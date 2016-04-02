The Woks of Life

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms

86 Comments
Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

With the exception of our vegetable dumplings, most of the dumpling recipes that we’ve posted on the blog thus far—from soup dumplings to wontons—have used traditional pork fillings. Most (if not all) of the dumplings I grew up eating have been made with some variation of a pork filling, and it’s true that pork is invariably the meat of choice when it comes to the dumpling-making arts.

While living in China, however, I was introduced to a plethora of new dumpling types, including dumplings made with lamb, beef, and even tofu. I was also introduced to dumplings that were made with chicken, and I immediately wanted to come up with a version of my own, since several of our readers have requested that we post a recipe for chicken dumplings.

This chicken dumpling recipe includes shiitake mushrooms––both fresh and dried––to give them a really deep, meaty flavor. I also included a decent amount of oil in the filling (about 3 tablespoons), to keep the dumpling filling moist, especially if you’re choosing to use lean ground chicken breast instead of dark meat.

I have to say, after making these, I’ve decided that chicken dumplings can totally stand up to traditional pork dumplings, and I will be keeping a bag of these in the freezer for the foreseeable future. They’re that good!

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken & Mushroom Dumplings: Recipe Instructions

Put the flour in a large mixing bowl. Gradually add the water to the flour and knead into a dough. This process should take about 10 minutes. Cover with a damp cloth and let the dough rest for an hour.

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

In a large pan, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent.

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Then add the chopped fresh shiitake mushrooms and reconstituted dried shiitake mushrooms.

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Cook for 8-10 minutes, and transfer to a bowl, along with the ground chicken, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar, Shaoxing wine, and 3 tablespoons oil.

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Use a pair of chopsticks to stir the filling together in one direction for about 5 minutes, until the mixture resembles a paste.

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Divide the dough into 48 equal pieces. Roll out each piece into a rough circle about 3 1/2 inches in diameter, and add about 2 tablespoons of filling.

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Pleat your chicken dumplings and ensure they are tightly sealed. For detailed step-by-step photos showing you how to do that, check out our full tutorial on how to fold dumplings (4 techniques, from beginner to advanced).

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Continue until all the dumplings are assembled.

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

At this point, you can place the dumplings on a parchment-lined tray (spaced apart, so they aren’t touching each other), and freeze solid. Then you can transfer to zip-top bags and store in the freezer.

To cook the dumplings, whether fresh or frozen, add a tablespoon of oil to a non-stick or cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Add the dumplings to the pan, and allow to fry.

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

When the bottoms of the dumplings are lightly golden brown, add enough water to come about 1/4 inch up the pan, and cover. When the water has steamed off, uncover, and allow the dumplings to continue frying until golden brown.

You can also steam or boil these dumplings. For full details on how to cook dumplings three different ways (steaming, boiling, and pan-frying), check out our tutorial on how to cook dumplings.

Serve with chili oil or our favorite dipping sauce!

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

If you’d rather not fry the dumplings, you can also toss them into boiling water, stir gently so they don’t stick to the bottom of the pot, and cook until they float to the surface. They’re great both ways!

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

If you want to learn more about dipping sauces, see our post on how to make a  traditional dumpling sauce.

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms, by thewoksoflife.com

Chicken Dumplings with Shiitake Mushrooms

Chicken dumplings uses fresh and dried shiitake mushrooms to give them a deep, meaty flavor. Chicken dumplings totally stand up to the usual pork dumplings!
by: Sarah
Course:Appetizers and Snacks
Cuisine:Chinese
Chicken Mushroom dumplings
serves: 8
Prep: 3 hours
Cook: 30 minutes
Total: 3 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour (430g)
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil (plus 3 tablespoons)
  • 1 small onion (finely chopped)
  • 4 oz. shiitake mushrooms (115g, chopped)
  • 6 dried shiitake mushrooms (reconstituted and chopped)
  • 1 pound ground chicken (450g)
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine (or dry cooking sherry)

Instructions

  • Put the flour in a large mixing bowl. Gradually add the water to the flour and knead into a dough. This process should take about 10 minutes. Cover with a damp cloth and let the dough rest for an hour.
  • In a large pan, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent. Then add the chopped fresh and reconstituted mushrooms. Cook for 8-10 minutes, and transfer to a bowl, along with the ground chicken, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar, wine, and 3 tablespoons oil.
  • Use a pair of chopsticks to stir the filling together in one direction for about 5 minutes, until the mixture resembles a paste. Divide the dough into 48 equal pieces. Roll out each piece into a rough circle about 3 1/2 inches in diameter, and add about 2 tablespoons of filling. Pleat the dumplings and ensure they are tightly sealed. Continue until all the dumplings are assembled.
  • At this point, you can place the dumplings on a parchment-lined tray (spaced apart, so they aren't touching each other), and freeze solid. Then you can transfer to zip-top bags and store in the freezer.
  • To cook the dumplings, whether fresh or frozen, add a tablespoon of oil to a non-stick or cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Add the dumplings to the pan, and allow to fry. When the bottoms of the dumplings are lightly golden brown, add enough water to come about 1/4 inch up the pan, and cover. When the water has steamed off, uncover, and allow the dumplings to continue frying until golden brown. Serve with chili oil or our favorite dipping sauce!
  • If you'd rather not fry the dumplings, you can also toss them into boiling water, stir gently so they don't stick to the bottom of the pot, and cook until they float to the surface.

Tips & Notes:

Makes about 4 dozen dumplings.

nutrition facts

Calories: 333kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 44g (15%) Protein: 17g (34%) Fat: 10g (15%) Saturated Fat: 4g (20%) Cholesterol: 49mg (16%) Sodium: 416mg (17%) Potassium: 441mg (13%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 2g (2%) Vitamin C: 1mg (1%) Calcium: 16mg (2%) Iron: 3.1mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

86 Comments

  1. Mia says

    I made this recipe last Sunday with my 3 year old. She helped me roll out the dough. My whole family loved it. So far I’ve made 3 dishes from your blog and they all have been great! My husband is so thankful I found your blog.

  2. Little Cooking Tips says

    Wow Sarah, this really hits the spot! Easy, yummy, with great, straight-forward instructions! We couldn’t possibly ask for more! We can totally see us enjoying those with a dipping sauce:) Any suggestions for a quick one?:)
    Thank you for the yummy recipe dear!
    xoxoxo

  4. Emmi says

    I love dumplings! And I never tried to make them at home, but now I’ ll definitely try! I pin it and I marked it on my list ;-)
    And it is really lovely, to fill them with chicken! ;-)
    Thank you so much for this wonderful inspiration !
    – Emmi ;-)

  9. Karen Miller says

    Thanks for another great recipe. These were delicious and easy to prepare – I had store bought skins so used them instead. I mixed some doubanjiang in half of the batch for kicks and loved the results. :)

  10. Susan says

    As usual with your recipes, I can’t wait to make these. I am, however, going to make them with ground pork. I’m not a fan of ground chicken. Do I need to change anything? I love the idea of the shiitake mushrooms.

