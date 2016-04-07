The Woks of Life

Cantonese Beef Rice Bowls

Like my sister’s epic chocolate cake post, this recipe is more public service announcement than anything else. For those of you who are regular readers, you may have noticed that this recipe looks a bit similar to our Chinese Spaghetti Bolognese. Well, you’d be right. This Cantonese Beef Rice bowl recipe is almost the same recipe.

“Almost” being the operative word.

You see, these Cantonese beef rice bowls are kind of like…the granddaddy of that bolognese idea. Ground beef is browned and simmered in stock, oyster sauce, soy sauce, and other delicious things, and then thickened into a sauce. Poured over rice, it’s one of those Cantonese comfort food classics that you’ll turn to again and again. I know I do.

My grandma (my dad’s mom) used to make this for my dad and aunts all the time when they were kids, and I’m really happy to be able to share the classic Cantonese beef recipe with all of you. We can pretty much guarantee that any kid who likes hamburgers will devour this dish with gusto!

The best part? You can have dinner sorted in under half an hour.

You’ll need:
1 tablespoon oil
1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, finely diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine or dry sherry
2 1/2 cups chicken stock
3 tablespoons oyster sauce
2 tablespoons light soy sauce
1 teaspoon dark soy sauce
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1/8 teaspoon white pepper
1 cup frozen peas
2 tablespoons cornstarch, mixed with 2 tablespoons water
steamed rice, to serve

Heat a wok over high heat and add a tablespoon of oil. Add the ground beef and cook until slightly browned, breaking up any large chunks of beef.

Add the onion, garlic, and Shaoxing wine, and turn the heat down to medium. Cook until the onion is translucent, and then add the chicken stock.

Bring to a boil and lower the heat to a simmer. Stir in the oyster and soy sauces, sesame oil, and white pepper. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove the cover, add the peas, and stir-fry for one minute.

Stir up the cornstarch slurry (since the starch will separate from the water when left to sit), and drizzle the slurry into the sauce while stirring constantly. The sauce should thicken until it coats a spoon. If it’s not thick enough, add more cornstarch slurry (a couple teaspoons at a time) or simply let the sauce simmer and reduce a bit longer. If it’s too thick, add a bit of water. You can make these adjustments until the sauce reaches the desired consistency.

Serve this Cantonese beef over steamed rice!

Enjoy this Cantonese Beef Rice bowl!

  2. Nancy says


    And adding eggs to the mixture just before topping over the rice was the way our family liked to eat this. Piercing the egg to see the runny yolk oozing over the rice just makes it more satisfying!

    Reply

  3. Kit says

    Me and my family eat rice all the time, I will be adding this recipe to my dinner menu. Im sure the family will love this and besides this is super easy and convenient to make.

    Reply

