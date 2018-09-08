The Woks of Life

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Rice Noodle Stir-fry

Published: Last Updated:
By 27 Comments

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Char Kway Teow (also sometimes spelled Char Kuey Teow) is a classic rice noodle dish from Malaysia, but it’s also very popular in other Southeast Asian countries like Singapore and Indonesia. A bit similar to Cantonese Chow Ho Fun Rice Noodles, Char Kway Teow is a hearty dish that’s filled with meat, veggies, and chewy noodles.

We have a few good Malaysian restaurants in the tri-state area, but my favorite is a chain called Penang. Their Char Kway Teow is delicious––the perfect amount of seasonings and fish sauce, charred rice noodles, and “wok hay.” Of course, one day soon we’ll have to make it to Malaysia to enjoy a big plate of Char Kway Teow on the street!

If you have a well stocked Chinese pantry or can get the specialty ingredients and spices for this dish, then you are on your way to Char Kway Teow heaven. This dish is tricky to get right with omissions and substitutions, but the most important factors to making an authentic Char Kway Teow are probably the carbon steel wok and high heat. While Asian street food chefs might not have the benefit of a full kitchen, the constant is always a solid cooking vessel and plenty of roaring heat. Just check out some of the photos from our trip to Xi’an, where we sampled plenty of street food, and you’ll get the picture.

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

A large carbon steel wok provides a larger surface area that can be superheated to sear and char the noodles, creating that wok hei flavor. If you don’t have a wok yet, check out our post on the Best Wok to Buy to choose the right one for you. If you already own a carbon steel wok, be sure to check our post on How to Season and Care for your Carbon Steel Wok.

If you like the looks of this rice noodle dish, give our Shrimp Pad Thai, Pad Kee Mao, or Pad See Ew recipes a try!

Before we start, some quick tips on cooking this Char Kway Teow:

  1. For most folks with smaller woks (ours is enormous), it’s best to divide the ingredients in half and cook this dish in two batches. Street vendors usually cook dishes one serving at a time to keep the wok super hot, ensuring that wok hei flavor and making the dish easier to handle.
  2. Have everything prepared in advance, because with the high heat, you’ll have to move very quickly so you don’t burn your dish. Char is good, burn is bad.
  3. Be gentle with those rice noodles, especially if they are fresh, because they break easily. Dried flat rice noodles are sturdier and easier to find in Asian grocery stores.
  4. Fish sauce and shrimp sauce or shrimp paste are the flavors that make this dish what it is, but they’re quite salty, so follow the directions closely for the first batch and feel free to adjust to taste for the second batch.
  5. Serve your Char Kway Teow with garlic chili sauce or hot chili oil on the side. Some recipes add the chili to the dish, and it creates a uniform spicy burn. You can do either!

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Okay, go get your wok out, and let’s do this!

Soak the dried noodles in warm water for 30 to 45 minutes. Transfer to a colander and let the excess water drain. If you have fresh rice noodles, cut them into 1½-inch wide strips, and set them aside. You can even try making your own rice noodles at home using Judy’s recipe for Homemade Rice Noodles.

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Add 2 teaspoons dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoons regular soy sauce, 1 tablespoon fish sauce, 1 teaspoon shrimp sauce or shrimp paste, 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, ⅛ teaspoon ground white pepper, and 1 teaspoon sugar in a small bowl. Mix until combined, and set aside.

Heat your wok to medium heat, and spread 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil around the perimeter of your wok. Add the sliced Chinese sausages and stir-fry for 20 seconds. Add the garlic. 

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Along with the shrimp…

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

And the fish tofu. Continue stir-frying for another 20 seconds.

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Now, turn the wok to high heat. Spread 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok.

Stir-fry for another 15 seconds. Add the noodles. Gently fold them into the rest of the ingredients. Gather everything in the middle of the wok to let the sides of the wok superheat. Pour the sauce mixture evenly over the noodles, and spread another tablespoon of vegetable oil around the perimeter of the wok.

