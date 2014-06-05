The Woks of Life

Chicken with Snow Peas Stir-fry

Edible pea pods are a delicious crunchy vegetable great for a side or even a main dish and this chicken with snow peas stir-fry is no exception! Snow peas are more commonly associated with Chinese cuisine and in my opinion are a bit more tender than sugar snap peas. Both of these edible pea pod varieties have their own merits and can be used quite interchangeably in this and other dishes.

I have memories of snow peas from my days growing up in the Catskills when I would turn over the soil for the garden every spring and we would plant three large rows of these snow pea plants. They grew easily and fast, and soon after sowing them, we would have to put up cut tree branches to act as a trellis for the vines to climb on. Fond memories of my mom coming home from work during the week and picking a basket of these tender pods for the dinner table are still vivid in my mind today.

You can see from our other recipes that we use these snow peas in several dishes, but they are great as a main course. Leave the chicken out of this dish and you can also serve stir fried snow peas as a really easy side.

Here’s what you’ll need for the chicken with snow peas:

For the meat marinade:

For the rest of the dish:

Mix the cornstarch, light soy sauce, and oil in a bowl for the marinade. And add toss in the chicken. Set aside. Mix ¼ cup of hot water or chicken stock with cornstarch into a slurry and set aside. If you like more sauce for the rice, increase your hot water/stock and add more salt or soy sauce to taste.

Heat the wok over high heat until smoking, add a tablespoon of oil to coat the wok and spread the chicken around evenly. Let the chicken sear (don’t move the pieces) for about 60 seconds until browned on one side. If the wok is heated properly, the chicken should not stick.

Next, give the chicken a quick stir and add the minced garlic and snow peas.

Add the shaoxing wine around the rim of the wok to deglaze and stir everything together using a bottom to top folding motion for about 30 seconds.

Movement is important for the snow peas to cook evenly. The pods should be just starting to turn bright green now. Working quickly, add soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, salt, pepper, and sugar. Stir to combine, about 15 seconds.

Stir up your slurry mix (the water and starch has probably separated by now) and add to the wok. Stir-fry for another 30 seconds, or until the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon.  All of the pea pods should be bright green by now.  Don’t overcook or you precious pea pods will become limp and turn yellow!

Plate and serve your chicken with snow peas immediately with steamed rice.

Ingredients
For the marinade:
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon light soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon oil
For the rest of the dish:
  • 2 chicken breasts, sliced into strips
  • ¼ cup chicken stock or water
  • 1½ tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 pound snow peas, trimmed and washed
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine
  • 1 tablespoon light soy
  • 1 teaspoon oyster sauce
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • Fresh ground white pepper
  • Pinch of sugar
Instructions
  1. Mix the cornstarch, light soy sauce, and oil in a bowl for the marinade. And add toss in the chicken. Set aside. Mix ¼ cup of hot water or chicken stock with cornstarch into a slurry and set aside. If you like more sauce for the rice, increase your hot water/stock and add more salt or soy sauce to taste.
  2. Heat the wok over high heat until smoking, add a tablespoon of oil to coat the wok and spread the chicken around evenly. Let the chicken sear (don’t move the pieces) for about 60 seconds until browned on one side. If the wok is heated properly, the chicken should not stick. Next, give the chicken a quick stir and add the minced garlic and snow peas. Add the shaoxing wine around the rim of the wok to deglaze and stir everything together using a bottom to top folding motion for about 30 seconds.
  3. Movement is important for the snow peas to cook evenly. The pods should be just starting to turn bright green now. Working quickly, add soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, salt, pepper, and sugar. Stir to combine, about 15 seconds.
  4. Stir up your slurry mix (the water and starch has probably separated by now) and add to the wok. Stir-fry for another 30 seconds, or until the sauce is thick enough to coat a spoon. All of the pea pods should be bright green by now. Don’t overcook or you precious pea pods will become limp and turn yellow!
  5. Plate and serve immediately with steamed rice.

 

27 Comments

  1. okiegirl says

    Wow. I don’t know how I missed this before, but I’m definitely regretting all the weeks I did not make this. Maybe because I don’t usually spring for the pricey snow peas, or maybe it just looked so simple. Regardless, it was outstanding! Your instructions were superb, as always, so that it came out with very tender juicy chicken and crunchy perfectly done snow peas. I did make a bit more sauce (who doesn’t like sauce???) with about 3/8 C broth and an extra splash of fish oil with the soy, etc. I’m still licking my lips. :)

  2. Rita says

    Simply amazing. Made with home made chicken broth and fresh pea pods and this recipe was so flavorful and tender it is impossible to put into words.

    I altered recipe a bit by adding more broth and an abundance of processed up fresh garlic. I believe there is a lot of flexibility in this recipe so you can’t honestly go wrong. You really do need a very hot pan though to get a lovely seared flavor.

  3. Dianne says

    This was a welcome change from the sesame chicken or pepper steak rut I’ve been in. We all enjoyed it immensely and it will definitely go into the regular rotation.

