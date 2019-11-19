The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

Published: Last Updated:
By 111 Comments

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein is a classic takeout dish we’ve all probably enjoyed. We find, however, that it’s getting harder than ever to get a good lo mein these days! Hence the need for this recipe.

A Personal Takeout Favorite

Growing up, having Chinese takeout for dinner was an uncommon occurrence. Usually, my mom or dad would prepare dinner.

On the rare occasion that both my parents were too tired or busy to cook, however, we would order from No. 1 Chinese Restaurant. An apt name, because that particular place made some of the best takeout food I’ve ever had.

While you may think the dishes we ordered from the standard takeout menu were similar to what we were eating every night for dinner, nothing could really be further from the truth. Dishes like beef and broccoli, Singapore Mei Fun, and chicken lo mein were a rare treat.

When it came to Chinese takeout, I ALWAYS requested chicken lo mein. It’s still my go-to when I order out these days, but too often, the noodles lack flavor and are soggy or overly greasy.

Which is why I decided to make it myself, with spectacular (if I may say so) results in just 30 minutes. If you’re a lo mein fan, give this recipe a try! The key to the deep color of these noodles is dark soy sauce, which you can find at any Chinese grocery store.

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Best Noodles for Lo Mein

There are two main noodle options for making lo mein: uncooked lo mein noodles, and cooked lo mein noodles. Both contain egg, so they should be yellow in color (note, they may also be labeled “Hokkien Noodles”). The main difference is that the uncooked noodles must be pre-boiled before stir-frying, while the cooked noodles are ready to go straight into the wok.

If using uncooked lo mein noodles, be sure to follow the directions on the package. Boil them until they are just cooked (al dente), dump them into a colander, give them a quick rinse in warm water, and drain thoroughly.

If you’re lucky enough to find them, get the cooked lo mein noodles readily available today from Chinese grocery stores. Give them a quick rinse in hot water to break up the block of noodles, but that’s all the prep needed!

Cooked Lo Mein Noodles, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein Recipe Instructions 

In a medium bowl, combine the chicken with 2 teaspoons each of cornstarch, water, and oil. In a wok over high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil, and sear the chicken for a couple minutes until browned. Remove from the wok and set aside.

Searing strips of chicken in wok, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the garlic. After 10 seconds, add the cabbage and carrots. Stir-fry on high heat for a minute and add the wine in a circle around the perimeter of the wok.

Adding shredded cabbage and carrots, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the noodles and chicken back to the wok and mix well from the bottom up for about 30 seconds. If the noodles aren’t coming apart, add about 1/4 cup water to the noodles to loosen them up a bit.

Stir-frying Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Then cover the wok for one minute. Remove the cover and add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar. Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and add the bean sprouts and scallions.

Adding bean sprouts and scallions at final stage of cooking, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir-fry for one more minute…

Tossing lo mein in a wok, by thewoksoflife.com

And serve your home cooked Chicken lo Mein!

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Lo Mein, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
4.84 from 24 votes

Restaurant-Style Chicken Lo Mein

This chicken lo mein recipe is surprisingly easy to make at home, and it actually tastes a lot better than what you can get at most takeout restaurants.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: chicken lo mein
Servings: 6
Calories: 306kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • In a medium bowl, combine the chicken with 2 teaspoons each of cornstarch, water, and oil. In a wok over high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil, and sear the chicken for a couple minutes until browned. Remove from the wok, and set aside.
  • Add another couple tablespoons of oil to the wok, and add the garlic. After 10 seconds, add the cabbage and carrots. Stir-fry on high heat for a minute and add the wine in a circle around the perimeter of the wok.
  • Add the noodles and chicken back to the wok and mix well from the bottom up for about 30 seconds. If the noodles aren't coming apart, add about 1/4 cup water to the noodles to loosen them up a bit.
  • Then cover the wok for one minute. Remove the cover and add the soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, salt, and sugar. Stir-fry for 30 seconds, and add the bean sprouts and scallions. Stir-fry for one more minute and serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 306kcal | Carbohydrates: 42g | Protein: 13g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 58mg | Sodium: 502mg | Potassium: 343mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 3510IU | Vitamin C: 23.8mg | Calcium: 45mg | Iron: 1.6mg

Note: This recipe was originally published on our blog on August 22, 2016. We have updated it with nutrition information, metric measurements, and clearer instructions. The recipe remains the same. Enjoy! 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Crab Fried Rice - A Thai Recipe
How to Cook Rice Without a Rice Cooker
Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles (Cong You Ban Mian)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

111 Comments

  1. Laura Jean Holt says

    I *really* like your blog. In fact it’s the only food blog I do like and enjoy reading the stories. Not too long, not too corny, no foul language. And I REALLY like your recipes. Thanks for making Chinese food accessible and fun.

    Reply

  2. Margaret says

    I really enjoy your site especially as after living in Hong Kong for a few years and wanting to cook real Chinese food when I moved to France, your recipes are my top ‘go to’ place. Do you have a gluten-free version? Sorry, lab tests are in, and it is real for me. No gluten. Can I make this with rice noodles, buckwheat noodles or other?

    Reply

  4. George Gale says

    Going to make this. Have the pre-cooked noodles (thank you H-Mart!).
    But what are the red strips in a couple of the pix? they look like strips of sweet red bell pepper…

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey George, it may have been a trick of the light or the dark soy sauce darkening the color, but those are actually the carrots, not red bell peppers!

      Reply

  5. Gomathy says

    5 stars
    I overcooked the noodles but the flavor was just like takeout. I had been trying and failing for so long. My family including my picky eater loved it. Thank you!!

    Reply

  6. MCrowther says

    5 stars
    This was amazing. I’ve made it several times. It comes together really quickly and I appreciate that. It’s a perfect fast meal for busy weeknights, and everyone loves it. And it’s easy to scale up when I’m feeding more people than I expect.

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables