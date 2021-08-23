The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Noodles & Pasta 20-Minute Chicken Pho

20-Minute Chicken Pho

by:
76 Comments
Jump to Recipe
20-Minute Chicken Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

This 20-Minute Chicken Pho recipe will have you slurping a bowl of noodles in record time. It’s fast, easy, refreshing, and most of all—tasty.

Note: This recipe was originally published in May 2017. We have since updated it with metric measurements. Enjoy!

FAST PHO

I’ve made no secret of my love for pho. Exhibit A: the painstakingly researched recipe for a traditional beef-based pho that I initially posted back in 2015. (Side note: WHY DOES TIME GO BY SO FAST!?) Also, the instant ramen campfire version that Kaitlin and I cobbled together in Sequoia National Park.

But sometimes, you don’t have six hours to prepare a bowl of noodles. Sometimes, you just want to take out a few simple ingredients and spend minimal time at the stove.

Impossible, you say?

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you my recipe for 20-Minute Chicken Pho, or pho ga. While most bowls of pho that you find out at Vietnamese restaurants usually feature beef—beef brisket, thinly shaved rare beef, beef meatballs, and perhaps even tripe—you may also see chicken pho on the menu.

The great thing about chicken-based noodle soups is that you don’t necessarily have to go to the trouble of making your own stock.

While the flavor of store-bought beef stock doesn’t really lend itself very well to Asian cooking (or as the star of a noodle-soup dish), there are so many high quality chicken stocks out there. And I’ve found that you can really doctor them up however you like.

For this recipe, all you need is some good store-bought chicken stock, and you’re going to flavor it with ginger, chilies, fish sauce, and sugar.

Boil up some noodles, take a minute to sear some sliced chicken to put on top along with a few other garnishes, and voila! You have a shortcut Chicken Pho within 20 minutes. And it’s pretty awesome.

20-Minute Chicken Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

So whether you’re looking for a quick, cheaper alternative to takeout, or you’re taking baby steps up to the 6-hour recipe I posted back in March 2015 (still awesome, still delicious, and totally worth that 6 hours, by the way), this recipe is here for the making!

Chicken Pho: Recipe Instructions

Bring a pot of water to a boil for your noodles. Also bring the chicken broth to a boil in a medium pot, along with the ginger, red chilies, fish sauce, and sugar. Simmer for 15 minutes.

20-Minute Chicken Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Meanwhile, season the chicken with salt and pepper. In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over high heat. Sear the chicken, and set aside.

20-Minute Chicken Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, boil the pho noodles according to package instructions. Divide the noodles among 4 bowls.

20-Minute Chicken Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Divide the broth and the chicken amongst the bowls…

20-Minute Chicken Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

And garnish with fresh bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and Thai basil.

20-Minute Chicken Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Squeeze over some lime juice, and add more fish sauce if desired.

20-Minute Chicken Pho, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve!

20-Minute Chicken Pho, by thewoksoflife.com
20-Minute Chicken Pho, by thewoksoflife.com
4.85 from 13 votes

20-Minute Chicken Pho

This delicious chicken pho recipe tastes like you’ve simmered it for hours, but it can be prepared in just 20 minutes, with a few simple ingredients.
by: Sarah
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:Vietnamese
serves: 4
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 20 minutes

Ingredients

US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil for your noodles. Also bring the stock to a boil in a medium pot, along with the ginger, chilies, fish sauce, and sugar. Simmer for 15 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, season the chicken with salt and pepper. In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over high heat. Sear the chicken, and set aside.
  • While that’s happening, boil the noodles according to package instructions. Divide the noodles among 4 bowls. Divide the broth and the chicken amongst the bowls, and garnish with bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and basil.
  • Squeeze over some lime juice, and add more fish sauce if desired.

nutrition facts

Calories: 557kcal (28%) Carbohydrates: 86g (29%) Protein: 26g (52%) Fat: 13g (20%) Saturated Fat: 2g (10%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g Monounsaturated Fat: 7g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 54mg (18%) Sodium: 914mg (38%) Potassium: 805mg (23%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 6g (7%) Vitamin A: 944IU (19%) Vitamin C: 40mg (48%) Calcium: 79mg (8%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

76 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Nicole says

    5 stars
    Extremely easy and delicious! I amped it up with star anise, dried shiitakes, garlic, and white pepper (which Woks of Life taught me about!), but those are not necessary. So good, fast, and easy, I made it after a 13 hour work day.

    Reply

  2. Bill says

    What do you think of substituting pork for chicken. Currently we don’t have a source for chicken that has been raised appropriately. Since we raise hogs we know where our pork comes from, how it’s been raised and fed. The recipe looks so good I’d like to try it.

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook