Home » Recipes » Holiday Season Recipes » Butternut Squash Lasagna

Butternut Squash Lasagna

Published: Last Updated:
By 17 Comments

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

This butternut squash lasagna is the perfect winter food. It’s warm, cheesy, and comforting…awesome for curling up on the couch in front of the TV with your dinner. The way I look at it, most of your run-of-the-mill lasagna is pretty summery–tomatoes, basil…maybe some eggplant or zucchini.

THIS butternut squash lasagna recipe features ingredients that are in season in the fall and wintertime. Butternut squash, rosemary, kale, and mushrooms. It’s an awesome combination. Be sure to make a large tray because this butternut squash lasagne keeps nicely in the refrigerator and also freezes well. It’s the perfect bring-you-own lunch meal that will cheer you up at midday.

To the recipe!

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  • 2 ½ lbs (2 kg) butternut squash, seeded, peeled, and diced into ½-inch pieces (about 8 cups)
  • olive oil
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 12 oz. (about 350g) mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 4 cups/handfuls chopped kale
  • 4 tablespoons (55g) butter
  • 1 sprig rosemary, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup (30g) flour
  • 4 cups (950 ml) milk
  • 12 sheets no-boil lasagna noodles (you can also use regular lasagna noodles that have been boiled. I just prefer the texture of the no-boil kind)
  • 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 450°F. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, toss butternut squash in olive oil and salt and pepper to taste.

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Roast for 20 minutes or until tender and golden, tossing the squash after 10 minutes to promote even cooking.

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, add a few tablespoons of olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for a minute. Add the mushrooms and sauté until caramelized, about 10 minutes (you may need to turn up the heat to reduce any liquid released by the mushrooms).

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the kale and sauté until wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Pour out of the skillet and set aside.

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Put the skillet back over medium heat and add the butter and rosemary.

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

When the butter is melted, stir in the flour and cook for 3 minutes, whisking constantly. Whisk in the milk until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Bring the sauce to a simmer and let it bubble slowly over medium low heat until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Take the roasted squash out of the oven and mash it roughly with a fork.

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir it into the sauce.

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Reduce the oven temperature to 375°F. In a 13×9 buttered baking dish, add a thin layer of sauce.

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Rinse the noodles thoroughly in warm water (this prevents them from being dry), and add noodles to the bottom of the baking dish, ensuring that they’re not touching each other.

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another thin layer of sauce, followed by a layer of mushrooms and kale…

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

…and then a sprinkling of 1/3 cup parmesan cheese and 2/3 cup mozzarella.

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Repeat for 3 layers, always making sure the noodles are thoroughly moistened by the butternut squash sauce.

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 40 minutes.

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Let lasagna stand for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

Butternut Squash Lasagna, by thewoksoflife.com

 

5 from 1 vote

Butternut Squash Lasagna

Most of your run-of-the-mill lasagna is pretty summery–tomatoes, basil…maybe some eggplant or zucchini. THIS butternut squash lasagna recipe features ingredients that are in season in the fall and wintertime. Butternut squash, rosemary, kale, and mushrooms. It’s an awesome combination. 
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time1 hr 30 mins
Total Time2 hrs
Course: Noodles and Pasta
Cuisine: American
Keyword: butternut squash lasagna
Servings: 12 servings
Calories: 356kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 2 ½ lbs butternut squash (2 kg, seeded, peeled, and diced into ½-inch pieces; about 8 cups)
  • olive oil
  • salt and pepper (to taste)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 12 oz. mushrooms (340g, thinly sliced)
  • 4 cups kale (chopped)
  • 4 tablespoons butter (55g)
  • 1 sprig rosemary (finely chopped)
  • ¼ cup flour (30g)
  • 4 cups milk (950 ml)
  • 12 sheets no-boil lasagna noodles (you can also use regular lasagna noodles that have been boiled. I just prefer the texture of the no-boil kind)
  • 1 cup Parmesan cheese (grated)
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese (shredded)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, toss butternut squash in olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Roast for 20 minutes or until tender and golden, tossing the squash after 10 minutes to promote even cooking.
  • While that’s happening, add a few tablespoons of olive oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for a minute. Add the mushrooms and sauté until caramelized, about 10 minutes (you may need to turn up the heat to reduce any liquid released by the mushrooms). Add the kale and sauté until wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Pour out of the skillet and set aside.
  • Put the skillet back over medium heat and add the butter and rosemary. When the butter is melted, stir in the flour and cook for 3 minutes, whisking constantly. Whisk in the milk until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Bring the sauce to a simmer and let it bubble slowly over medium low heat until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Take the roasted squash out of the oven and mash it roughly with a fork. Stir it into the sauce.
  • Reduce the oven temperature to 375°F. In a 13x9 buttered baking dish, add a thin layer of sauce. Rinse the noodles thoroughly in warm water (this prevents them from being dry), and add noodles to the bottom of the baking dish, ensuring that they’re not touching each other. Add another thin layer of sauce, followed by a layer of mushrooms and kale, and then a sprinkling of 1/3 cup parmesan cheese and 2/3 cup mozzarella. Repeat for 3 layers, always making sure the noodles are thoroughly moistened by the butternut squash sauce.
  • Bake for 40 minutes. Let lasagna stand for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Nutrition

Calories: 356kcal | Carbohydrates: 42g | Protein: 16g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 39mg | Sodium: 495mg | Potassium: 724mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 8g | Vitamin A: 12716IU | Vitamin C: 47mg | Calcium: 372mg | Iron: 2mg

 

17 Comments

  1. DD says

    5 stars
    Thank you so much for posting this recipe, it was perfect. It had common ingredients that I either had or found substitutes. I was sold on this recipe when I saw it called for Mozzarella!

    I used lasagna noodles that require boiling first, baby spinach instead of kale, and 1% milk. I think I used more cheese than specified, didn’t measure, just made a nice layer. I added some water(approx. 1/2 cup) and covered with tin foil half the cook time, because my sauce seemed a little dry. I think I’m going to try this as a pizza!

    Reply

  3. Ann says

    Made this recipe last night! Since I boiled the lasagna beforehand I felt there was a little too much sauce, but when I ate it today it was perfect! Thank you so much for the recipe! I may just use the butternut squash sauce on some pasta, because it’s so tasty!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Ann, I have to say, Sarah makes most of our pasta dishes on this blog and her pasta recipes are all so good. There is very little reason for us to go out to eat these days. Hope you will try our other pasta dishes.

      Reply

  4. Renee says

    Just made this tonight and it was delicious! I had to change a couple of things but nothing too drastic (e.g. I used spinach instead of kale, and cheddar/mozza mix but no parm unfortunately). I also added a bit of ricotta cheese into the spinach/mushroom mix. It tasted great and my roommate loved it too!

    Reply

  6. Ryan Pangle says

    Holy smokes…i showed this to the family and they’re all pumped because I’ve decided to make it tomorrow!!

    Reply

  8. Marcy says

    This looks delicious!! I happen to have everything in my fridge and pantry, I think i’ll make it tonight!! Also … LOVE the Barley blogs, she is precious!

    Reply

