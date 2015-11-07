You’re about to do something slightly different today with a pile of dumpling wrappers. Rather than fill them with the usual vegetable or pork fillings, you’re going to take ground chicken, Frank’s hot sauce, lots of cheddar cheese, and a few other ingredients, and you’re going to make buffalo chicken potstickers. Because it’s the right thing to do.

Honestly, I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner. While Chinese-style dumplings will always be my go-to choice, this kind of Americanized concoction is a welcome departure from the norm. I mean, Buffalo chicken potstickers? Why the heck not?

This recipe is a snap to put together. The filling is very easy, and if you buy store bought dumpling wrappers, there isn’t much left to do but fold them up (you can use this vegetable dumpling recipe if you’d like to make the dumpling wrappers from scratch). Grab a friend to help you fold them, and you’ll be done in under half an hour.

You’ll need:

4 tablespoons oil, divided

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 stalks celery, finely chopped

1 pound ground chicken

1/2 cup Frank’s hot sauce (add more or less depending on your spice tolerance)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

salt and pepper

48 round dumpling wrappers

1/4 cup blue cheese, crumbled

1 green onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup sour cream or greek yogurt

Heat pan over medium heat and add 2 tablespoons oil. Cook the onions and celery until translucent and transfer to a mixing bowl, along with the ground chicken, hot sauce, cheese, and salt and pepper to taste.

Wet the edges of each dumpling wrapper with water, add about 2 teaspoons of filling in the center, and fold in half. You can also pleat them as shown in this classic dumpling post.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a cast iron or nonstick pan over medium to medium high heat and add the potstickers. When they’re golden brown on the bottom, add 1/3 cup water to the pan. Cover and steam the potstickers until the water is evaporated.

While that’s going, mix the blue cheese and the chopped green onion with the sour cream or yogurt. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve the Buffalo chicken dumplings along with the blue cheese sauce. We won’t judge you if you decide to use a traditional dumpling sauce either!