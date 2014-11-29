The Woks of Life

Chicken Peanut Stew

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

I find that a lot of chicken stews are quite uninspired. Beef gets all the good recipes when it comes to stew, but what about the humble chicken? When you think “chicken,” “stew” isn’t the first thing to come to mind…which is totally absurd, because slow cooked chicken is really good. Well, while perusing Jamie Oliver’s Comfort Food: The Ultimate Weekend Cookbook, I found the perfect solution to our stew-related doldrums: Ghanaian Chicken Stew. We adjusted the recipe slightly per our personal preferences, leaving out okra (per Sarah’s taste, I personally think that okra would be an awesome addition).

The addition of peanut butter to this chicken peanut stew may sound a bit strange to some, but it really adds a delightful savory edge to the tomato-y, paprika-y redness of this stew. But if you’re looking for a different kind of flavor, you can try another one of our chicken stews: Spicy Chicken Andouille Gumbo.

We happened to only have wings and drumsticks on hand, but this would be even better with thighs and drumsticks; Jamie calls for a whole chicken, so go with whatever you prefer!

You’ll need:

  • 3 lbs chicken pieces (drumsticks, thighs, wings)
  • olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 eggplant, cut into chunks
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 3 medium tomatoes, chopped
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter
  • chopped peanuts, for garnish
  • cilantro (optional)

Start by tossing the chicken pieces in olive oil, ground coriander, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and salt and pepper to taste. Allow to marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F and roast the chicken for 45 minutes on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

In a large skillet or dutch oven over medium heat, add a few tablespoons of olive oil, the sliced onions, the eggplant, and the crushed red pepper flakes.

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for 30 minutes until the vegetables are very tender, and add the tomato paste, tomatoes, chicken broth, and roasted chicken pieces.

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Bring the pot to a boil and simmer uncovered for 30 minutes. Stir in the peanut butter and simmer for another 30 minutes. Serve with rice and chopped roasted peanuts on top. Garnish with chopped roasted peanuts and cilantro, and serve with rice!

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Peanut Stew, by thewoksoflife.com
Chicken Peanut Stew

The addition of peanut butter to this chicken peanut stew may sound a bit strange to some, but it really adds a delightful savory edge!
Prep Time2 hrs
Cook Time2 hrs 30 mins
Total Time4 hrs 30 mins
Course: Chicken
Cuisine: African
Keyword: chicken peanut stew
Servings: 8
Calories: 361kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds chicken pieces (drumsticks, thighs, wings, 1.36 kg)
  • olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 onions (thinly sliced)
  • 1 eggplant (cut into chunks)
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 3 tomatoes (chopped)
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter
  • chopped peanuts (for garnish)
  • cilantro (optional)

Instructions

  • Start by tossing the chicken pieces in olive oil, ground coriander, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and salt and pepper to taste. Allow to marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F and roast the chicken for 45 minutes. In a large skillet or dutch oven over medium heat, add a few tablespoons of olive oil, the sliced onions, the eggplant, and the crushed red pepper flakes. Cook for 30 minutes until the vegetables are very tender, and add the tomato paste, tomatoes, chicken broth, and roasted chicken pieces.
  • Bring the pot to a boil and simmer uncovered for 30 minutes. Stir in the peanut butter and simmer for another 30 minutes. Garnish with chopped roasted peanuts and cilantro, and serve with rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 361kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 26g | Fat: 24g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Cholesterol: 87mg | Sodium: 447mg | Potassium: 670mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 1035IU | Vitamin C: 12.7mg | Calcium: 40mg | Iron: 2mg

 

18 Comments

  7. Mark R says

    Cooked this tonight on a semi warm Aussie summer night and it was absolutely delicious. Only used thighs and legs but would remove the skin next time. After baking I had quite a bit of liquid, which I placed in the fridge and removed the fat then added the juices to the stew. At the end of cooking I removed the solids and reduced the liquid for 15 minutes then added the chicken and veg back to reheat. Absolutely yum (even on a warm Melbourne night) – my only regret is I can’t wash the dishes after smashing a finger during a building accident today. Keen to try more of your recipes – thanks.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Mark, thanks so much for sharing your experience with us! We love when we hear from readers who’ve taken the time to try the recipes we post. So glad you enjoyed it, and we wish you a speedy recovery!

      Reply

