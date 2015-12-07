The Woks of Life

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry

Published: Last Updated:
By

This Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry is a Cantonese dish and an all-time favorite. Staying true to Cantonese cuisine, its flavor is mild and delicate––the shrimp are plump and crisp, and the cashews are crunchy and nutty.

With celery as the third “player,” the whole dish is refreshing and so well-balanced.

Secrets to Preparing Shrimp for Stir-fry

With this post, I also want to show everyone how to best prepare shrimp to ensure they’re perfectly cooked. It’s a method that was passed down by Bill’s mother after working many years at the restaurant she owned with Bill’s father.

As always, you want to start with high quality shrimp. I buy frozen shrimp, so I can have it on hand whenever I need it. Avoid shrimp that has been re-frozen––I have had way too many bad experiences with shrimp that has been de-frosted and then re-frozen by the supermarket, which results in a mushy texture. When it comes to seafood, a good deal is never good news: choose quality over price.

The secret is to “wash” the shrimp well in a process involving sugar and baking soda. First, you work the sugar and baking soda into the shrimp. I remember Bill’s mother would peel ten pounds of shrimp and go through this process at the restaurant.

The final step is to rinse the shrimp in a colander, with one hand constantly stirring the shrimp for a good 5 – 10 minutes. I can’t really explain the science behind it, but the outcome is shrimp that are plump, crisp and translucent.

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Let’s get started with the recipe!

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry: Recipe Instructions

First, prepare the shrimp for your Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry. Toss the shrimp with 1 teaspoon sugar, baking soda, and 1/4 cup water, gently mixing everything together for a couple minutes. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours and then rinse under cold running water for 5 minutes to wash away any sugar and baking soda.

Pat the shrimp dry thoroughly with a paper towel. Marinate the shrimp with 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pinch of white pepper and set aside while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Now, since the dish comes together very quickly, and you want to avoid overcooking the shrimp, it’s time to blanch the celery and red bell pepper. Bring a pot of water to a boil and drop the celery and red bell pepper in.

After 30 seconds, drain the vegetables and shock them in ice water. Drain completely and set aside.

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the minced ginger and chopped scallion and cook for 1 minute. Then turn up the heat to high and add the shrimp.

Once the shrimp have just begun to turn pink, add the blanched celery and red bell pepper, along with the last 1/4 teaspoon sugar, the oyster sauce, and the cashews. Mix everything well, and season to taste with salt and white pepper. Serve.

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Note: It’s ideal to use roasted cashews for this recipe, but I only had raw cashews, so I just wok-roasted them for about 10 minutes. I’ve learned that cashews burn easily, so when roasting, start with a cold wok and medium low heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil and then the cashews. Toast the cashews for about 10 minutes, stirring often and taking care not to burn them. Then just spread them out and let cool until they’re ready to go into the dish.

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry

This Cashew Shrimp Stir-fry is a Cantonese dish and an all-time favorite. Staying true to Cantonese cuisine, its flavor is mild and delicate––the shrimp are plump and crisp, and the cashews are crunchy and nutty.
Prep Time2 hrs 30 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time2 hrs 35 mins
Course: Fish & Seafood
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: cashew shrimp
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 262kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

  • 8 oz. medium shrimp (225g, peeled and deveined)
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon sugar (divided)
  • 1/8 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • salt and white pepper
  • 4 stalks celery (sliced at a 45 degree angle)
  • 1/2 red bell pepper (sliced)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 slices ginger (minced)
  • 1 scallion (chopped)
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
  • 3/4 cup cashews (roasted; see note)

Instructions

  • First, prepare the shrimp. Toss the shrimp with 1 teaspoon sugar, baking soda, and 1/4 cup water, gently mixing everything together for a couple minutes. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours and then rinse under cold running water for 5 minutes to wash away any sugar and baking soda. Pat the shrimp dry thoroughly with a paper towel. Marinate the shrimp with 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, 1/4 teaspoon salt and pinch of white pepper and set aside while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.
  • Now, since the dish comes together very quickly, and you want to avoid overcooking the shrimp, it's time to blanch the celery and red bell pepper. Bring a pot of water to a boil and drop the celery and red bell pepper in. After 30 seconds, drain the vegetables and shock them in ice water. Drain completely and set aside.
  • Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the minced ginger and chopped scallion and cook for 1 minute. Then turn up the heat to high and add the shrimp. Once the shrimp have just begun to turn pink, add the blanched celery and red bell pepper, along with the last 1/4 teaspoon sugar, the oyster sauce, and the cashews. Mix everything well, and season to taste with salt and white pepper. Serve.

Notes

Note: It's ideal to use roasted cashews for this recipe, but I only had raw cashews, so I just wok-roasted them for about 10 minutes. I’ve learned that cashews burn easily, so when roasting, start with a cold wok and medium low heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil and then the cashews. Toast the cashews for about 10 minutes, stirring often and taking care not to burn them. Then spread them out and let cool until they're ready to go into the dish.

Nutrition

Calories: 262kcal | Carbohydrates: 12g | Protein: 17g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 143mg | Sodium: 332mg | Potassium: 340mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 675IU | Vitamin C: 23mg | Calcium: 107mg | Iron: 3mg

18 Comments

  1. Michael Rivas says

    I’m new to your post. I haven’t made the cashew shrimp yet , but going to . I’ve already made a boo-boo. I defrosted shrimp and put it back in the freezer, what is this shrimp good for now? Have any ideas?michael

    Reply

  2. Celine says

    I made this tonight and it tasted delicious! My whole family loved it. This will be part of our weekly menu!

    I love all yoi recipes.

    I was just wondering what the sugar, baking soda, water mixture does to the shrimp? I don’t know what it’s for but I dis it anyway!

    Reply

  4. Jennifer says

    This dish is PERFECTION! I followed your directions precisely and it was white tablecloth restaurant worthy- best I’ve ever had.

    Reply

  5. Michelle says

    Long time fan of your blog, but first time commenting! Tried this for my husband the other day and the recipe was a hit! My husband loves having sauce to put over his rice though… do you have any suggestions on how I could make this recipe so that there would be more sauce as part of the dish? When I made this, there was very little sauce.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Michelle, I understand! Here is what you do: mix 2 teaspoons cornstarch in with 1/2 cup of (low sodium) chicken stock, and add the mixture to the dish in the last few minutes of cooking; Once the sauce thickens, dish it out and serve!

      Reply

  6. Clara says

    Hi there! A new follower here and a huge fan of the blog! I was just wondering, would the recipe change if I substituted chicken thighs for shrimp?

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hi Clara, yes, i think that would be fine. Just as a reminder, you don’t have to do the “washing” technique here if you use chicken. But it would be a good idea to marinate in a few teaspoons of oil and a couple teaspoons of cornstarch before searing it.

      Reply

  7. Little Cooking Tips says

    Wow. What an amazing, healthy dish! Packed with vitamins this is a perfect choice now that we want to reduce the meat consumption after the Holiday feasts:)
    Thank you for the tips, we never put sugar/baking soda on shrimp, we bet that’s the secret for those crispy shrimps we sometimes find in Asian restaurants!:)
    And we agree, in shrimp you want quality over quantity.
    Thanx so much for the yummy dish!
    xoxoxo

    Reply

  9. LauraLee says

    Wow! I have learned some of the coolest cooking techniques from this blog. The shrimp “wash” rocks. I’ve never seen that sort of thing before. Both shrimp and celery are my favorite ingredients to use in stir-fries, and this recipe uses both!! Can’t wait to try this one.

    Reply

