yakisoba noodle––that slight chewiness that every great noodle should have.

While they haven’t paid us to endorse them or anything, I would definitely recommend the noodles made by the Sun Noodle company. Their yakisoba (and ramen noodles) are some of the best I’ve tried!

I bought a pack of noodles that actually came with a seasoning packet that I didn’t end up using, but I think that they also sell the noodles separately, without any additional seasonings.

Chicken Yakisoba Ingredients, by thewoksoflife.com

A Surprising Ingredient

One slightly surprising, yet essential ingredient in this chicken yakisoba recipe is Worcestershire sauce.

As I was doing my research, I noticed Worcestershire sauce showing up again and again in several different [probably Americanized] Japanese dishes.

I was a little skeptical, but when I tasted it, I knew it was correct. The Worcestershire sauce adds that signature flavor and tang that you know and love in a good yakisoba.

Yakisoba noodles in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

On to the recipe!

Chicken Yakisoba Recipe Instructions

In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, mirin, Worcestershire sauce, and sugar until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, combine the sliced chicken with 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 2 teaspoons oil. Set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the chicken in one layer and allow to sear for 1 minute. Stir-fry for another minute, remove from the wok, and set aside.

Searing chicken in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the wok, along with the shiitake mushrooms.

Stir-frying shiitake mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for 2 minutes and then add the onions, carrots, and cabbage. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes, and then add the noodles, seared chicken, scallions, and the sauce mixture.

Adding yakisoba noodles to wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Cooking yakisoba noodles with chicken and vegetables, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue to stir-fry the mixture for another 2-3 minutes until the noodles are heated through.

Chicken Yakisoba in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your chicken yakisoba hot!

Bowl of Chicken Yakisoba, by thewoksoflife.com

Bowl of Chicken Yakisoba, by thewoksoflife.com

Picking up yakisoba noodles with chopsticks, by thewoksoflife.com

4.38 from 8 votes

Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba is a popular Japanese noodle stir-fry that's super easy to make at home. Our recipe also has a ton of fresh vegetables in it!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Japanese
Keyword: yakisoba
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 587kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, mirin, Worcestershire sauce, and sugar until thoroughly combined. In a separate bowl, combine the sliced chicken with 2 teaspoons cornstarch and 2 teaspoons oil. Set aside.
  • Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a wok over high heat. Add the chicken in one layer and allow to sear for 1 minute. Stir-fry for another minute, remove from the wok, and set aside.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the wok, along with the shiitake mushrooms. Stir-fry for 2 minutes and then add the onions, carrots, and cabbage. Stir-fry for another 2 minutes, and then add the noodles, seared chicken, scallions, and the sauce mixture. Continue to stir-fry the mixture for another 2-3 minutes until the noodles are heated through. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 587kcal | Carbohydrates: 67g | Protein: 22g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 54mg | Sodium: 2232mg | Potassium: 548mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 7g | Vitamin A: 53.1% | Vitamin C: 21.1% | Calcium: 5.9% | Iron: 25.2%

 

78 Comments

  1. T says

    Love yakisoba! Leftover bagged slaw can be used to cheat on cutting the cabbage and shredding carrots….and I’ve used a julienne peeler to get the carrots prepped uniformly as well….Short cuts… :-)

    Reply

  2. Carlton Yee says


    I bet this is great tasting, but the amount of sodium per serving seems off-putting to me. Over 2200 mg per serving? Yikes, that is a day’s sodium in one dish per person.

    Reply

    • Martin Rowland Hill says

      That does appear wrong – the fours sauces add up to almost 2000 for the recipe with 4 servings so 500mg per. Rummaging around internet I see that the noodles add another 600 per serving if you use the sauce package which this recipe does not. I do not have any of these noodles in my pantry but my other Asian noodles vary from 10 mg to 270mg per serving with dried Hana brand Udon coming in at 200 mg.

      I use lower sodium soy and Worcestershire so there so room to have off some mg’s

      Reply

