Cashew Chicken

Cashew Chicken

64 Comments
Cashew Chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Chicken is a Chinese American dish you’ve probably seen on just about every Chinese takeout menu. 

Unlike another nutty stir-fry favorite, Kung Pao Chicken (which is cooked with chillies and roasted peanuts), cashew chicken (also called “chicken with cashew nuts”) has a simple, lightly sweet brown sauce, the perfect complement to roasted cashews. 

Developing Our Cashew Chicken Recipe

We find many cashew chicken recipes are overpoweringly sweet, but ours, developed from our family’s restaurant days, is balanced and flavorful. 

Our chicken cashew stir-fry uses hoisin sauce and honey, combined with a blend of soy sauces to make the perfect classic brown sauce. 

A touch of rice wine vinegar helps contrast the richness without overpowering the dish. 

If you love cashews like I do, this Cashew Chicken stir fry is a perfect dish to add to your regular rotation. Enjoy this classic Cashew Chicken recipe! 

Chicken with Cashew Nuts, thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Chicken Recipe Instructions

Cashew chicken ingredients, thewoksoflife.com

Step 1: Marinate chicken

Mix the chicken, 3 tablespoons water, 2 teaspoons oyster sauce, and ⅛ teaspoon white pepper. Set aside for 5 to 10 minutes until all the liquid has been absorbed by the chicken. Adding the extra water will really keep your chicken moist and tender. Lastly, mix in 1 teaspoon canola oil and 1 tablespoon cornstarch, and set aside. For more information and preparing chicken for stir fries, see Bill’s post on Chicken velveting 101.

Step 2: Prepare sauce

In a separate bowl, mix together all the sauce ingredients and set aside. 

Taking the time to prepare all of your ingredients before firing up the wok makes it an easy chicken cashew recipe!  

Step 3: Assemble dish

Heat your wok over high heat. Spread 2 tablespoons canola oil along the perimeter of the wok until just smoking. 

Add the marinated chicken breast, spreading the pieces evenly in the wok. Fry for 1 minute on each side, and transfer back to the bowl. The chicken should be browned on the outside and will be about 80% cooked.  

Searing chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok, along with the ginger, and fry for 5 seconds before adding the minced garlic.

garlic and ginger in wok, thewoksoflife.com

Immediately add the red bell pepper and chopped water chestnuts. Stir fry for 30 seconds.

 Next, add the scallions, and spread your Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok.

Stir-frying vegetables, thewoksoflife.com

Give everything a quick stir fry for 10 seconds.

Stir-frying vegetables, thewoksoflife.com

 

Pour in the cashew chicken sauce mixture you made earlier, using your wok spatula to deglaze the sides of the wok.

Adding sauce mixture, thewoksoflife.com

Add the chicken and any juices that may have collected in the bowl.

Adding chicken to the wok, thewoksoflife.com

Once everything comes to a simmer, add your roasted cashews.

Adding cashews to stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

Chicken with cashew nuts, thewoksoflife.com

Stir up your cornstarch slurry, and add to the stir-fry. For more detailed information on the many ways to use cornstarch to get authentic results at home with our recipes, see our post on How to Use Cornstarch in Chinese Cooking.

Add more cornstarch slurry if you like a thicker sauce, less if you prefer thinner. Bring to a simmer to thicken the sauce, and continue stirring to combine evenly. 

Chicken cashew stir-fry, thewoksoflife.com

Plate and serve immediately with a bowl of rice!

Cashew chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Cashew chicken, thewoksoflife.com

Cashew Chicken

Our Cashew Chicken recipe––from our family's restaurant days––is balanced and not too sweet, with a brown sauce that perfectly complements roasted cashews.
by: Bill
Course:Chicken
Cuisine:American/Chinese
Cashew chicken, thewoksoflife.com
serves: 6
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 30 minutes

Ingredients

For the chicken and marinade:

  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast (450g, cut into 1-inch pieces)
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 2 teaspoons oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch

For the sauce:

For the rest of the dish:

  • 3 tablespoons canola oil (divided)
  • 1 teaspoon ginger (grated)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1/2 cup red bell pepper (75g, chopped)
  • 1/2 cup water chestnuts (80g, cut into 1/2 inch pieces)
  • 1/2 cup scallions (45g, chopped)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine
  • 1 cup unsalted cashews (roasted at 350 degrees F/180 degrees C for 5 mins)
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch (mixed with 2 tablespoons water)

Instructions

  • Mix the chicken, 3 tablespoons water, 2 teaspoons oyster sauce, and ⅛ teaspoon white pepper. Set aside for 5 to 10 minutes until all the liquid has been absorbed by the chicken. Adding the extra water will really keep your chicken moist and tender. Lastly, mix in 1 teaspoon canola oil and 1 tablespoon cornstarch, and set aside.
  • In a separate bowl, mix together all the sauce ingredients and set aside.
  • Heat your wok over high heat. Spread 2 tablespoons canola oil along the perimeter of the wok until just smoking.
  • Add the marinated chicken breast, spreading the pieces evenly in the wok. Fry for 1 minute on each side, and transfer back to the bowl. The chicken should be browned on the outside and will be about 80% cooked.
  • Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok, along with the ginger, and fry for 5 seconds before adding the minced garlic. Immediately add the red bell pepper and chopped water chestnuts. Stir fry for 30 seconds.
  • Next, add the scallions, and spread your Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok. Give everything a quick stir fry for 10 seconds.
  • Pour in the sauce mixture you made earlier, using your wok spatula to deglaze the sides of the wok. Add the chicken and any juices that may have collected in the bowl. Once everything comes to a simmer, add your roasted cashews.
  • Stir up your cornstarch slurry, and add to the stir-fry. Add more cornstarch slurry if you like a thicker sauce, less if you prefer thinner. Bring to a simmer to thicken the sauce, and continue stirring to combine evenly. Plate and serve immediately with a bowl of rice!

About Bill

Bill is the dad of The Woks of Life family. He grew up in upstate New York, working through high school and college in restaurants with his father, a chef. Rose from modest beginnings as a Burger King sandwich assembler to Holiday Inn busboy and line cook, to cooking at the family's Chinese restaurant, while also learning the finer points of Cantonese cooking from his immigrant parents. Specializes in all things traditional Cantonese and American Chinese takeout.

