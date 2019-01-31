The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Until a year or so ago, I was completely oblivious to the no-holds-barred, unapologetically American––nay, Western-New-Yorkian––concoction that is Buffalo Chicken Dip, or as it was introduced to us, Chicken Wing Dip.

Buffalo Chicken Dip is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. All the great flavor you expect from a plate of buffalo wings is broken down and transferred into dip form with delicious shredded chicken, lots and lots of blue cheese, ranch, cream cheese (because of course there’s cream cheese), and many generous glugs of hot sauce.

And don’t forget the cheddar cheese, tossed in by the handful and blanketed over the top like that cozy layer of wintry “padding” that may start to set in somewhere in the spare tire region this time of year.

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

Now, frankly, it’s a betrayal of trust that our cousins who hail from the greater Buffalo area didn’t explicitly inform us of this dip’s existence sooner than they did. The first time I tried it, they had brought it to our house after the long 7-hours-in-a-car journey from Buffalo to New Jersey, and unveiled a cold and congealed mass of spicy cheese and chicken that had chilled in a cooler in the back of the trusty minivan.

I, having no self control and endless curiosity about all things covered in a layer of melted cheese, dug a tortilla chip in and took a bite, and even then I knew. This dip had no equal. It was on another level.

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

With the Super Bowl coming up, we interrupt our regularly scheduled Chinese New Year recipe programming for some good ol’ American cheesy goodness.

We know we’ll be kicking back with a hot crock of Buffalo Chicken Dip that we’ve squirreled away in the freezer for *just* the occasion. We serve this Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip with tortilla chips (my personal favorite accompaniment), slices of crusty bread or soft french bread, or with your usual suspects of crudite veggies (e.g., red bell peppers, celery, carrots, cucumbers, etc. It’s practically health food!).

And don’t forget the sprinkling of scallions over the top when it’s hot out of the oven! It makes all the difference.

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

Ok, let’s get into it. Here’s how to make the ultimate Buffalo Chicken Dip:

First, marinate and roast the chicken. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Mix 1½ tablespoons of olive oil or 2 tablespoons of softened butter with 2 cloves minced garlic. Spread evenly all over the chicken. Then sprinkle the chicken evenly with salt and ground black pepper. Roast for 35-40 minutes.

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

Remove from the oven, cool slightly, and shred. Give the skin to your dog, and toss the bones, or you can make a small pot of chicken stock if you simmer the bones and skin on the stove for 1 hour (use just enough water so the level is 2-3 inches above the chicken bones. This kind of quick stock is great added to stir-fried vegetables or to replace water when steaming rice, for extra flavor! Waste not, want not we always say).

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, combine the chicken…

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

8 ounces of cream cheese, ½ cup Greek yogurt, ½ cup milk, ½ cup of blue cheese crumbles…

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

…¾ cup grated cheddar cheese, 1½ tablespoons Ranch seasoning, ½ cup hot sauce, and the white parts of the scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

Pour the mixture into a shallow baking dish, and sprinkle with the remaining 1¼ cups of grated cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees F, until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Garnish with the green parts of the scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve hot with celery sticks, sliced red bell peppers, slices of toasted bread, tortilla chips, and/or crackers.

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com

Buffalo Chicken Dip, by thewoksoflife.com
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. All the great flavor you expect from a plate of buffalo wings is broken down and transferred into dip form!
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time1 hr 10 mins
Total Time1 hr 30 mins
Course: Appetizers
Cuisine: American
Keyword: buffalo chicken dip, chicken wing dip
Servings: 8
Calories: 358kcal
Author: Kaitlin

Ingredients

  • 2 chicken breasts (bone-in, skin-on)
  • 2 tablespoons butter (30g, melted)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • Salt and ground black pepper
  • 8 ounces cream cheese (225g, at room temperature)
  • ½ cup Greek yogurt (120g)
  • ½ cup milk (120 ml)
  • ½ cup blue cheese crumbles (70g)
  • 2 cups grated cheddar cheese (250g, divided)
  • tablespoons Ranch seasoning mix
  • ½ cup hot sauce (a buffalo wing sauce, such as Frank’s)
  • 2 scallions (finely chopped, with white and green parts separated)

Instructions

  • First, marinate and roast the chicken. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Mix 1½ tablespoons of olive oil or 2 tablespoons of softened butter with 2 cloves minced garlic. Spread evenly all over the chicken. Then sprinkle the chicken evenly with salt and ground black pepper. Roast for 35-40 minutes.
  • Remove from the oven, cool slightly, and shred. Give the skin to your dog, and toss the bones, or you can make a small pot of chicken stock if you simmer the bones and skin on the stove for 1 hour (use just enough water so the level is 2-3 inches above the chicken bones. This kind of quick stock is great added to stir-fried vegetables or to replace water when steaming rice, for extra flavor! Waste not, want not we always say).
  • Next, combine the chicken, 8 ounces of cream cheese, ½ cup Greek yogurt, ½ cup milk, ½ cup of blue cheese crumbles, ¾ cup grated cheddar cheese, 1½ tablespoons Ranch seasoning, ½ cup hot sauce, and the white parts of the scallions.
  • Pour the mixture into a shallow baking dish, and sprinkle with the remaining 1¼ cups of grated cheddar cheese.
  • Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees F, until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Garnish with the green parts of the scallions.
  • Serve hot with celery sticks, sliced red bell peppers, slices of toasted bread, tortilla chips, and/or crackers.

Nutrition

Calories: 358kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 24g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 15g | Cholesterol: 113mg | Sodium: 1312mg | Potassium: 365mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 18.2% | Vitamin C: 15.4% | Calcium: 31.3% | Iron: 3.6%

 

20 Comments

  1. okiegirl says


    Sorry, but I had to laugh my ass off that this was new to you. New Yorkers! This is a staple in okieland and Texas. That said, your recipe is excellent, and that is compared to all the similar recipes available here.

    • okiegirl says

      P.S. New York cannot claim this, as much as you might like to. It’s been around in the south forever!

  2. Carol Jean says


    I made this dip over the weekend, and it was a HIT! I’ve already received requests to make it again, and it’s only Tuesday! I have made several of your recipes and they’ve consistently turned out well. Thank you for everything you do!

  4. Sharon says


    Watching the Super Bowl, eating your dip. 4th Quarter & 3 minutes to go. Both are awesome! So far I’ve only had it with veggies. I’m pacing myself. Great recipe!

  5. Lorelle says

    Hiya – this looks FABULOUS! I just wonder what ranch seasoning is. I live in Australia so I don’t have access to packs of it like you do. If you can list the ingredients I might be able to make it up or see if there is any equivalent here.
    I really REALLY love your blogs
    Regards
    Lorelle

    • Sarah says

      Hey Mary Lee, we’re working on a recipe for braised beef with daikon in an Instant Pot right now! It’s going to be posted next week. It’s not for oxtails specifically but could definitely be adapted for an oxtail substitution. Subscribe to our email list, and you’ll be notified when it comes out!

