The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Salads Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale

Kaitlin
21 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

When it comes to caesar salad, I tend to take a pass. All too often, it’s just a mediocre plate of limp romaine, nondescript and flavorless creamy white dressing, some cardboard-like parmesan bits, and soulless, cracker-y croutons. Not great.

When we take it upon ourselves to make caesar salad at home, there’s lots of indecision around the dressing recipe, and we inevitably go hunting for a random concoction online that does the job, but isn’t much of a showstopper.

So, I’ve taken matters into my own hands to create our family’s on-the-record caesar salad dressing. It’s got plenty of delicious briny anchovies, dijon, worcestershire sauce, and lots of lemon juice to make the flavors stand out.

We also use extra virgin olive oil, which many will replace with a small amount of olive oil and a neutral vegetable oil, but I much prefer the rich, fruity flavor of an extra-virgin caesar salad dressing. Snobby? Maybe. Tastyyy? Yes.

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Tuscan Kale in Caesar Salad

The final touch to this salad? The addition of Tuscan kale and jumbo-sized olive ciabatta croutons for that extra rustic flair.

Our local grocery store sold green olive ciabatta, which is a silly abomination on the notion of olive bread (others are free to disagree), so if you do decide to go with a crusty olive bread, do yourself the favor that I didn’t, and make sure they are black olives!

This kale caesar salad is great as a meal (add some grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp) or as a side dish to [insert your favorite pasta, Sunday roast chicken, pot roast, etc. etc. here]!  

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Tuscan Kale Caesar Salad: Recipe Instructions

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat your oven to 350 degrees. Prepare your salad greens and set aside.

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Cut your bread into bite-sized chunks. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 5-10 minutes. 5 minutes if you just want them toasty, 10 minutes if you want them crunchy.

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, make the dressing. Combine the anchovy fillets, garlic, egg yolks, dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice in a blender or food processor. Turn the blender on high speed, and very slowly and gradually stream in 1 cup of olive oil until fully emulsified. It will look thick, creamy, and yellow in color. Add the parmesan cheese and ground black pepper and turn on the blender again to combine.

Load your favorite salad bowl with the greens, croutons, and parmesan shavings, and toss with the caesar dressing (using as much as your personal preference calls for).

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale immediately and put some of that luscious dressing on the side!

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale, by thewoksoflife.com

5 from 5 votes

Caesar Salad with Tuscan Kale

Tuscan caesar salad dressing must have plenty of briny anchovies,dijon, worcestershire sauce, lots of lemon juice and a rich, fruity extra-virgin olive oil! Note: If you just want to make the dressing, this recipe yields about 2 cups.
by: Kaitlin
Course:Salads
Cuisine:American
serves: 6
Prep: 30 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 40 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 head romaine lettuce (washed and chopped or torn)
  • 8 ounces Tuscan kale (washed and chopped into size of choice; look for the smaller bunches, as they are more tender!)
  • 1 loaf crusty bread
  • 1 cup extra virgin olive olive oil (plus more for the croutons)
  • 2 ounces oil-packed anchovy fillets
  • 3 cloves garlic (coarsely chopped)
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (plus additional shavings to garnish the salad)
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions

  • Heat your oven to 350 degrees. Prepare your salad greens and set aside.
  • Cut your bread into bite-sized chunks. Drizzle with olive oil. Bake for 5-10 minutes. 5 minutes if you just want them toasty, 10 minutes if you want them crunchy.
  • Next, make the dressing. Combine the anchovy fillets, garlic, egg yolks, dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice in a blender or food processor. Turn the blender on high speed, and very slowly and gradually stream in 1 cup of olive oil until fully emulsified. It will look thick, creamy, and yellow in color. Add the parmesan cheese and ground black pepper and turn on the blender again to combine.
  • Load your favorite salad bowl with the greens, croutons, and parmesan shavings, and toss with the caesar dressing (using as much as your personal preference calls for). Serve immediately!

nutrition facts

Calories: 524kcal (26%) Carbohydrates: 46g (15%) Protein: 15g (30%) Fat: 32g (49%) Saturated Fat: 6g (30%) Cholesterol: 106mg (35%) Sodium: 437mg (18%) Potassium: 589mg (17%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 3g (3%) Vitamin A: 13015IU (260%) Vitamin C: 50mg (61%) Calcium: 176mg (18%) Iron: 4.8mg (27%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

 

You may also like…

Kaitlin

About Kaitlin

Kaitlin is the younger daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Notoriously unable to follow a recipe (usually preferring to freestyle it), Kaitlin's the family artist, knitter, master of all things chili oil/condiments, and trailblazer of creative recipes with familiar flavors.

Reader Interactions

21 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook