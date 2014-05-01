Chicken Penne w/ Asparagus and Peas

During the workweek, I actually have a pretty flexible schedule. My job involves a lot of work that can be done online remotely (read: me sitting on the couch in my pajamas all day, tapping furiously at the keyboard for eight straight hours), plus a lot of running around in the city and meeting people (read: sweaty mess).

I think we all need recipes for those “sweaty mess” days, when dinner seems like a faraway possibility rather than certainty. i.e. “It’s 8:00. Should I take out the pots and pans? Or just eat this granola bar and call it a night?”

For all you workaholics/busy people out there, this Chicken Penne with Asparagus and Peas is an easy dinner that comes together really quickly. Just keep a couple of defrosted chicken breasts in your fridge and a couple pantry items on hand, and you’re set in 20 minutes–15 if you’re an overachiever. I’m bettin’ you are.

2 chicken breasts

salt and pepper

butter or olive oil

12 oz. penne pasta

1 cup fresh or frozen peas

1 bunch young asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1/3 cup dry white wine

2/3 cup cream, half and half or milk (definitely use cream or half and half if you prefer a creamy consistency)

1 egg

2/3 cup Parmesan cheese

½ cup chopped basil

a handful of toasted pine nuts (optional)

Season your chicken with salt and pepper.

Heat a couple tablespoons of butter or olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and sear the chicken on both sides.

Once it’s cooked through, take it out of the pan.

Slice the chicken into strips and set aside.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook the pasta according to the package directions. When it’s nearly cooked, add the peas to the boiling water for the last 90 seconds or so (they should still be bright green!). Reserve a little pasta water for later in case you need to loosen up the sauce.

While the pasta is cooking (it’s important that you do this all at the same time), add a couple more tablespoons of oil or butter to the skillet you used to cook the chicken and add the asparagus and garlic.

Cook for a minute, season with salt and pepper, and then pour in the wine. Let everything reduce down for another minute. Turn off the heat.

In a small bowl, whisk together the milk or half and half with the egg and a little more salt and pepper. At this point, your pan should be rather warm, but not so hot that it will scramble the eggs. Add the creamy egg mixture to the pan along with the hot pasta, peas, and half of your Parmesan and half of your basil. If all goes well, the egg will give the pasta a smooth, silky texture without scrambling, and the heat from the pasta will cook it all through. If the sauce is too thick, add a bit of your reserved pasta water. Stir in the chicken.

Garnish with the rest of the Parmesan and basil, and the pine nuts, if using.

And voilà!

Dinner.