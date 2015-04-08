The Woks of Life

Carnitas Tacos with Slow Cooked Pork

Carnitas Tacos, by thewoksoflife.com

We’ve had a long succession of Chinese recipes on the blog lately, and I think it’s time for a little added variety. This weekend, I pulled one out of the archives. While this isn’t necessarily a recipe of the “old family” persuasion, it does happen to be something that we’ve been making for years now. Pork carnitas tacos are the PERFECT thing to make for a giant group of people (good thing I basically made this in my apartment alone and now have two giant tupperware’s full of it. I have no regrets).

It’s incredibly easy to make…involving only a few minutes of prep, and very little active cooking time. After browning the pieces of pork shoulder, water is added to the pot along with a few seasoning ingredients. You bring the pot to a boil, throw the whole shebang in the oven, and forget about it for the next 3 1/2 to 4 hours.

With that, you’re rewarded with the most awesome carnitas tacos ever. We’ve made this pork carnitas tacos recipe for many a large gathering over the years, and they NEVER miss. If you’re not into tacos, you can  make burritos, quesadillas, or serve the pork carnitas over rice and beans. Sky’s the limit, people!

Carnitas Tacos, by thewoksoflife.com

To make the carnitas and assemble the tacos, you’ll need:

  • 4 lbs boneless pork shoulder, cut into 4-inch chunks, trimmed of excess fat  (keep the skin if you can get it!)
  • salt
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 5 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1 small head red cabbage, shredded
  • 1 small orange, juiced and zested
  • olive oil
  • flour or corn tortillas, toasted
  • chopped avocado
  • cilantro
  • queso fresco (cheese)
  • lime wedges

Start by rubbing the pork thoroughly with salt.

Carnitas Tacos, by thewoksoflife.com

In a large ovenproof pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium high heat and sear the pork in batches until it’s browned on all sides. This is the most energy you will expend in the process of making this pork carnitas taco recipe, trust me.

Carnitas Tacos, by thewoksoflife.com

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Add all the pork back into the Dutch oven, along with the spices, bay leaves, and garlic, and cover the meat with 2/3 of the way up with water. What makes these carnitas somewhat special is the addition of cinnamon. It’s a slightly surprising (read: amazing) flavor addition.

Carnitas Tacos, by thewoksoflife.com

Cover and bring to a boil on the stove. Once boiling, place the Dutch oven into the oven uncovered. Cook 3 ½ to 4 hours, checking the pork every hour (give it a stir and add more water if the pot starts drying out), until the pork is tender and falling apart.

Carnitas Tacos, by thewoksoflife.com

When the pork carnitas is done, toss the shredded cabbage with orange juice, orange zest, olive oil, and salt to taste. To serve, take a toasted tortilla shell (I just take the corn tortillas and toast them over an open flame on the stove for 20-30 seconds) and add some of the carnitas, cabbage slaw, avocado, cilantro, and queso fresco. Serve with a squeeze of lime.

Carnitas Tacos, by thewoksoflife.com

So easy. SO awesome. Enjoy these pork carnitas tacos, guys!

Carnitas Tacos, by thewoksoflife.com Carnitas Tacos, by thewoksoflife.com

Carnitas Tacos, by thewoksoflife.com

Carnitas Tacos, by thewoksoflife.com

Carnitas Tacos with Slow Cooked Pork

These pork carnitas tacos are delicious and beyond simple. Pork shoulder is browned, covered with water and spices and slow cooked in the oven until tender (and crisp on top)!
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time4 hrs 25 mins
Total Time4 hrs 30 mins
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Mexican
Keyword: carnitas, tacos
Servings: 12
Calories: 444kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 4 lbs boneless pork shoulder (Cut into 4-inch chunks and trimmed of excess fat. Keep the skin if you can get it!)
  • salt
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 5 cloves garlic (sliced)
  • 1 small head red cabbage (shredded)
  • 1 small orange (juiced and zested)
  • olive oil
  • flour or corn tortillas (toasted)
  • chopped avocado
  • cilantro
  • queso fresco
  • lime wedges

Instructions

  • Rub the pork thoroughly with salt. In a large ovenproof pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium high heat and sear the pork in batches until it’s browned on all sides.
  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Add all the pork back into the Dutch oven, along with the spices, bay leaves, and garlic, and cover the meat 2/3 of the way up with water. Cover and bring to a boil on the stove. Once boiling, place the Dutch oven into the oven uncovered. Cook 3 ½ to 4 hours, checking the pork every hour (give it a stir and add more water if the pot starts drying out), until the pork is tender and falling apart.
  • Toss the shredded cabbage with orange juice, orange zest, olive oil, and salt to taste. To serve, take a toasted tortilla shell and add some of the carnitas, cabbage slaw, avocado, cilantro, and queso fresco. Serve with a squeeze of lime.

Notes

Each serving is estimated at about 2 tacos.

Nutrition

Calories: 444kcal | Carbohydrates: 32g | Protein: 40g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 96mg | Sodium: 757mg | Potassium: 963mg | Fiber: 7g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 12.2% | Vitamin C: 36.8% | Calcium: 12.1% | Iron: 14.7%

 

31 Comments

  2. Dave Cearley says


    I wanted to share a little trick some find useful.
    After the meat is finished in the slow-cooker or Dutch oven, shred the meat and spread it on a rimmed tray and roast it in the oven for 15-25 minutes to add just a bit of street taco crispness to the meat. Finish and serve per your recipe.
    Yummy

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Yes, that is an awesome idea! I think this carnitas recipe does allow that to happen to an extent, because the liquid level goes down on the pork and that top layer is able to get crispy. Once shredded, you have a mix of crispy and juicy meat. :)

      Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Mel, the skin is just braised along with the meat! You can leave it out if you like and get a skinless piece of pork shoulder.

      Reply

  5. Dena Freund says

    First of all, let me start by saying, I have never even attempted to make Carnitas Tacos before!!! These r soooo easy and so dang deeeeeelicious!!! Huge hit with my family!!! Will definitely be making these again!!

    Reply