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, add the garlic chives.

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Gently mix the rice noodles (to minimize breakage) while spreading them around the perimeter of the wok to get that wok hay sear from the superheated sides of the wok. Because of the hot wok and the oil, the rice noodles shouldn’t stick.

While the noodles are searing, work quickly to create a space at the bottom of the wok and add the last tablespoon of oil with the slightly beaten egg. Stir the egg around for 15 seconds to cook it and break it up. You may want to pre-cook the egg the first time if you are more of a beginner cook!

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Next add the mung bean sprouts and gently mix everything together for 1 minute.

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

If your Char Kway Teow looks dry, sprinkle 2 tablespoons of water over the noodles while stir-frying. You can also add a bit more vegetable oil if you like. The street hawkers in Southeast Asia often add more oil or pork fat right before they plate it!

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Char Kway teow with chili garlic paste or homemade chili oil on the side.

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Stir-fried Rice Noodles, by thewoksoflife.com
4.67 from 3 votes

Char Kway Teow Malaysian Rice Noodle Stir-fry

Char Kway Teow is a classic rice noodle dish from Malaysia. Wok hay flavor, charred rice noodles and unique ingredients make this Char Kway Teow a must-try!
Prep Time45 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Noodles
Cuisine: Malaysian
Keyword: char kway teow
Servings: 6
Calories: 374kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Soak the dried noodles in warm water for 30 to 45 minutes. Transfer to a colander and let the excess water drain. If you have fresh rice noodles, cut them into 1½-inch wide strips, and set them aside. You can even try making your own rice noodles at home using Judy’s recipe for Homemade Rice Noodles.
  • Add 2 teaspoons dark soy sauce, 2 tablespoons regular soy sauce, 1 tablespoon fish sauce, 1 teaspoon shrimp paste, 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, ⅛ teaspoon ground white pepper, and 1 teaspoon sugar in a small bowl. Mix until combined, and set aside.
  • Heat your wok to medium heat, and spread 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil around the perimeter of your wok. Add the sliced Chinese sausages and stir-fry for 20 seconds.
  • Add the 2 cloves of sliced garlic, the shrimp, and the fish tofu. Continue stir-frying for another 20 seconds.
  • Now, turn the wok to high heat. Spread 1 tablespoon shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok.
  • Stir-fry for another 15 seconds. Add the noodles. Gently fold them into the rest of the ingredients. Gather everything in the middle of the wok to let the sides of the wok superheat. Pour the sauce mixture evenly over the noodles, and spread another tablespoon of vegetable oil around the perimeter of the wok.
  • Next, add the garlic chives. Gently mix the noodles (to minimize breakage) while spreading them around the perimeter of the wok to get that wok hay sear from the superheated sides of the wok. Because of the hot wok and the oil, the rice noodles shouldn’t stick.
  • While the noodles are searing, work quickly to create a space at the bottom of the wok and add the last tablespoon of oil with the slightly beaten egg. Stir the egg around for 15 seconds to cook it and break it up. You may want to pre-cook the egg the first time if you are more of a beginner cook!
  • Next add the mung bean sprouts and gently mix everything together for 1 minute.
  • If your Char Kway Teow looks dry, sprinkle 2 tablespoons of water over the noodles while stir-frying. You can also add a bit more vegetable oil if you like. Serve your Char Kway teow with chlli garlic paste or homemade chili oil on the side.

Nutrition

Calories: 374kcal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 15g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 112mg | Sodium: 993mg | Potassium: 250mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 890IU | Vitamin C: 16.1mg | Calcium: 68mg | Iron: 2mg

 

27 Comments

  1. Jennifer says

    Awesome recipe! I made it last night and scarfed it down. However, my wok now smells of shrimp sauce! Any advice to get rid of the smell? I’ve tried soaking it and scrubbing it with no luck… Thanks!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Jennifer, the best way to remove the shrimp sauce smell is to reheat the wok until it is just smoking to burn off the residue left by the shrimp sauce, and then go through your routine of a light scrub with water, reheating the wok to evaporate excess water and then after it is cool enough to touch, wipe the wok down with 1 teaspoon of oil and a paper towel. Happy wokking!

