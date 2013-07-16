The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes

Published:
By

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

When dropping off Kaitlin back in Philly after the 4th of July Weekend a couple weeks ago, I decided to stay and hang out for a few days. Even Jakie came along:

jake, by thewoksoflife.com

We whipped up a few dinners in her tiny apartment kitchen…

apartment kitchen, by thewoksoflife.com

And this Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-fry was one of the fastest and easiest. It’s a simple chicken dish with veggies (we used yellow squash, carrots, onion, and scallions, but you can use whatever you have. Asparagus, bell peppers, zucchini, snap peas, snow peas, etc. would all be great), but the addition of Thai basil is what really makes it pop. It was really simple to make, and it’s a great dish to scale up or down, depending on how many people you have.

Here’s what you need. This easy stir fry recipe serves 2, but feel free to increase the quantities.

  • 1 chicken breast
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 small yellow squash, sliced
  • 1 medium to large carrot, sliced
  • 1 scallion, sliced
  • 1/2 of a small onion, sliced
  • 1 clove of garlic, chopped
  • 1 red chili pepper, chopped
  • vegetable oil, for cooking
  • a handful of Thai basil

Start by cutting your chicken into slices.

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Put the chicken into a bowl and add the fish sauce, soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar and cornstarch. Mix it well, incorporating all the seasoning ingredients. Then just let it sit while you’re preparing the other ingredients.

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Chop, slice, and dice everything you need.

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Again, feel free to deviate from the veggie ingredients we have here. This recipe is more of a rough guideline than anything. This is a great dish to make if you want to use up odds and ends in your vegetable crisper (that’s what we were doing, anyway).

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

When you’re ready to cook, heat a wok over medium high heat and add a couple tablespoons of oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry until it’s got some color. Take the chicken out of the pan and set aside.

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Add a little more oil to the pan and add all your vegetables, garlic, and chili. Stir-fry for a few minutes until the vegetables are tender. Take a minute to admire your handiwork. Pretttyyyy colors.

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken back to the pan along with the Thai basil and stir-fry until everything is well-combined, and the basil is wilted. (uhhhh….the thai basil may or may not be in this photo. We need to improve our photo timing.)

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Plate, and serve hot with some rice!

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

…and maybe some bok choy that was also languishing in the fridge.

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry in 15 Minutes, by thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy it guys. Here’s the printable version:

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-Fry

Chicken and Thai Basil Stir-fry is a simple chicken dish with veggies (we used yellow squash, carrots, onion, and scallions, but you can use whatever you have. The addition of Thai basil to this chicken and Thai Basil Stir-fry is what really makes it pop.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time15 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Thai
Keyword: thai basil stir-fry
Servings: 2
Calories: 324kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 1 chicken breast
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1 small yellow squash (sliced)
  • 1 medium carrot (sliced)
  • 1 scallion (sliced)
  • 1/2 of a small onion (sliced)
  • 1 clove garlic (chopped)
  • 1 red chili pepper (chopped)
  • vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup Thai basil

Instructions

  • Cut your chicken into slices and put it in a bowl. Season with the fish sauce, soy sauce, lime juice, brown sugar and cornstarch. Stir it up and let it sit while you're preparing the other ingredients.
  • Chop, slice, and dice all the veg and the garlic. When you're ready to cook, heat a wok over medium high heat and add a couple tablespoons of oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry until it's got some color. Take the chicken out of the pan and set aside.
  • Add a little more oil to the pan and add all your vegetables, garlic, and chili. Stir-fry for a few minutes until the vegetables are tender. Add the chicken back to the pan along with the Thai basil and stir-fry until everything is well-combined, and the basil is wilted. Plate, and serve hot with some rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 324kcal | Carbohydrates: 16g | Protein: 28g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 72mg | Sodium: 969mg | Potassium: 948mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 5915IU | Vitamin C: 57.6mg | Calcium: 47mg | Iron: 1.5mg

 

11 Comments

  1. Ellie says

    This recipe didn’t turn out well for me, too salty and strong of fish sauce. Maybe a TB of fish sauce is too much for just a chicken breast.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Ellie, sorry the recipe didn’t come out according to your tastes! Feel free to adjust the seasonings in any of our recipes to your liking. May I ask which brand of fish sauce you’re using? They vary widely in terms of flavor and saltiness.

      Reply

  2. Rebecca g. rizek says

    we are making this Chicken and Basil Stir Fry tonight , 0ct 14, for Dinner! will let you know how it turned out! Going to add veggies you suggested , and top with salted roasted peanuts ! Using white rice to go with it! Rebecca!

    Reply

