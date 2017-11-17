The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Scallions

Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Scallions

When Thanksgiving rolls around, it can sometimes seem like in the midst of all the sides and pies and turkey roasting times that the humble mashed potato gets forgotten. In my personal experience, this is always the case. Mashed potatoes are the BEDROCK of any good Thanksgiving dinner. If you have no mash, where’s that gravy lake going to go? What are you going to punctuate every bite of turkey and stuffing with?

When you open the fridge the next morning poking around for leftovers, are you going to have enough mashed potato left to not have to covet the last lump for your plate of Thanksgiving 2.0??! Sarah always says we have enough mashed potatoes. But every year, they’re the first of the leftovers to go!

For as long as I’ve been able to stand on a chair by the stove with a potato masher, the mashed potatoes have been my Thanksgiving jurisdiction and main concern. But what began as a casual Turkey Day kitchen task to keep me busy and quiet has morphed into a dutiful and, dare I say, solemn responsibility over the years. All of the above questions are ones that I take upon myself to answer when the turkeys start rollin’ out and we start stockpiling cans of cranberry sauce.

So this year, I’m offering up a spin on the faithful, reliable–CRUCIAL–mashed potato side dish in the hopes that others might understand where my frantic shouts of “WE DON’T HAVE ENOUGH!” are coming from. Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Scallions are deliciously rich and creamy, with a bite of sharp cheddar cheese zing of green onions. Unlike some other blinged out mashed potatoes, these cheesy mashed potatoes have a bit of richness without filling you up too much and/or stealing the spotlight from the turkey and the other sides. Like I said–mashed potato = bedrock.

So take caution this year, folks, and peel those extra potatoes. Toss in that cheese, and chop up those green onions. And trust me when I say you won’t have too much!

You’ll need:

  • 4 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks
  • 1-1½ cups warmed whole milk (Use more if you like creamier potatoes and less if you like chunky!)
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 8-ounce block of extra sharp cheddar cheese, grated (Grate two blocks for extra cheesy potatoes!)
  • 5 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt or to taste

Boil the potatoes until fork tender. Drain in a colander and transfer back to the pot set over low heat.

If you want to make sure the potatoes are super hot when served, warm the milk and melt the butter in a small pot. You can also just pour the milk straight into the potatoes, and add the butter in chunks.

Mash the potatoes, milk and butter together.

When the mash is not quite yet to your desired consistency, add the parmesan and cheddar cheese, scallions, pepper, and salt. Continue mashing the potatoes to combine the cheese until melted.

Serve your cheesy mashed potatoes alongside your favorite gravy and turkey for Thanksgiving or any fall/winter dish! 

4.75 from 4 votes

Cheesy Mashed Potatoes with Scallions

These cheesy mashed potatoes are rich and creamy with the added freshness of sliced scallions. They're the perfect Thanksgiving or Sunday night dinner side.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: American
Keyword: cheesy mashed potatoes
Servings: 12
Calories: 303kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds russet potatoes (1.8kg, peeled and cut into large chunks)
  • 1-1½ cups whole milk (warmed, use more if you like creamier potatoes and less if you like chunky!)
  • 1 stick unsalted butter (113g)
  • ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 8 ounces extra sharp cheddar cheese (225g, grated––add more for extra cheesy potatoes!)
  • 5 scallions (thinly sliced)
  • 1 tablespoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)

Instructions

  • Boil the potatoes until fork tender. Drain in a colander and transfer back to the pot set over low heat. If you want to make sure the potatoes are super hot when served, warm the milk and melt the butter in a small pot. You can also just pour the milk straight into the potatoes, and add the butter in chunks.
  • Mash the potatoes, milk and butter together. When the mash is not quite yet to your desired consistency, add the parmesan and cheddar cheese, pepper, and salt. Continue mashing the potatoes to combine the cheese until melted.

Nutrition

Calories: 303kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 11g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 47mg | Sodium: 397mg | Potassium: 715mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 560IU | Vitamin C: 9.6mg | Calcium: 245mg | Iron: 1.6mg

 

20 Comments

  1. Liz says

    Mashed potatoes are my favorite side at every holiday feast. These look fantastic! If you want to maximize flavor in your next mash, add a good bit of kosher salt to the pot while boiling. I grab as much as my scooped fingers can hold and toss it in the pot once the water reaches a simmer and then stir it immediately. (I do it this way because I noticed that the salt that settles and sits at the bottom of the pot will actually create pits in my cookware). I wish I had learned this when I was a young cook, but doing it now just enforces my love for the simple mash!
    Thanks for the new idea – will be trying soon.

    Reply

  2. Rachel says

    4 stars
    These look amazing! A quick question; we’re planning an asian christmas meal in the style of your thanksgiving menu, would these mash potatoes pair well with asian style spices? We’re just struggling to find a carb thats not rice to go with the roast!

    Reply

  3. Little Cooking Tips says

    5 stars
    Hi guys!
    Big fans of mashed potatoes, both of us here. So, it goes without saying (but we’ll say it anyway) that this goes on our must-try recipe catalog :D
    Hope you had an awesome Thanksgiving! We are preparing for the Holiday feast, trying to cut down in calories before it begins, and are failing – big time!:)
    Sending you all our love off we go to see this Mongolian Chicken papa-Bill posted yesterday:)
    Mirella and Panos
    xoxoxo

    Reply

  5. Roberta says

    Cheese and spuds…pure comfort food!
    Sharing a tip I learnt: cook potatoes in milk, non stick pan, gently. Retains the minerally/ earthiness of the potatoes. Works wonderfully in a pressure cooker too!

    Reply

  6. Pat says

    Drying the boiled potatoes is a great technique I use all the time. But use a ricer for the mash. Incredible fluffiness!! Best mash ever! Looks like a great recipe, but family demands I stick with the tried and true for us. They are no fun… Love your site and recipes, whether Eastern or Western!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hey Pat, I totally understand the family outcry over deviating from tradition, but I think these are the potatoes that will win over my family this year! Happy Thanksgiving! :)

      Reply

  9. JoAnn W says

    5 stars
    We will be having this dish tonight! I LOVE potatoes in any form, so adding this dish next week will be pretty easy. I have to try them today, though…just because.

    Reply

