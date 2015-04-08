Carnitas Tacos with Slow Cooked Pork

We’ve had a long succession of Chinese recipes on the blog lately, and I think it’s time for a little added variety. This weekend, I pulled one out of the archives. While this isn’t necessarily a recipe of the “old family” persuasion, it does happen to be something that we’ve been making for years now. Pork carnitas tacos are the PERFECT thing to make for a giant group of people (good thing I basically made this in my apartment alone and now have two giant tupperware’s full of it. I have no regrets).

It’s incredibly easy to make…involving only a few minutes of prep, and very little active cooking time. After browning the pieces of pork shoulder, water is added to the pot along with a few seasoning ingredients. You bring the pot to a boil, throw the whole shebang in the oven, and forget about it for the next 3 1/2 to 4 hours.

With that, you’re rewarded with the most awesome carnitas tacos ever. We’ve made this pork carnitas tacos recipe for many a large gathering over the years, and they NEVER miss. If you’re not into tacos, you can make burritos, quesadillas, or serve the pork carnitas over rice and beans. Sky’s the limit, people!

To make the carnitas and assemble the tacos, you’ll need:

4 lbs boneless pork shoulder, cut into 4-inch chunks, trimmed of excess fat (keep the skin if you can get it!)

salt

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons chili powder

½ teaspoon cumin

2 bay leaves

5 cloves garlic, sliced

1 small head red cabbage, shredded

1 small orange, juiced and zested

olive oil

flour or corn tortillas, toasted

chopped avocado

cilantro

queso fresco (cheese)

lime wedges

Start by rubbing the pork thoroughly with salt.

In a large ovenproof pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium high heat and sear the pork in batches until it’s browned on all sides. This is the most energy you will expend in the process of making this pork carnitas taco recipe, trust me.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Add all the pork back into the Dutch oven, along with the spices, bay leaves, and garlic, and cover the meat with 2/3 of the way up with water. What makes these carnitas somewhat special is the addition of cinnamon. It’s a slightly surprising (read: amazing) flavor addition.

Cover and bring to a boil on the stove. Once boiling, place the Dutch oven into the oven uncovered. Cook 3 ½ to 4 hours, checking the pork every hour (give it a stir and add more water if the pot starts drying out), until the pork is tender and falling apart.

When the pork carnitas is done, toss the shredded cabbage with orange juice, orange zest, olive oil, and salt to taste. To serve, take a toasted tortilla shell (I just take the corn tortillas and toast them over an open flame on the stove for 20-30 seconds) and add some of the carnitas, cabbage slaw, avocado, cilantro, and queso fresco. Serve with a squeeze of lime.

So easy. SO awesome. Enjoy these pork carnitas tacos, guys!