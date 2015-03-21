The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Chinese New Year » Cantonese Roast Pork Belly – A Chinatown Classic

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly – A Chinatown Classic

Published: Last Updated:
By 395 Comments

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, or siu yuk (bah…my Cantonese is terrible…slash nonexistent), is getting added to our compendium of roast meats that can usually be found in your average Chinatown restaurant window. After already posting recipes for Soy Sauce Chicken, “White Cut” Chicken, Roast Duck, and Char Siu Pork, we’ve saved the best for last.

Now, understand that although I was practically raised on this stuff like most children were raised on dinosaur chicken nuggets, I came to the party with absolutely no knowledge of how to actually make this Cantonese classic roast pork belly. But don’t worry…although I happen to be writing this Chinese crispy roast pork belly recipe, I had a lot of help from the parents on this one. We did our research (this YouTube video played a big part in our success), and the results were pretty on point.

After we all came to an agreement on the right roast pork belly recipe, I cooked this thing pretty much on my own, and if I can do it, you totally can. It’s way easier than you’d expect. I don’t want to give away any spoilers up here, so scroll down to see how it’s done.

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Before we move on, take note: For our Chinese roast pork belly recipe, you’ll see that we used a slab of pork belly that still had the ribs attached. Our thinking was that this would keep the pork moist. If you want to do it this way, you can remove (and subsequently snack on) said ribs before slicing your pork after it’s been roasted. That said, it’s easier to get the pork to cook evenly without the ribs. The cooking time just needs to be adjusted, and it’s all detailed in our instructions. Totally your call, though.

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Okay, with that said…to make your very own Cantonese roast pork belly, you’ll need:

…And that’s it. I couldn’t believe it either.

Start by rinsing the pork belly, and then pat it dry. Place it skin-side down on a small tray (you’ll be putting it in the refrigerator for some time, so make sure you have space), and rub the Shaoxing wine into the meat (not the skin). Mix together the salt, sugar, five spice powder and white pepper. Thoroughly rub this spice mixture into the meat as well. Flip the meat over so it’s skin-side up.

So, to do the next step, there’s actually a special tool that restaurants use, but we just used a sharp metal skewer. Systematically poke holes ALL over the skin, which will help the skin crisp up, rather than stay smooth and leathery. The more holes there are, the better, really. Try not to gouge it too much. You want lots of small, delicate holes. Let it dry out in the fridge uncovered, for 12-24 hours.

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

If you plan to make this often or are the ultimate kitchen gadget person, then invest in one of these cool tools, the Orblue manual meat tenderizer!

orblue-meat-tenderizer

 

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Place a large piece of aluminum foil (heavy duty foil works best) onto a baking tray, and fold up the sides around the pork snugly, so that you’re creating a kind of box all around it, with a 1-inch high border going around the sides.

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Brush the rice wine vinegar on top of the pork skin. Pack the sea salt in one even layer over the skin, so the pork is completely covered.

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Place in the oven and roast for 1 hour and 30 minutes. If your pork belly still has the rib attached, roast for 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Take the pork out of the oven, turn on the broiler to low, and position the oven rack in the lowest position. Remove the top layer of sea salt from the pork belly, unfold the foil, and place a roasting rack on the pan. Place the pork belly on the rack and put it back under the broiler to crisp up into a crispy pork belly.

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

This should take 10-15 minutes. The broiler should ideally be on “low” so that this process can happen gradually. If your broiler gets pretty hot, keep a close eye on it and be sure to keep the pork as far away from the heat source as possible.

When the skin has puffed up and gotten crispy, remove from the oven. Let it rest for about 15 minutes, and then slice. Wait for it….

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

BOOM.

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Amazing. We’re a fan of this crispy pork belly on its own, but it’s often served with sugar and/or mustard. Enjoy this one, everyone!

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, by thewoksoflife.com
If you want to try the Shanghai clan’s  best pork belly recipe, then I suggest you check out my mom’s (i.e. Judy’s) Shanghai braised pork belly (hong shao rou) recipe!

Print Recipe
4.79 from 55 votes

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly

Cantonese Roast Pork Belly, or siu yuk, can be found hanging in many Chinatown restaurant windows but you can make this crispy pork belly recipe at home with this easy to follow recipe.
Prep Time1 d
Cook Time2 hrs
Total Time1 d 2 hrs
Course: Pork
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: cantonese pork belly
Servings: 8 servings
Calories: 755kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Rinse the pork belly and pat dry. Place it skin-side down on a tray, and rub the shaoxing wine into the meat (not the skin). Mix together the salt, sugar, five spice powder and white pepper. Thoroughly rub this spice mixture into the meat as well. Flip the meat over so it’s skin-side up.
  • So, to do the next step, there’s actually a special tool that restaurants use, but we just used a sharp metal skewer. Systematically poke holes ALL over the skin, which will help the skin crisp up, rather than stay smooth and leathery. The more holes there are, the better, really. Let it dry out in the fridge uncovered, for 12-24 hours.
  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Place a large piece of aluminum foil (heavy duty foil works best) onto a baking tray, and fold up the sides around the pork snugly, so that you’re creating a kind of box all around it, with a 1-inch high border going around the sides.
  • Brush the rice wine vinegar on top of the pork skin. Pack the sea salt in one even layer over the skin, so the pork is completely covered. Place in the oven and roast for 1 hour and 30 minutes. If your pork belly still has the rib attached, roast for 1 hour and 45 minutes.
  • Take the pork out of the oven, turn on the broiler to low, and position the oven rack in the lowest position. Remove the top layer of sea salt from the pork belly, unfold the foil, and place a roasting rack on the pan. Place the pork belly on the rack and put it back under the broiler to crisp up. This should take 10-15 minutes. The broiler should ideally be on “low” so that this process can happen gradually. If your broiler gets pretty hot, keep a close eye on it and be sure to keep the pork as far away from the heat source as possible.
  • When the skin has puffed up and gotten crispy, remove from the oven. Let it rest for about 15 minutes and then slice.

Nutrition

Calories: 755kcal | Carbohydrates: 1g | Protein: 16g | Fat: 90g | Saturated Fat: 33g | Cholesterol: 122mg | Sodium: 636mg | Potassium: 315mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 15IU | Vitamin C: 0.5mg | Calcium: 10mg | Iron: 1mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Instant Pot Braised Curry Beef
Homemade Multigrain Bread
Spicy Garlic Tofu Stir Fry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *






This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

395 Comments

  1. Kerri says

    5 stars
    So crispy, overwhelmingly tasted, and not so salty. I get lots of compliments after following this recipe. Thank you!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables