The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chicken with Snow Peas Stir-fry

Chicken with Snow Peas Stir-fry

Bill
by:
42 Comments
Edible pea pods are a delicious crunchy vegetable great for a side or even a main dish and this chicken with snow peas stir-fry is no exception! Snow peas are more commonly associated with Chinese cuisine and in my opinion are a bit more tender than sugar snap peas. Both of these edible pea pod varieties have their own merits and can be used quite interchangeably in this and other dishes.

I have memories of snow peas from my days growing up in the Catskills when I would turn over the soil for the garden every spring and we would plant three large rows of these snow pea plants. They grew easily and fast, and soon after sowing them, we would have to put up cut tree branches to act as a trellis for the vines to climb on. Fond memories of my mom coming home from work during the week and picking a basket of these tender pods for the dinner table are still vivid in my mind today.

You can see from our other recipes that we use these snow peas in several dishes, but they are great as a main course. Leave the chicken out of this dish and you can also serve stir fried snow peas as a really easy side.

Here’s what you’ll need for the chicken with snow peas:

For the meat marinade:

For the rest of the dish:

Mix the cornstarch, light soy sauce, and oil in a bowl for the marinade. And add toss in the chicken. Set aside. For more information and preparing chicken for stir fries, see Bill’s post on Chicken velveting 101.

Mix 1/3 cup of hot water or chicken stock with cornstarch into a slurry and set aside. If you like more sauce for the rice, increase your hot water/stock and add more salt or soy sauce to taste.

Heat the wok over high heat until smoking, add a tablespoon of oil to coat the wok and spread the chicken around evenly. Let the chicken sear (don’t move the pieces) for about 60 seconds until browned on one side. If the wok is heated properly, the chicken should not stick.

Next, give the chicken a quick stir and add the minced garlic and snow peas.

Add the shaoxing wine around the rim of the wok to deglaze and stir everything together using a bottom to top folding motion for about 30 seconds.

Movement is important for the snow peas to cook evenly. The pods should be just starting to turn bright green now. Working quickly, add soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, salt, pepper, and sugar. Stir to combine, about 15 seconds.

Stir up your slurry mix (the water and starch has probably separated by now) and add to the wok. Stir-fry for another 30 seconds, or until the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon.  All of the pea pods should be bright green by now.  Don’t overcook or you precious pea pods will become limp and turn yellow!

Plate and serve your chicken with snow peas immediately with steamed rice.

4.89 from 9 votes

Chicken with Snow Peas Stir-fry

Edible pea pods are a delicious crunchy and tender vegetable great for a side or even a main dish and this easy-to-make chicken with snow peas stir-fry is no exception!
by: Bill
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
Keyword:chicken with snow peas
Chicken with snow peas
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 5 minutes
Total: 15 minutes

Ingredients

For the marinade:

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • Mix the cornstarch, light soy sauce, and oil in a bowl for the marinade. And add toss in the chicken. Set aside. Mix 1/3 cup of hot water or chicken stock with cornstarch into a slurry and set aside. If you like more sauce for the rice, increase your hot water/stock and add more salt or soy sauce to taste.
  • Heat the wok over high heat until smoking, add a tablespoon of oil to coat the wok and spread the chicken around evenly. Let the chicken sear (don’t move the pieces) for about 60 seconds until browned on one side. If the wok is heated properly, the chicken should not stick. Next, give the chicken a quick stir and add the minced garlic and snow peas. Add the shaoxing wine around the rim of the wok to deglaze and stir everything together using a bottom to top folding motion for about 30 seconds.
  • Movement is important for the snow peas to cook evenly. The pods should be just starting to turn bright green now. Working quickly, add soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, salt, pepper, and sugar. Stir to combine, about 15 seconds.
  • Stir up your slurry mix (the water and starch has probably separated by now) and add to the wok. Stir-fry for another 30 seconds, or until the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon. All of the pea pods should be bright green by now. Don’t overcook or you precious pea pods will become limp and turn yellow!
  • Plate and serve immediately with steamed rice.

nutrition facts

Calories: 247kcal (12%) Carbohydrates: 13g (4%) Protein: 28g (56%) Fat: 8g (12%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 72mg (24%) Sodium: 807mg (34%) Potassium: 667mg (19%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 1265IU (25%) Vitamin C: 69.6mg (84%) Calcium: 54mg (5%) Iron: 2.9mg (16%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Bill

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

42 Comments

  1. AvatarDanni Eldred says

    Over and over again, you publish recipes that are spot-on! The flavors in this recipe were well-balanced, and it was refreshing to enjoy a stir-fry recipe which wasn’t sweetened (although I sometimes enjoy that, also). I had to substitute sliced button mushrooms for some of the peas, since I didn’t have the full amt. of peas (also had to substitute sugar snap peas for snow peas) in my fridge. Otherwise, I cooked the recipe as written. A quick and delicious and yummy weeknight meal. Made 4 good-sized portions. Please keep doing what you do because you are pros–much appreciated!

    Reply