Until a year or so ago, I was completely oblivious to the no-holds-barred, unapologetically American––nay, Western-New-Yorkian––concoction that is Buffalo Chicken Dip, or as it was introduced to us, Chicken Wing Dip.

Buffalo Chicken Dip is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. All the great flavor you expect from a plate of buffalo wings is broken down and transferred into dip form with delicious shredded chicken, lots and lots of blue cheese, ranch, cream cheese (because of course there’s cream cheese), and many generous glugs of hot sauce.

And don’t forget the cheddar cheese, tossed in by the handful and blanketed over the top like that cozy layer of wintry “padding” that may start to set in somewhere in the spare tire region this time of year.

Now, frankly, it’s a betrayal of trust that our cousins who hail from the greater Buffalo area didn’t explicitly inform us of this dip’s existence sooner than they did. The first time I tried it, they had brought it to our house after the long 7-hours-in-a-car journey from Buffalo to New Jersey, and unveiled a cold and congealed mass of spicy cheese and chicken that had chilled in a cooler in the back of the trusty minivan.

I, having no self control and endless curiosity about all things covered in a layer of melted cheese, dug a tortilla chip in and took a bite, and even then I knew. This dip had no equal. It was on another level.

With the Super Bowl coming up, we interrupt our regularly scheduled Chinese New Year recipe programming for some good ol’ American cheesy goodness.

We know we’ll be kicking back with a hot crock of Buffalo Chicken Dip that we’ve squirreled away in the freezer for *just* the occasion. We serve this Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip with tortilla chips (my personal favorite accompaniment), slices of crusty bread or soft french bread, or with your usual suspects of crudite veggies (e.g., red bell peppers, celery, carrots, cucumbers, etc. It’s practically health food!).

And don’t forget the sprinkling of scallions over the top when it’s hot out of the oven! It makes all the difference.

Ok, let’s get into it. Here’s how to make the ultimate Buffalo Chicken Dip:

First, marinate and roast the chicken. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Mix 1½ tablespoons of olive oil or 2 tablespoons of softened butter with 2 cloves minced garlic. Spread evenly all over the chicken. Then sprinkle the chicken evenly with salt and ground black pepper. Roast for 35-40 minutes.

Remove from the oven, cool slightly, and shred. Give the skin to your dog, and toss the bones, or you can make a small pot of chicken stock if you simmer the bones and skin on the stove for 1 hour (use just enough water so the level is 2-3 inches above the chicken bones. This kind of quick stock is great added to stir-fried vegetables or to replace water when steaming rice, for extra flavor! Waste not, want not we always say).

Next, combine the chicken…

8 ounces of cream cheese, ½ cup Greek yogurt, ½ cup milk, ½ cup of blue cheese crumbles…

…¾ cup grated cheddar cheese, 1½ tablespoons Ranch seasoning, ½ cup hot sauce, and the white parts of the scallions.

Pour the mixture into a shallow baking dish, and sprinkle with the remaining 1¼ cups of grated cheddar cheese.

Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees F, until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Garnish with the green parts of the scallions.

Serve hot with celery sticks, sliced red bell peppers, slices of toasted bread, tortilla chips, and/or crackers.