      Reply

  2. MJW says

    Wow! When I saw your Kway Teow post, I perked right up! Living back home in Maine now it is a distant, fond memory! Back in the early 90’s, we lived on Gurney Dr. in Penang, Malaysia. Everyone had their favorite Kway Teow hawker. I’ve never attempted to make it at home. But perhaps I shall now with your step by step.
    But my memory is of hissing woks, charcoal embers tracing sketchy lines above the wok and the clang of the wok-master making his signature dish!
    Looovve your website!
    MJW
    Ps: if you have not been to Penang, put it on your bucket list. It is foodie heaven!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi MJW, how exciting it must have been to live in Penang for some time! We have never been to Penang but it is definitely on our list, and we are overdue!

      Reply

  3. Donna says

    Hi. … I have a shellfish allergy so can’t use the shrimp sauce or paste. Is there any substitute? I know won’t be exactly the same.

    Reply

  4. Kerry says

    Looks good, I’m hungry now, ckt is my favorite dish! As a Malaysian I can tell you that for the big portion you’re cooking, you’ll need 2 eggs. One of the characteristics of ckt is big pieces of egg sticking to the noodles. It really peeves me when restaurants here in Toronto serve ckt without chives and eggs!

    Reply

      • mvmaithai says

        Looks good. All the recipes on your website that I’ve tried have turned out great. Thanks!

        I agree about the eggs. This is a dish I used to eat fairly often as a kid growing up in Malaysia. They used to cook with pork fat, which tasted even better:-)!

        About the chain Penang (Boston and Philly location), it used to be my favorite restaurant. After my visit to the one in Boston last Oct, I thought the food was terrible and didn’t taste Malaysian. I wonder if it was sold to non-Malaysian?

        Reply

        • Bill says

          Thanks for your comment mvmaithai! As for Penang restaurants, I have been to a few, and my experience has been that the quality depends upon the location. Chefs also change seemingly often, so quality can also vary randomly. Enjoy the recipe!

          Reply

  5. Linda G. says

    5 stars
    Very excited to see you feature this recipe since I am Malaysian. I shall try to amp up my ‘wok hei” and add the shrimp paste/sauce to my own version which i sometimes make. In my hometown, the Chinese sausage often has to be requested and incurs an extra charge. What my kids and I favor the most about this dish are the cockles, but yes, they are hard to find outside of Malaysia.

    Reply

  6. Eha says

    Thank you for your version of a dish I have made at least weekly for decades! Love the flavour combo, always have everything in the pantry as everyone here in Australia does and can so easily chop and change ! Your sauce is classic . . . . . the wine, to me, is absolutely necessary, our Australian rice noodles take just a few minutes to soften and I cut my lup cheong a little thicker both Malay- and Chinese style . . . prawns yes, fish cake no . . . :) ! for me ! Actually (huge smile) it is the easiest dish in the world to make . . . . once one gets the idea, do it your way !!

    Reply

  7. Anon says

    Do you have (or can you make) a stir fry video for one of your recipes? I think I’ve almost got the technique down, but I want to see it in action to get a better idea of timing.

    Reply

  8. MitchB says

    4 stars
    Hi Bill
    I left this request in the “about” section of the site but no one responds..
    Love your site, its one of my regular visits..
    I’m looking for a “copy cat” recipe for Saucy Susan Duck Sauce. This is an apricot/peach duck sauce marketed in NJ & NY. I use it on egg rolls, char sui and ribs. I cannot find it now that I live in the Midwest. On-line duck sauces are not quite the same. Are you familiar with this condiment? Any ideas? have a recipe???

    Reply

