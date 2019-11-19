The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Noodles & Pasta Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

by:
241 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein is a classic takeout dish we’ve all probably enjoyed. We find, however, that it’s getting harder than ever to get a good lo mein these days! Hence the need for this recipe.

A Personal Takeout Favorite

Growing up, having Chinese takeout for dinner was an uncommon occurrence. Usually, my mom or dad would prepare dinner.

On the rare occasion that both my parents were too tired or busy to cook, however, we would order from No. 1 Chinese Restaurant. An apt name, because that particular place made some of the best takeout food I’ve ever had.

While you may think the dishes we ordered from the standard takeout menu were similar to what we were eating every night for dinner, nothing could really be further from the truth. Dishes like beef and broccoli, Singapore Mei Fun, and chicken lo mein were a rare treat.

When it came to Chinese takeout, I ALWAYS requested chicken lo mein. It’s still my go-to when I order out these days, but too often, the noodles lack flavor and are soggy or overly greasy.

Which is why I decided to make it myself, with spectacular (if I may say so) results in just 30 minutes. If you’re a lo mein fan, give this recipe a try! The key to the deep color of these noodles is dark soy sauce, which you can find at any Chinese grocery store.

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Best Noodles for Lo Mein

There are two main noodle options for making lo mein: uncooked lo mein noodles, and cooked lo mein noodles. Both contain egg, so they should be yellow in color (note, they may also be labeled “Hokkien Noodles”). The main difference is that the uncooked noodles must be pre-boiled before stir-frying, while the cooked noodles are ready to go straight into the wok.

If using uncooked lo mein noodles, be sure to follow the directions on the package. Boil them until they are just cooked (al dente), dump them into a colander, give them a quick rinse in warm water, and drain thoroughly.

If you’re lucky enough to find them, get the cooked lo mein noodles readily available today from Chinese grocery stores. Give them a quick rinse in hot water to break up the block of noodles, but that’s all the prep needed!

Cooked Lo Mein Noodles, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein Recipe Instructions 

In a medium bowl, combine the chicken with 2 teaspoons each of cornstarch, water, and oil. In a wok over high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil, and sear the chicken for a couple minutes until browned. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Searing strips of chicken in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the garlic. After 10 seconds, add the cabbage and carrots. Stir-fry on high heat for a minute and add the wine in a circle around the perimeter of the wok.

Adding shredded cabbage and carrots, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the noodles and chicken back to the wok and mix well from the bottom up for about 30 seconds. If the noodles aren’t coming apart, add about 1/4 cup water to the noodles to loosen them up a bit.

Stir-frying Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Then cover the wok for one minute. Remove the cover and add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar. Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and add the bean sprouts and scallions.

Adding bean sprouts and scallions at final stage of cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for one more minute…

Tossing lo mein in a wok, by thewoksoflife.com

And serve your home cooked Chicken lo Mein!

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

4.89 from 54 votes

Restaurant-Style Chicken Lo Mein

This chicken lo mein recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home, and it actually tastes a lot better than what you can get at most takeout restaurants.
by: Sarah
Course:Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine:Chinese
serves: 6
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the chicken with 2 teaspoons each of cornstarch, water, and oil. In a wok over high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil, and sear the chicken for a couple minutes until browned. Remove from the wok, and set aside.
  • Add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the garlic. After 10 seconds, add the cabbage and carrots. Stir-fry on high heat for a minute and add the wine in a circle around the perimeter of the wok.
  • Add the noodles and chicken back to the wok and mix well from the bottom up for about 30 seconds. If the noodles aren't coming apart, add about 1/4 cup water to the noodles to loosen them up a bit.
  • Then cover the wok for one minute. Remove the cover and add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar. Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and add the bean sprouts and scallions. Stir-fry for one more minute and serve.

nutrition facts

Calories: 306kcal (15%) Carbohydrates: 42g (14%) Protein: 13g (26%) Fat: 5g (8%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 58mg (19%) Sodium: 502mg (21%) Potassium: 343mg (10%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 3510IU (70%) Vitamin C: 23.8mg (29%) Calcium: 45mg (5%) Iron: 1.6mg (9%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

Note: This recipe was originally published on our blog on August 22, 2016. We have updated it with nutrition information, metric measurements, and clearer instructions. The recipe remains the same. Enjoy! 

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

241 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. john says

    I just made it. So, I used half a head of medium cabbage (on sale because of St. Patrick’s day), 2 carrots, and a bag of bean sprouts. Some of these items, I don’t measure, but eyeball. It was yummy. I had to stop before I ate the whole thing. Thanks.

    Reply