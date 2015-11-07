The Woks of Life

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers

Published: Last Updated:
By 15 Comments

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

You’re about to do something slightly different today with a pile of dumpling wrappers. Rather than fill them with the usual vegetable or pork fillings, you’re going to take ground chicken, Frank’s hot sauce, lots of cheddar cheese, and a few other ingredients, and you’re going to make buffalo chicken potstickers. Because it’s the right thing to do.

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

Honestly, I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner. While Chinese-style dumplings will always be my go-to choice, this kind of Americanized concoction is a welcome departure from the norm. I mean, Buffalo chicken potstickers? Why the heck not?

This recipe is a snap to put together. The filling is very easy, and if you buy store bought dumpling wrappers, there isn’t much left to do but fold them up (you can use this vegetable dumpling recipe if you’d like to make the dumpling wrappers from scratch). Grab a friend to help you fold them, and you’ll be done in under half an hour.

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll need:

  • 4 tablespoons oil, divided
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 stalks celery, finely chopped
  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • 1/2 cup Frank’s hot sauce (add more or less depending on your spice tolerance)
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • salt and pepper
  • 48 round dumpling wrappers
  • 1/4 cup blue cheese, crumbled
  • 1 green onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup sour cream or greek yogurt

Heat pan over medium heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Cook the onions and celery until translucent and transfer to a mixing bowl, along with the ground chicken, hot sauce, cheese, and salt and pepper to taste.

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

Wet the edges of each dumpling wrapper with water, add about 2 teaspoons of filling in the center, and fold in half. You can also pleat them as shown in this classic dumpling post.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a cast iron or nonstick pan over medium to medium high heat and add the potstickers. When they’re golden brown on the bottom, add 1/3 cup water to the pan. Cover and steam the potstickers until the water is evaporated.

While that’s going, mix the blue cheese and the chopped green onion with the sour cream or yogurt. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve the Buffalo chicken dumplings along with the blue cheese sauce. We won’t judge you if you decide to use a traditional dumpling sauce either!

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers, by thewoksoflife.com

Buffalo Chicken Potstickers

These buffalo chicken potstickers are the perfect appetizer for any party. Spicy, crispy, and cheesy, they're definitely not your everyday dumpling!
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time1 hr 15 mins
Course: Appetizers
Cuisine: American
Keyword: buffalo chicken potstickers
Servings: 8
Calories: 440kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons oil (divided)
  • 1 medium onion (finely chopped)
  • 2 stalks celery (finely chopped)
  • 1 pound ground chicken (450g)
  • 1/2 cup Frank’s hot sauce (120 ml, add more or less depending on your spice tolerance)
  • 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • salt and pepper
  • 48 dumpling wrappers (round wrappers)
  • 1/4 cup blue cheese (30g, crumbled)
  • 1 green onion (finely chopped)
  • 1/2 cup sour cream or greek yogurt (120g)

Instructions

  • Heat pan over medium heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Cook the onions and celery until translucent and transfer to a mixing bowl, along with the ground chicken, hot sauce, cheese, and salt and pepper to taste.
  • Wet the edges of each dumpling wrapper with water, add about 2 teaspoons of filling in the center, and fold in half. You can also pleat them as shown in this post.
  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a cast iron or nonstick pan over medium to medium high heat and add the potstickers. When they’re golden brown on the bottom, add 1/3 cup water to the pan. Cover and steam the potstickers until the water is evaporated.
  • While that’s going, mix the blue cheese and the chopped green onion with the sour cream or yogurt. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the dumplings along with the blue cheese sauce.

Notes

Makes about 4 dozen dumplings.

Nutrition

Calories: 440kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 23g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Cholesterol: 93mg | Sodium: 942mg | Potassium: 459mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 495IU | Vitamin C: 13mg | Calcium: 273mg | Iron: 2.3mg

 

 

15 Comments

  1. Melissa van Gennip says

    Hi, I love this site and I am planning a little get together with some of my friends for this weekend. I was wondering if these (and the classic dumplings) would do well in the freezer overnight. I would love to be able to prep a bit early.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Yes definitely! When you assemble the dumplings, place them spaced apart on a parchment lined baking sheet or tray (that will fit in your freezer). Cover tightly with plastic and transfer to the freezer. Once they’re frozen solid, you can transfer them to ziplock bags and store them in the freezer for weeks or even months!

      Reply

  2. Little Cooking Tips says

    Amazing, mouthwatering recipe dear Sarah! We both love blue cheese and can’t wait to try this SUPER delicious dish. Is Tabasco OK as an alternative to Frank’s hot sauce?
    Again, kudos for the yummy idea!
    xoxoxo

    Reply

  4. Callen says

    Looks like a great recipe, but I worry a little about cooking a nonstick pan over medium-high heat, especially until the pan is dry. My nonsticks have always had warnings about overheating the coating.

    Reply

        • Sarah says

          Sorry for the confusion there! In my mind, I equate “cast iron” with nonstick, which is totally delusional, I know. It’s just my “nonstick” pan of choice. I will make the change to the recipe.

          Reply

  5. Gisela says

    I just found your blog when I was doing a Google search for Chicken Soy Sauce, I love yor blog. I am in love with Chinese food and cooking I am keeping your blog as a favorite. Thanks for all the great recipes.

    Reply

