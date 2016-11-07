Butternut Squash Pie Family Recipe

Ok so over the weekend, we talked turkey––specifically, this all-in-one Thanksgiving meal of herb-roasted turkey breast, stovetop stuffing, and gravy.

Now, it’s time to talk pie.

You may recognize this particular pie, which was sort of hiding in the corners of those turkey breast photos (playing a supporting role on the Thanksgiving table we set up for that photo shoot), and a few of you have already asked me how I made it. Well, I would never show off a pie without providing the corresponding recipe (I’m not a monster). So here it is––the perfect cap to your Thanksgiving meal.

Now this is a butternut squash pie, which I made with the beautiful butternut squash we grew in our garden over the summer––it’s a great option if you want to use fresh squash puree, rather than the canned stuff (I definitely think it tastes better). It’s wonderfully bright orange, sweet, and I think smoother than regular pumpkin puree.

To make the butternut squash puree, all you have to do is peel and cut up a butternut squash into large chunks and steam until super soft. Then just puree it in a blender or food processor, and you’re good to go!

I like to serve my butternut squash pie with cinnamon whipped cream (see our other recent Pumpkin Tres Leches Cake recipe to find out how to make it), but a good old fashioned scoop of vanilla ice cream will also do nicely.

For the butternut squash pie filling:

2 cups pureed butternut squash

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

⅛ teaspoon ground cloves

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

For the crust:

1 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons (4 oz. or 1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

3 tablespoons ice water

1 egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon water

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. In a large bowl, whisk together the butternut squash puree, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, spices and salt until smooth. Set aside.

Prepare your pie dough. In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Use a pastry cutter or 2 butter knives to cut the butter cubes into the flour mixture, until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add the water and stir in with a fork until the dough just comes together.

Transfer to a lightly floured work surface and squish the dough together into a ball. Flatten it into a disk and use a lightly floured rolling pin to roll it out into a 12-inch round.

Arrange the dough in a 9-inch pie plate.

Whisk together the filling mixture again to ensure it’s well-combined, and pour into the prepared pie shell. Take your egg wash mixture and brush the edges of the crust.

Bake for 15 minutes and then reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees F. Continue baking for about 35 minutes more, or until a butter knife inserted on the outer edges of the pie comes out clean. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream!

Enjoy this butternut squash pie for your next Thanksgiving dinner or family gathering!