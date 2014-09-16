The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice

by:
89 Comments
Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice is a picture-perfect Chinese comfort food dish. It has an incredible earthy flavor, courtesy of the classic combination of Chinese black mushrooms, wood ear mushrooms and lily flower. It also has the silkiest chicken you ever tasted.

Autumn must be in the air, because I just had a hankering for a warming clay pot meal, and decided to adapt one of my mother’s best. You can omit the ingredients you can’t find, and even if it’s only the chicken, you’ll have one hell of a chicken dinner!

My mom used to prepare this dish all the time in the steamer (without the rice) and served it family-style. In Cantonese, it’s called “waat gai”  (滑鸡). The only literal translation I could muster up is “slippery chicken.”

Basically, by steaming the chicken, it ends up with a great silky texture and flavor. Our family always looked forward to dinner when we smelled it in the air, and as kids, we just loved to drown our rice in the soupy deliciousness at the bottom of the plate.

So as you can imagine…the minute I tasted this, it transported me back to childhood:

Well it wasn’t quite that dramatic, but you get the point.

I’m doing my duty in passing this family recipe from my mother to the next generation by documenting it here but cooked with a twist in a clay pot rice dish.

So get your clay pot out now, hightail it to the local Asian store to get one, or have Amazon deliver one to your doorstep! (this is an affiliate link, so any purchase will help support TWOL!)

Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice by thewoksoflife.com

You can also try out our Hong Kong Style Clay Pot  recipe, and I promise there are more clay pot recipes to come! I’m pretty sure this will also work with your rice cooker, but I have to admit we haven’t tried it yet.

The best part of the recipe, after all, is the thin crust of crispy rice at the bottom of the pot that everyone fights over like a turkey tail at Thanksgiving.

Is that weird?

Not at our house.

Ok, here’s how to make this chicken and mushroom clay pot rice!

Chicken & Mushroom Clay Pot Rice: Recipe Instructions

First: a word about the Chinese black mushrooms or shiitakes, wood ears, and dried lily flowers.

These ingredients are readily available in the dry goods section of your Asian grocery store, and you can compare them with the picture provided below (clockwise from top left: lily flowers, wood ear mushrooms, dried black mushrooms).

mushroom-woodear-lilyflower-dried

That said, you don’t necessarily have to use them if you can’t find them. You can just put in more chicken!

If you do decide to use them, you’ll have to soak them in water. An hour is probably enough for the wood ears and the lily flowers, but the black mushrooms will require more time, and you may want to use hot water to speed up the process.

Some additional directions about each of these ingredients:

Lily Flowers:

After soaking for about 15 minutes, rinse them, trim off the woody stems, cut them into 2-inch pieces, and put them into a new bowl of water to continue soaking for another 45 minutes. This ensures they are clean and mild in flavor.

Wood Ears:

No magic here. Just soak them for an hour, rinse them, and give them a rough chop.

Chinese Black Mushrooms:

After they’ve soaked in hot water for 30 minutes, trim off the stem (it can be tough and hold excess dirt). Rinse them again and change the water. Continue soaking. You can decide to leave them whole, or slice them.

OK, on to the dish:

Toss the soaked lily flowers, wood ear mushrooms, black mushrooms, and chicken with the salt, sugar, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, cornstarchsesame oil, Shaoxing wine, oyster sauce, and white pepper. Stir until well-combined. Set aside.

Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice by thewoksoflife.com

For the rice, start by combining the jasmine rice, chicken stock, salt, and oil in your clay pot.

Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Pour the marinated mushrooms and chicken evenly over the top of the rice—if there’s excess liquid at the bottom of the bowl, give it another stir and spoon it over the top.

Sprinkle the julienned ginger and half of the chopped scallion over everything.

Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Cover the pot and place over medium high heat for about 5 minutes, and then turn down the heat to the lowest setting. Cook for 25 minutes.

Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice by thewoksoflife.com

When the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through, garnish with the rest of the scallions and serve your clay pot rice hot off the stove!

Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice by thewoksoflife.com

The first time I tried this chicken mushroom clay pot rice recipe, I was worried if the chicken would be worthy of the name and the memories.

It was!

Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice by thewoksoflife.com

What did I tell ya? You Paella and Hong Kong Clay Pot  lovers know what I’m talkin’ about with that crispy rice!

Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken and Mushroom Clay Pot Rice

Chicken and Mushroom Clay pot rice is a Chinese home-cooked comfort food with Chinese black mushrooms, wood ears, lily flowers and the silkiest chicken!
by: Bill
Course:Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine:Chinese
Steamed chicken clay pot
serves: 2 servings
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 50 minutes

Ingredients

For the toppings:

For the rice:

Instructions

  • Toss the soaked lily flowers, wood ear mushrooms, black mushrooms, and chicken with the rest of the topping ingredients until well-combined. Set aside.
  • For the rice, start by combining the rice, chicken stock, salt, and oil in your clay pot. Pour the marinated mushrooms and chicken evenly over the top of the rice--if there's excess liquid at the bottom of the bowl, give it another stir and spoon it over the top.
  • Sprinkle the julienned ginger and half of the chopped scallion over the top and cover the pot. Place over medium high heat for about 5 minutes, and then turn down the heat to the lowest setting. Cook for 25 minutes. When the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through, garnish with the rest of the scallions and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 644kcal (32%) Carbohydrates: 87g (29%) Protein: 24g (48%) Fat: 21g (32%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 56mg (19%) Potassium: 401mg (11%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin A: 165IU (3%) Vitamin C: 1.7mg (2%) Calcium: 35mg (4%) Iron: 2mg (11%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

Reader Interactions

89 Comments

