The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Breakfast Brunch » Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts with Eggs

Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts with Eggs

Published: Last Updated:
By 11 Comments

Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts, by thewoksoflife.com

When Kaitlin and I were growing up, breakfast was largely an overlooked meal. In high school, we’d wake up every day at 6:15 to catch a 6:45 bus (our school day started at 7:35; I look back on this fact with both horror and amazement).

In those days, our mornings would end up devolving into one of the following scenarios:

Scenario 1: After slapping our respective snooze buttons no fewer than three times, we stumble out of bed and into the bathroom, brushing our teeth with our eyes closed to squeeze in a few last seconds of sleep. We grab our heavy, book-filled backpacks (as we are pretty much the Asian over-achiever stereotype personified) and trudge out to the bus stop.

Scenario 2 (aka every other day): In our haste to get to the snooze button, we both unconsciously manage to disable our alarm clocks completely. By some miracle, one of us bolts awake at 6:39. And then books and clothes are flying everywhere, mouthwash is our new best friend, and we barely have time to pull on pants before we are RUNNING to catch the bus that is now disappearing around the bend in the road. The bus driver takes pity on our spastic sprinting and general air of desperation.

In either of those scenarios, there was really never time or thought given to the first (and purportedly most important) meal of the day: breakfast. I was lucky if I had a half-crushed granola bar at the bottom of my backpack, though eating what were essentially crumbs in a delicate manner in front of one’s peers is never easy.

This recipe is here to help.

These cheesy kale prosciutto brunch melts may look relatively elaborate––and they are way more impressive than your average piece of dry toast. But if you take just ten minutes to prepare the “melt mixture” the night before, you’ll be all set the next morning. Just lightly toast a couple English muffins, slather on the melt mixture, put it under the toaster oven for a few minutes, and cook a couple eggs while that’s going. Almost as easy as pouring cereal, and way WAY better.

Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts, by thewoksoflife.com

The folks over at Cobblestone Bread Co. were kind enough to send us some beautifully fluffy, soft English muffins that were perfect for this recipe. Before I even started preparing these melts, we toasted a couple and had them with just a swipe of salted butter. Perfection.

So yeah, what you see here was actually our Second Breakfast last Sunday. We’re basically hobbits.

Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts, by thewoksoflife.com

On with the recipe! Here are the ingredients:

  • Olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, sliced
  • 2 cups (packed) chopped kale, tough stems removed
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
  • 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 4 English muffins, split in half and lightly toasted
  • 4 slices prosciutto
  • 4 eggs

In a pan over medium heat, heat a couple tablespoons of olive oil and add the garlic. Cook for 1 minute, and add the chopped kale. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and cook the kale until tender and wilted.

Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cooked kale to a mixing bowl along with the grated cheddar and cream cheese.

Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir to combine. Spread the mixture onto each of the lightly toasted English muffin halves.

Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts, by thewoksoflife.com

Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts, by thewoksoflife.com

Broil on low for 3-4 minutes, until golden.

Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts, by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, add a little oil to a skillet over medium heat and cook the eggs sunny side up. To serve, tear some prosciutto over the top of the melts and serve with eggs.

Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts, by thewoksoflife.com

Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts, by thewoksoflife.com

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/kale-prosciutto-muffin-melts-8.jpg

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/kale-prosciutto-muffin-melts-8.jpg

Print Recipe

Cheesy Kale Prosciutto Brunch Melts with Eggs

These cheesy kale prosciutto brunch melts may look relatively elaborate––and they are way more impressive than your average piece of dry toast. But if you take just ten minutes to prepare the “melt mixture” the night before, you’ll be all set the next morning.
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Keyword: kale prosciutto
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 490kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • Olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic (sliced)
  • 2 cups kale (tough stems removed and chopped)
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 cup cheddar cheese (grated)
  • 4 oz. cream cheese (softened)
  • 4 English muffins (split in half and lightly toasted)
  • 4 slices prosciutto
  • 4 eggs

Instructions

  • In a pan over medium heat, heat a couple tablespoons of olive oil and add the garlic. Cook for 1 minute, and add the chopped kale. Season with salt and pepper to taste, and cook the kale until tender and wilted.
  • Add the cooked kale to a mixing bowl along with the grated cheddar and cream cheese. Stir to combine. Spread the mixture onto each of the lightly toasted English muffin halves, and broil on low for 3-4 minutes, until golden.
  • While that’s happening, add a little oil to a skillet over medium heat and cook the eggs sunny side up. To serve, tear some prosciutto over the top of the melts and serve with eggs.

Nutrition

Calories: 490kcal | Carbohydrates: 31g | Protein: 21g | Fat: 31g | Saturated Fat: 15g | Cholesterol: 230mg | Sodium: 805mg | Potassium: 383mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 4248IU | Vitamin C: 40mg | Calcium: 336mg | Iron: 2mg

https://thewoksoflife.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/kale-prosciutto-muffin-melts-8.jpg

Compensation for this post was provided by Cobblestone Bread Co. via AOL Media. The opinions expressed herein are those of the author and are not indicative of the opinions or positions of Cobblestone Bread Co. or AOL.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

11 Comments

    • Sarah says

      We actually got those in China, Meg, so I’m not sure! They’re almost like mini old-fashioned milk bottles, but in China, they’re used to hold drinkable yogurt.

      Reply

  2. Craig says

    I’ve been wanting to make these for awhile and finally had everyone home at the same time for breakfast. I always look for a way to add kale to our diet andf this was perfect. The garlic, kale and cheese came together really well and the ham added a nice flavor to it all. A good breakfast to follow our Thanksgiving indulgence.

    Reply

  3. Diana says

    Made this for brunch today. It was a hit! I broiled the prosciutto on top of the mixture. It was nice and crispy. Thank you for the recipe.

    Reply

  4. Bonnie says

    Yes! Made this with just a few variations and it was a huge hit. Changed the kale for spinach since my garden is overflowing in spinach. Sliced the priscuitto into thin strips and mixed right into the cheesy mixture, then eggs over easy or poached served on top of the broiled cheesy muffins. In my opinion, better and much easier than eggs Benedict, one of my favorite breakfasts! Plan to make a large batch and freeze into small portions since my garden is so full of spinach at te moment, just a few minutes in the microwave and the portions are ready to use. Thank you for the wonderful recipe, a true winner in my book.

    Reply

  5. Gerlinde @sunnycovechef.com says

    My morning meals are simple, a toast or some oatmeal, maybe a boiled egg. This recipe looks like a healthy version of Eggs Benedict minus the hollandaise . I’m going to pin it and make it on a lazy Sunday morning. Thank you!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables