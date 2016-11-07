The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Butternut Squash Pie Family Recipe

Butternut Squash Pie Family Recipe

Published:
By

Butternut Squash Pie, by thewoksoflife.com

Ok so over the weekend, we talked turkey––specifically, this all-in-one Thanksgiving meal of herb-roasted turkey breast, stovetop stuffing, and gravy.

Now, it’s time to talk pie.

You may recognize this particular pie, which was sort of hiding in the corners of those turkey breast photos (playing a supporting role on the Thanksgiving table we set up for that photo shoot), and a few of you have already asked me how I made it. Well, I would never show off a pie without providing the corresponding recipe (I’m not a monster). So here it is––the perfect cap to your Thanksgiving meal.

Now this is a butternut squash pie, which I made with the beautiful butternut squash we grew in our garden over the summer––it’s a great option if you want to use fresh squash puree, rather than the canned stuff (I definitely think it tastes better). It’s wonderfully bright orange, sweet, and I think smoother than regular pumpkin puree.

To make the butternut squash puree, all you have to do is peel and cut up a butternut squash into large chunks and steam until super soft. Then just puree it in a blender or food processor, and you’re good to go!

I like to serve my butternut squash pie with cinnamon whipped cream (see our other recent Pumpkin Tres Leches Cake recipe to find out how to make it), but a good old fashioned scoop of vanilla ice cream will also do nicely.

Butternut Squash Pie, by thewoksoflife.com

For the butternut squash pie filling:

  • 2 cups pureed butternut squash
  • 1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cloves
  • ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon salt

For the crust:

  • 1 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 8 tablespoons (4 oz. or 1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes
  • 3 tablespoons ice water
  • 1 egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon water

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. In a large bowl, whisk together the butternut squash puree, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, spices and salt until smooth. Set aside.

Butternut Squash Pie, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare your pie dough. In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Use a pastry cutter or 2 butter knives to cut the butter cubes into the flour mixture, until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add the water and stir in with a fork until the dough just comes together.

Butternut Squash Pie, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer to a lightly floured work surface and squish the dough together into a ball. Flatten it into a disk and use a lightly floured rolling pin to roll it out into a 12-inch round.

Butternut Squash Pie, by thewoksoflife.com

Arrange the dough in a 9-inch pie plate.

Butternut Squash Pie, by thewoksoflife.com

Whisk together the filling mixture again to ensure it’s well-combined, and pour into the prepared pie shell. Take your egg wash mixture and brush the edges of the crust.

Butternut Squash Pie, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 15 minutes and then reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees F. Continue baking for about 35 minutes more, or until a butter knife inserted on the outer edges of the pie comes out clean. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream!

Butternut Squash Pie, by thewoksoflife.com

Enjoy this butternut squash pie for your next Thanksgiving dinner or family gathering!

Butternut Squash Pie, by thewoksoflife.com

Butternut Squash Pie, by thewoksoflife.com

Butternut Squash Pie, by thewoksoflife.com

4.84 from 6 votes

Butternut Squash Pie Family Recipe

Make this butternut squash pie with fresh butternut squash from your grocery store, farmer's market or your own garden! Fresh butternut squash puree is much better than canned pumpkin puree, is a bright orange, sweet, and smoother than regular pumpkin puree.
Prep Time25 mins
Cook Time50 mins
Total Time1 hr 15 mins
Course: Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine: American
Keyword: butternut squash pie
Servings: 8 servings
Calories: 383kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the pie filling:

  • 2 cups pureed butternut squash (about 900g)
  • 14 ounces sweetened condensed milk (400g)
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • teaspoon ground cloves
  • teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon salt

For the crust:

  • 1 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour (about 160g)
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 stick cold unsalted butter (4 oz. or 115g, cut into small cubes)
  • 3 tablespoons ice water
  • 1 egg (beaten with 1 tablespoon water)

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. In a large bowl, whisk together the butternut squash puree, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, spices and salt until smooth. Set aside.
  • Prepare your pie dough. In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Use a pastry cutter or 2 butter knives to cut the butter cubes into the flour mixture, until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add the water and stir in with a fork until the dough just comes together.
  • Transfer to a lightly floured work surface and squish the dough together into a ball. Flatten it into a disk and use a lightly floured rolling pin to roll it out into a 12-inch round. Arrange the dough in a 9-inch pie plate.
  • Whisk together the filling mixture again to ensure it’s well-combined, and pour into the prepared pie shell. Take your egg wash mixture and brush the edges of the crust.
  • Bake for 15 minutes and then reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees F. Continue baking for about 35 minutes more, or until a butter knife inserted on the outer edges of the pie comes out clean. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream!

Nutrition

Calories: 383kcal | Carbohydrates: 49g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 11g | Cholesterol: 109mg | Sodium: 310mg | Potassium: 354mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 31g | Vitamin A: 10105IU | Vitamin C: 3.9mg | Calcium: 175mg | Iron: 2.1mg

 

24 Comments

  1. Hilary says

    5 stars
    Perfect pie! I had to double the recipe to fit in my giant pie pan, so it took a little longer to bake (double the time…) Shared it with coworkers who said that it was perfection. No extra sugar – yes please!

    Reply

