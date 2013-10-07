Cantonese Steamed Fish – A 20 Minute Recipe

This Cantonese steamed fish is a traditional and simple dish that’s often served as one of the final courses in a traditional Chinese wedding banquet right before the last rice and the noodle course. But it’s also a dish that can be found on a lot of home dinner tables. That’s when you know it’s not just easy, it’s good.

Of course, it’s usually a whole fish, but this recipe simplifies things with a nice, neat tilapia filet, making preparation a snap. Plus, this is a really authentic Chinese dish made with simple ingredients that can probably already be found in your own pantry or refrigerator. Come to think of it, I’ve never written the recipe down before. We’ve made it so many times that my wife and I can make it in our sleep. You’ll get the hang of it quickly. It’s such an easy and delicious way to prepare fish.

Just make sure that you buy your tilapia from a good fishmonger or better yet, what I do here in Beijing is I buy imported flash-frozen filets. It may seem counter-intuitive that frozen fish could be fresh, but it actually is. For those of you lucky people living near convenient fishing, this is a great recipe for a delicate fresh-caught fish like fluke or flounder. (What’s the difference between fluke and flounder? A good friend of mine, Gary, has his own food blogging site called the Reluctant Gourmet, and a great article on just this subject.)

If you would rather have a whole fish, I suggest you try a fresh striped bass and check out the recipe for a Steamed Whole Fish complete with a tutorial on how to serve the whole fish at the table!

Another noteworthy recipe where we use fillets and also adds a little kick with some spice is the Hunan Steamed Fish with Salted Chilies and Tofu or Duo Jiao Yu, which uses stronger flavors to complement the fish and is one of our favorite recipes.

For the Cantonese Steamed fish, you’ll need:

2 scallions

fresh ginger, about 2 tablespoons julienned

1 small bunch of cilantro

1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons water

1 medium tilapia, grey sole, flounder or fluke filet

2 tablespoons oil

Julienne the scallion and ginger and set aside. Give the cilantro a rough chop and set that aside as well.

Combine the soy sauce, salt, sugar and water into a small bowl and mix well. Set that aside.

Carefully lay your fish out onto a heatproof plate…

And prepare your steamer setup, which these days you can purchase easily online or at the store. What also works is a wok or large saucepan or pot with a cover and a small round metal elevated rack you can put the plate on. In a pinch, I’ve even used a cleaned empty tuna can for the plate to sit on, and it works just fine. You can also purchase a metal steamer which is a great tool to have for all your steaming needs. See our post on how to set up a steamer if you’re not familiar with steaming foods in Chinese cooking.

Fill your wok or saucepan with about an inch of water, cover and bring it to a boil. Carefully place your plate with the fish on the rack. Cover and steam for about 10 minutes. You can check it for doneness by using a butter knife. If it easily cuts through to the bottom of the plate, your fish is done!

Turn off the heat. Carefully remove the plate from the pot and drain any remaining water off. At this point, you can also transfer the fish to a nice serving plate. Spread the cilantro and about one third of the scallion (use the green portions), directly onto the steamed fish.

Check out our Chinese cooking tools page for more information on tools you need for steamed dishes including this steamed fish. In particular check out some of the plate lifting gadgets that can make your life easier when handling hot plates!

Heat a wok or small saucepan to medium to high heat and add 2 tbsp of canola oil. Add the ginger and let it brown lightly, about a minute.

Then add the rest of the scallions. The mixture should be sizzling right about now…

Next, add your soy mixture to the saucepan and keep the heat on high to keep everything sizzling. Cook until the scallions are wilted – about 30 seconds.

Take it off the heat and spoon the entire mixture over the fish.

Serve your Cantonese Steamed Fish immediately!

…and attack!



