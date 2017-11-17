When Thanksgiving rolls around, it can sometimes seem like in the midst of all the sides and pies and turkey roasting times that the humble mashed potato gets forgotten. In my personal experience, this is always the case. Mashed potatoes are the BEDROCK of any good Thanksgiving dinner. If you have no mash, where’s that gravy lake going to go? What are you going to punctuate every bite of turkey and stuffing with?

When you open the fridge the next morning poking around for leftovers, are you going to have enough mashed potato left to not have to covet the last lump for your plate of Thanksgiving 2.0??! Sarah always says we have enough mashed potatoes. But every year, they’re the first of the leftovers to go!

For as long as I’ve been able to stand on a chair by the stove with a potato masher, the mashed potatoes have been my Thanksgiving jurisdiction and main concern. But what began as a casual Turkey Day kitchen task to keep me busy and quiet has morphed into a dutiful and, dare I say, solemn responsibility over the years. All of the above questions are ones that I take upon myself to answer when the turkeys start rollin’ out and we start stockpiling cans of cranberry sauce.

So this year, I’m offering up a spin on the faithful, reliable–CRUCIAL–mashed potato side dish in the hopes that others might understand where my frantic shouts of “WE DON’T HAVE ENOUGH!” are coming from. Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Scallions are deliciously rich and creamy, with a bite of sharp cheddar cheese zing of green onions. Unlike some other blinged out mashed potatoes, these cheesy mashed potatoes have a bit of richness without filling you up too much and/or stealing the spotlight from the turkey and the other sides. Like I said–mashed potato = bedrock.

So take caution this year, folks, and peel those extra potatoes. Toss in that cheese, and chop up those green onions. And trust me when I say you won’t have too much!

You’ll need:

4 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks

1-1½ cups warmed whole milk (Use more if you like creamier potatoes and less if you like chunky!)

1 stick unsalted butter

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 8-ounce block of extra sharp cheddar cheese, grated (Grate two blocks for extra cheesy potatoes!)

5 scallions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt or to taste

Boil the potatoes until fork tender. Drain in a colander and transfer back to the pot set over low heat.

If you want to make sure the potatoes are super hot when served, warm the milk and melt the butter in a small pot. You can also just pour the milk straight into the potatoes, and add the butter in chunks.

Mash the potatoes, milk and butter together.

When the mash is not quite yet to your desired consistency, add the parmesan and cheddar cheese, scallions, pepper, and salt. Continue mashing the potatoes to combine the cheese until melted.

Serve your cheesy mashed potatoes alongside your favorite gravy and turkey for Thanksgiving or any fall/winter dish!