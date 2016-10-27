The Woks of Life

Chicken Corn Egg Drop Soup – Chinese takeout version

Chicken Corn Egg Drop Soup – Chinese takeout version

As fall and winter sets in, this Chicken Corn Egg Drop Soup really hits the spot on a cold day. Chicken Corn Egg Drop Soup is a Cantonese favorite, especially among Hong Kong-ers and, no wonder, as it’s a really souped up (pun intended) version of our beloved egg drop soup with an added protein boost from chopped chicken and a touch of sweetness with the addition of corn.

We interrupt our regularly schedule programming for a note from Kaitlin: Bill (our dad) is allotted a quota of published dad jokes per month. That was one of them. We apologize in advance for any distress caused.

Which variety of corn you use for this special egg drop soup is a personal preference and depends on what you can find at your local markets. Sweet young corn is my preference, but the season always seems to be early and short, hence, we usually use regular yellow corn, which is less sweet but has the body and depth of flavor for making a really flavorful soup. Fresh corn is still readily available during the fall season and if not, frozen corn is a convenient and always-available alternative.

Chicken Corn Egg Drop Soup is usually available on most Chinese restaurant menus if you look for it, and is a welcome change over the usual wonton, hot and sour, and egg drop soup standard trio of favorites. Kick off the start of cold weather days with this one, folks!

You’ll need: 

Marinate the chicken with 1 tablespoon of water, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, and 1 teaspoon oyster sauce. Mix until the liquid is absorbed into the chicken. Set aside.

Finely mince ½ cup of the corn kernels and set aside. Add the chicken stock, minced and whole corn kernels, and turmeric powder to a pot and bring to a low boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.

Next, add the sesame oil, salt, and white pepper. Turn up the heat slightly.

Add the chicken to the soup, and use a spoon or ladle to break up any clumps of chicken while stirring for one minute.

Re-mix the cornstarch and chicken stock slurry until incorporated (since the cornstarch and water will separate when left to sit for more than a few minutes).

Use a spoon or a whisk to stir the soup while slowly pouring in the cornstarch slurry. The soup will begin to thicken further as the cornstarch cooks. Keep stirring for another 30 seconds. If the soup is too thick, add more stock, and if it’s too thin, add more cornstarch slurry until the soup is at your preferred consistency.

Next, use a large spoon or ladle to gently stir the soup in one direction, while slowly pouring the beaten egg whites into the soup. Stirring slowly in a large slow circular motion will yield large “ribbons” of egg and stirring faster will result in a finer “egg flower.”

Again, use your own discretion on how you personally like the texture of the egg!

Stir in half of the scallions, and add the rest as a garnish for serving. If you’re looking for a bit more flavor, you can also drizzle a bit of sesame oil over the top and sprinkle some chopped cilantro and fresh ground black pepper over each bowl.

Enjoy this chicken corn egg drop soup!

Chicken Corn Egg Drop Soup

Chicken Corn Egg Drop Soup is a Cantonese favorite, especially among Hong Kong-ers and has made its way into most Chinese takeout restaurant menus. They key to this egg drop soup is the added flavor of sweet corn.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Soups and Stocks
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: corn egg drop
Servings: 4
Calories: 182kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces chicken breast (115g, finely chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon oyster sauce
  • cups fresh or frozen sweet corn
  • 5 cups chicken stock (organic or homemade preferred)
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • ½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)
  • 1 pinch white pepper
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch (combined with ½ cup chicken stock)
  • 2 egg whites (lightly beaten, you can also include the yolks if you want)
  • 1 scallion (chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon cilantro (chopped, optional)
  • Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

Instructions

  • Marinate the chicken with 1 tablespoon of water, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, and 1 teaspoon oyster sauce. Mix until the liquid is absorbed into the chicken. Set aside.
  • Finely mince ½ cup of the corn kernels and set aside. Add the chicken stock, minced and whole corn kernels, and turmeric powder to a pot and bring to a low boil. Reduce the heat, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Next, add the sesame oil, salt, and white pepper. Turn up the heat slightly. Add the chicken to the soup, and use a spoon to break up any clumps of chicken while stirring for one minute.
  • Re-mix the cornstarch and chicken stock slurry until incorporated (since the cornstarch and water will separate when left to sit for more than a few minutes). Use a spoon or a whisk to stir the soup while slowly pouring in the cornstarch slurry. The soup will begin to thicken further as the cornstarch cooks. Keep stirring for another 30 seconds. If the soup is too thick, add more stock, and if it’s too thin, add more cornstarch slurry until the soup is at your preferred consistency.
  • Next, use a large spoon or ladle to gently stir the soup in one direction, while slowly pouring the beaten egg whites into the soup. Stirring slowly in a large slow circular motion will yield large “ribbons” of egg and stirring faster will result in a finer “egg flower.” Again, use your own discretion on how you personally like the texture of the egg!
  • Stir in half of the scallions, and add the rest as a garnish for serving. If you’re looking for a bit more flavor, you can also drizzle a bit of sesame oil over the top and sprinkle some chopped cilantro and fresh ground black pepper over each bowl.

Nutrition

Calories: 182kcal | Carbohydrates: 24g | Protein: 16g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 18mg | Sodium: 480mg | Potassium: 509mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 180IU | Vitamin C: 4mg | Calcium: 12mg | Iron: 1.1mg

 

36 Comments

  2. Becca says

    I made this tonight and my family loved this! Thank you so much. I just found your site and am so excited to try the recipes!

  3. Allison B says


    This is my second time preparing this recipe and I must confess its a hit! the whole family loves it .Thank you!

  4. X. says


    This recipe is so warming and lovely. We made a double portion and kept snacking on it in mugs. We doubled the chicken just because we have it on hand. Highly recommend.

  5. steve griffin says


    I just returned from Hong Kong and had a very good corn chowder at a monastery. It was vegetarian. This recipe looks very similar to what I had except for the chicken pieces. I am going to try and make it. I will add the chicken but I also liked the one ladies comments about adding water chestnuts and celery. Love both of them and think they might add a little more flavor. Thanks for the recipe.

  6. Naomi says


    I made this last night and sadly, left the soup for too long so it tasted slightly burnt – not sure if it was due to the bits of chicken burning? Or if I simmered the soup for too long. Can I check if this soup can be simmered for a while or must it be served immediately? Otherwise, texture was fantastic.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Naomi, You can simmer the soup for a while, but for best results, I would wait to add the cornstarch and eggs just before you serve. Happy cooking!

    • CindySue says


      I use pre-ground chicken instead of chopping up pieces. I cook it in the skillet till done and I give it a few pulses in the blender until desired minced consistency. I do first add the the cornstarch, hoisin,and what it directs. Turmeric gives it its lowly color and flavor! I love lots of scallion. I also omit the corn and add minced raw water chestnuts, celery, and carrots. Oh and more eggs stirred on slowly. Yummeh!

  8. leslie says


    Your website is elegantly designed, has all the enticement of a delicious meal and the duo of good company in your telling of stories with the recipe’s. When once I announced clearly that I do not cook, now I am the top chef of our house and your website is nourishing my own happiness to create and learn in the kitchen and rave reviews from my partner (and me!) as we dine. Night before last, Chicken carrot noodle & spinach and tonight, chicken and corn egg drop soup. Thank you thank you! for sharing.

