The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Cha Gio (Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls)

Cha Gio (Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls)


49 Comments

Vietnamese Cha Gio, thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls, or cha gio, are a popular and tasty appetizer. If you eat out at Vietnamese restaurants, you’ve probably tried these tasty morsels. Now you can make them at home! 

The first time I had good cha gio was in Austin, Texas while visiting friends. It was a great meal. I had grilled pork chops and fried spring rolls in my salad—a heavenly combination of textures and flavors.

That night, I also tried Vietnamese coffee for the first time, which also blew my mind. Needless to say, that meal really inspired me to do a lot of research to develop these recipes. 

What Are Cha Gio?

Cha Gio are spring rolls made by wrapping filling in clear rice paper wrappers (bánh tráng) and then frying them. The filling usually consists of ground pork, vegetables, wood ear mushrooms, and glass noodles. They’re often served wrapped with lettuce and herbs, with nuoc cham as a dipping sauce.

Cha Gio Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls, thewoksoflife.com

We recommend mint, Thai basil, and cilantro, but feel free to experiment. Enjoying them this way really provides a nice contrast between the salty, fried cha gio and the refreshing, crunchy herbs and lettuce. The salty, sweet, and tangy nuoc cham sets the whole thing off! (Read more about it in our Nuoc Cham recipe post.) In my opinion, it’s the ultimate Vietnamese yin-yang culinary experience.

 Another way to serve cha gio is to cut each one into bite-sized chunks and put them into a Vietnamese noodle salad with nuoc cham as a dressing. It’s one of my favorite summer meals. 

Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls vs. Fresh Rice Paper Rolls  

Cha gio are Vietnamese fried spring rolls. You may also be familiar with goi cuon, which are wrapped in fresh uncooked rice paper, with room temperature ingredients like cooked shrimp and herbs. 

Goi cuon are also referred to commonly as “summer rolls,” so if you would rather have those, check out our Vietnamese Shrimp Summer Rolls recipe.

However, it’s important to note that the wrappers are the same for both types of rolls! Though some people use Chinese spring roll wrappers to make their cha gio, we’re using traditional Vietnamese dried rice paper wrappers (bánh tráng).

Vietnamese rice paper wrappers, thewoksoflife.com

Bánh tráng are primarily made with rice flour, but some brands also add tapioca starch. They are pretty easy to work with. You don’t need any additional cornstarch or egg to seal them! 

Cha Gio (Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls): Recipe Instructions

Make the filling: 

Soak the dried mung bean noodles in warm water (submerge them completely) for 30 minutes. Drain thoroughly, and cut into ¼ inch pieces.  

Chopping mung bean noodles, thewoksoflife.com

In a large bowl, combine the noodles, ground pork, grated carrot, chopped wood ear mushrooms, shallots, garlic, ginger, egg white, fish sauce, vegetable oil, salt, white pepper, and 1 teaspoon sugar. 

Grating carrots, thewoksoflife.com

Cha gio filling ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Mix until everything is uniformly combined. 

Cha gio filling, thewoksoflife.com

Wrap the spring rolls:

In a large, shallow bowl or deep plate, dissolve the remaining 2 teaspoons sugar in 1 cup warm water. Sugar is optional but does help the spring rolls to brown when frying.

To wrap each roll, place a rice paper wrapper into the sugar water for about 5-10 seconds, submerging it completely. Remove it from the water. It will still be quite firm, but it will soften quickly! 

Soaking rice paper in sugar water, thewoksoflife.com

Place about 40g of filling in a log shape on one side of the wrapper.

Filling on wrapper, thewoksoflife.com

Begin tightly folding the wrapper over the filling (no air bubbles!), and roll the spring roll forward 1 complete revolution.

Rolling Vietnamese spring rolls, thewoksoflife.com

Lightly press down on each end of the filling to flatten the rice paper and push the filling together to eliminate any air bubbles. 

Pressing rice paper around filling, thewoksoflife.com

Fold one side of the wrapper towards the middle of the spring roll. Repeat with the other side.

Folding sides of wrapper over filling, thewoksoflife.com

Roll the spring roll forward while tucking in the front to prevent air pockets. The rice paper wrapper will stick to itself. It doesn’t require anything additional to seal. 

Rolling Vietnamese rice paper roll, thewoksoflife.com

Completed spring roll, thewoksoflife.com

Place the rolls on a plate or sheet pan lined with a clean, dry kitchen towel or parchment paper. 

Cha Gio Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls, thewoksoflife.com

Additional tips for wrapping:

  • As you’re folding, ensure there’s no air between the wrapper and the filling.
  • Use just enough water to wet the rice paper, as water will quickly absorb into it and soften it. 
  • Work quickly, since the rice paper will become sticky and harder to work with once they are rehydrated.

Once wrapped, transfer the spring rolls to the refrigerator and chill for at least 1 hour, so they can dry out and firm up. This step helps minimize the wrapper bubbling when frying (though bubbling is normal).

Take them out of the refrigerator 15 minutes before frying.

Double-fry the spring rolls: 

Heat about 3 cups of canola or vegetable oil in a medium pot to 335°F/170°C (the oil level should be a little over halfway up the sides). Fry the spring rolls in small batches—about three at a time. Make sure they do not touch just after they are placed in the oil as the skins will be sticky until a crust forms. Cook each batch for 5 to 6 minutes, or until light golden brown. (Frying them in small batches prevents them from sticking to each other.)

Frying Vietnamese spring rolls, thewoksoflife.com

Use a metal slotted spoon to pull them out of the oil. Drain on a rack, and continue frying. Maintain the correct oil temperature by periodically adjusting your heat.  

When ready to serve, refry the spring rolls (yes, you need to fry them twice) at 350°F/175°C for 1 ½ to 2 minutes to make them nice and crispy. Double-frying is important!

Serve with fresh lettuce, cilantro, Thai basil, mint and nuoc cham for dipping.  

Vietnamese Cha Gio, thewoksoflife.com

Dipping cha gio into nuoc cham, thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese fried spring rolls, thewoksoflife.com

Vietnamese Cha Gio, thewoksoflife.com


Cha Gio (Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls)

Cha gio, or Vietnamese Fried Spring Rolls, are delicious on their own, or in a noodle salad. Find out how to make them at home with this authentic recipe!
Prep Time1 hr 15 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Chilling Time1 hr
Total Time2 hrs 40 mins
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Keyword: cha gio
Servings: 10
Calories: 338kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

For the spring rolls:

To serve:

Instructions

Make the filling:

  • Soak the dried mung bean noodles in warm water (submerge them completely) for 30 minutes. Drain thoroughly, and cut into ¼ inch pieces. 
  • In a large bowl, combine the noodles, ground pork, grated carrot, chopped wood ear mushrooms, shallots, garlic, ginger egg white, fish sauce, vegetable oil, salt, white pepper, and 1 teaspoon sugar. Mix until everything is uniformly combined.

Wrap the spring rolls:

  • In a large, shallow bowl or deep plate, dissolve the remaining 2 teaspoons sugar in 1 cup warm water. Sugar is optional but does help the spring rolls to brown when frying.
  • To wrap each roll, place a rice paper wrapper into the sugar water for about 5-10 seconds, making sure it is completely submerged. Remove it from the water. It will still be quite firm, but it will soften quickly!
  • Place about 40g of filling in a log shape on one side of the wrapper. Begin tightly folding the wrapper over the filling (no air bubbles!), and roll the spring roll forward 1 complete revolution. Lightly press down on each end of the filling to flatten the rice paper and push the filling together to eliminate any air bubbles.
  • Fold one side of the wrapper towards the middle of the spring roll. Repeat with the other side. Roll the spring roll forward while tucking in the front to prevent air pockets. The rice paper wrapper will stick to itself. It doesn’t require anything additional to seal. Place the rolls on a plate or sheet pan lined with a clean, dry kitchen towel or parchment paper.

Chill:

  • Once wrapped, transfer the spring rolls to the refrigerator and chill for at least 1 hour, so they can dry out and firm up. This step helps minimize the wrapper bubbling when frying (though bubbling is normal). Take them out of the refrigerator 15 minutes before frying.

Double-fry the spring rolls:

  • Heat about 3 cups of canola or vegetable oil in a medium pot to 335°F/170°C (the oil level should be a little over halfway up the sides). Fry the spring rolls in small batches—about three at a time. Make sure they do not touch just after they are placed in the oil as the skins will be sticky until a crust forms. Cook each batch for 5 to 6 minutes, or until light golden brown. (Frying them in small batches prevents them from sticking to each other.)
  • Use a metal slotted spoon to pull them out of the oil. Drain on a rack, and continue frying. Maintain the correct oil temperature by periodically adjusting your heat.
  • When ready to serve, refry the spring rolls (yes, they need to be fried twice) at 350°F/175°C for 1 ½ to 2 minutes to make them nice and crispy. Double-frying is important! Serve with fresh lettuce, cilantro, Thai basil, mint and nuoc cham for dipping.

Notes

Note: Recipe makes 20 spring rolls, 2 spring rolls per serving. You’ll have about 800g of filling total, so each of your 20 spring rolls should have about 40g filling. 

Nutrition

Calories: 338kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 12g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 5g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 36mg | Sodium: 517mg | Potassium: 240mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 2043IU | Vitamin C: 2mg | Calcium: 31mg | Iron: 2mg

 

49 Comments

  1. Ddsmommy says

    
    Just made so easy and SOoO freaking delicious!! Our favorite local Vietnamese restaurant where we would get Imperial rolls from shut down due to the pandemic , so now I can make at home.I am so happy I found your site! I read you told someone these can be fried once and frozen. Do you recommend defrosting them before the second fry or fry frozen? Would love to have these around for the holidays :-)

    Reply

