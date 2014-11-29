I find that a lot of chicken stews are quite uninspired. Beef gets all the good recipes when it comes to stew, but what about the humble chicken? When you think “chicken,” “stew” isn’t the first thing to come to mind…which is totally absurd, because slow cooked chicken is really good. Well, while perusing Jamie Oliver’s Comfort Food: The Ultimate Weekend Cookbook, I found the perfect solution to our stew-related doldrums: Ghanaian Chicken Stew. We adjusted the recipe slightly per our personal preferences, leaving out okra (per Sarah’s taste, I personally think that okra would be an awesome addition).

The addition of peanut butter to this chicken peanut stew may sound a bit strange to some, but it really adds a delightful savory edge to the tomato-y, paprika-y redness of this stew. But if you’re looking for a different kind of flavor, you can try another one of our chicken stews: Spicy Chicken Andouille Gumbo.

We happened to only have wings and drumsticks on hand, but this would be even better with thighs and drumsticks; Jamie calls for a whole chicken, so go with whatever you prefer!

You’ll need:

3 lbs chicken pieces (drumsticks, thighs, wings)

olive oil

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

salt and pepper

2 onions, thinly sliced

1 eggplant, cut into chunks

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons tomato paste

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

3 cups chicken broth

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

chopped peanuts, for garnish

cilantro (optional)

Start by tossing the chicken pieces in olive oil, ground coriander, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and salt and pepper to taste. Allow to marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F and roast the chicken for 45 minutes on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

In a large skillet or dutch oven over medium heat, add a few tablespoons of olive oil, the sliced onions, the eggplant, and the crushed red pepper flakes.

Cook for 30 minutes until the vegetables are very tender, and add the tomato paste, tomatoes, chicken broth, and roasted chicken pieces.

Bring the pot to a boil and simmer uncovered for 30 minutes. Stir in the peanut butter and simmer for another 30 minutes. Serve with rice and chopped roasted peanuts on top. Garnish with chopped roasted peanuts and cilantro, and serve with rice!