Celtuce may be unfamiliar to you, but it’s one of our favorite vegetables. It’s delicious cooked as well as raw in this Celtuce Salad with Scallion Oil.

Celtuce is gaining popularity in the West, going by other names like stem lettuce and asparagus lettuce. Let’s talk about what it is, and why you should head to your local Chinese grocery store to check it out!

Celtuce: A Vegetable to Love

Celtuce is also known as stem lettuce or asparagus lettuce because it’s actually a variety of lettuce grown for its thick stem. The leaves aren’t the star, but rather the stem that has a refreshing crunch to it.

Our go-to celtuce recipe is our Stir-Fried Celtuce with Wood Ear Mushrooms. It’s packed full of nutrients and tastes just like a vegetable stir-fry you would order at a restaurant.

But did you know you can also enjoy celtuce raw? There are some claims out there that it can be bitter when served raw, but I have not found this to be the case when it is properly peeled.

Growing up in Shanghai, celtuce was a summer vegetable staple. My grandmother simply peeled it, cut it into small bite-sized chunks, and seasoned it with salt and sesame oil. No cooking—basic and delicious.

Nice & Easy or Bold & Spicy

You can do as my grandma did and keep it simple, or you can build the flavor profile from there by adding vinegar, sugar, chili oil, garlic and even our Chinese cold salad dressing. But ultimately, celtuce doesn’t require much to shine—you don’t want to mask its uniquely refreshing and nutty flavor.

I’ve made this recipe mild and straightforward—to let celtuce shine and to make it that much quicker of a summer side dish, but feel free to add your own spin on it.

How to Peel Celtuce

The light green outer skin at the base of celtuce is pretty thick and tough. Definitely not something you want to eat, so it’s important to peel it off until you reach the tender green flesh. The trick is not removing too much of that tender green layer along with the tough outer skin.

I usually use a paring knife for this task. That said, you can use a vegetable peeler to finish the job once the tough outer skin is removed. Also, note that it’s normal to see a little bit of white sap at the skin layer as you peel.

How to Pick a Good Celtuce Look at the cross-section of the base. Make sure there’s no hollow hole in the center. A hole means the celtuce is old and tough. Make sure the whole length is smooth on the outside, with no indented sections, which means they’re hollow inside. Do pick thick and meaty specimens, as you will have to trim away a significant part of the outer skin. You want to make sure there is enough left for you to eat!

Celtuce Salad Recipe Instructions

Peel the celtuce, removing all of the tough light green outer skin.





Julienne the celtuce and transfer to a large bowl.

Sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt, and marinate for 10 minutes. (Not much longer, as this might draw too much liquid from the celtuce.)

In the meantime, cook the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat until it’s just smoking. Add the scallions and cook for a minute to infuse the oil. Turn it off, and let it cool.

Pour off the excess liquid from the celtuce and discard the liquid.

Add the scallion oil, along with the sugar, sesame oil, apple cider vinegar, and additional salt to taste (if needed). Serve immediately.

Serve this celtuce salad immediately as a cold appetizer, palate cleanser, or side dish!

Don’t Waste the Leaves! If your celtuce came with leaves at the tip, and they are in good shape, you can trim them off, and cook as you would romaine. Our recipe for Cooked Lettuce with Garlic Sauce is a good candidate!