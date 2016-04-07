The Woks of Life

Cantonese Beef Rice Bowls

by:
140 Comments
Like my sister’s epic chocolate cake post, this recipe is more public service announcement than anything else. For those of you who are regular readers, you may have noticed that this recipe looks a bit similar to our Chinese Spaghetti Bolognese. Well, you’d be right. This Cantonese Beef Rice bowl recipe is almost the same recipe.

“Almost” being the operative word.

You see, these Cantonese beef rice bowls are kind of like…the granddaddy of that bolognese idea. Ground beef is browned and simmered in stock, oyster sauce, soy sauce, and other delicious things, and then thickened into a sauce. Poured over rice, it’s one of those Cantonese comfort food classics that you’ll turn to again and again. I know I do.

My grandma (my dad’s mom) used to make this for my dad and aunts all the time when they were kids, and I’m really happy to be able to share the classic Cantonese beef recipe with all of you. We can pretty much guarantee that any kid who likes hamburgers will devour this dish with gusto!

The best part? You can have dinner sorted in under half an hour.

Recipe Instructions

Heat a wok over high heat and add a tablespoon of oil. Add the ground beef and cook until slightly browned, breaking up any large chunks of beef.

Add the onion, garlic, and Shaoxing wine, and turn the heat down to medium. Cook until the onion is translucent, and then add the chicken stock.

Bring to a boil and lower the heat to a simmer. Stir in the oyster sauce, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the cover, add the peas, and stir-fry for one minute.

Stir up the cornstarch slurry (since the starch will separate from the water when left to sit), and drizzle the slurry into the sauce while stirring constantly. The sauce should thicken until it coats a spoon.

If it’s not thick enough, add more cornstarch slurry (a couple teaspoons at a time) or simply let the sauce simmer and reduce a bit longer.

If it’s too thick, add a bit of water. You can make these adjustments until the sauce reaches the desired consistency.

Serve this Cantonese beef over steamed rice!

Enjoy this Cantonese Beef Rice bowl!

Cantonese Beef Rice Bowls

Cantonese beef rice bowls are made with browned ground beef, simmered in stock, spices, oyster sauce, soy sauce simmered to perfection and served over rice!
by: Sarah
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Cantonese beef rice bowls
serves: 4 servings
Prep: 5 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat a wok over high heat and add a tablespoon of oil. Add the ground beef and cook until slightly browned, breaking up any large chunks of beef. Add the onion, garlic, and Shaoxing wine, and turn the heat down to medium. Cook until the onion is translucent, and then add the chicken stock.
  • Bring to a boil and lower the heat to a simmer. Stir in the oyster and soy sauces, sesame oil, and white pepper. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the cover, add the peas, and stir-fry for one minute.
  • Stir up the cornstarch slurry (since the starch will separate from the water when left to sit), and drizzle the slurry into the sauce while stirring constantly. The sauce should thicken until it coats a spoon. If it's not thick enough, add more cornstarch slurry (a couple teaspoons at a time) or simply let the sauce simmer and reduce a bit longer. If it's too thick, add a bit of water. You can make these adjustments until the sauce reaches the desired consistency. Serve over steamed rice!

Tips & Notes:

Note nutrition info is for beef only, without rice.

nutrition facts

Calories: 429kcal (21%) Carbohydrates: 16g (5%) Protein: 26g (52%) Fat: 28g (43%) Saturated Fat: 9g (45%) Cholesterol: 81mg (27%) Sodium: 1079mg (45%) Potassium: 590mg (17%) Fiber: 2g (8%) Sugar: 4g (4%) Vitamin A: 275IU (6%) Vitamin C: 17.2mg (21%) Calcium: 50mg (5%) Iron: 3.3mg (18%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

