Buddha’s Delight (Vegetarian Lo Han Jai)

Buddha’s delight, or luo han zhai 罗汉斋 (Mandarin), or lo han jai (Cantonese), is a vegetarian dish well-known in Chinese and Buddhist cuisine. The dish is traditionally consumed by Buddhist  monks (who are vegetarians), but it has also grown in popularity throughout the world as a common dish available as a vegetarian or healthy option in Chinese restaurants.

The Buddha’s Delight versions you see outside of China (and even many restaurants within China) simply consist of a variety of common vegetables and maybe some tofu. Every place has its own spin on the dish, and you never know what you’ll get but trust me, this Buddhas delight is one of the most authentic Chinese recipes you will find and it’s actually falls into the easy Chinese recipes category as long as you find all of the ingredients.

The version I grew up with is very much Cantonese, to the point where Judy had never heard of or tasted our family’s version before joining our family’s Chinese New Year celebrations. To this day, my grandma on my mother’s side or in Chinese, Lǎo lao 姥姥 (who’s in her 90s, sharp as a tack, and still insists on living on her own) stays at home on Chinese New Year day and cooks a small pot of lo han jai for the traditional mid-morning vegetarian meal. If you visit her early enough, there may just be some left. Needless to say, I try to get there early.

My arrival always begins with Chinese New Year greetings and wishes of health, happiness and long life (and of course a red envelope of lucky money). Long gone are the days when I only used to get red packets from her when I was a kid. Once I married, the roles reversed, and it was the elderly’s turn to receive the lucky red envelopes from me and my sisters.

But some things never change, and heading over to the kitchen for a small bowl of rice with lo han jai still follows. Memories abound whenever I step into that apartment, where she’s lived for over 50 years.

The list of ingredients for Buddha’s Delight is long, and it’s totally up to personal preference which ingredients you choose to use. I figured it would be useful for you all to have a list of ingredients that are typically found in Buddha’s Delight (below). Our recipe only uses 8 of them, but extra ingredients can always be added or subtracted, depending upon availability and preference.

Common ingredients found in Buddha’s Delight:

Other vegetables often used include leeks, snow peas, bean sprouts, carrots, and baby corn.

For our version, you’ll need:

Heat your wok over medium-high heat, and add the oil and ginger. Let the ginger caramelize for about 30 seconds without letting it burn. Add the red fermented bean curd and break it up with your spatula.

Add the garlic, the white portions of the leeks (reserve to green portion for later), mushrooms, wood ears, and lily flowers. Stir fry for 1 minute. Add the Shaoxing wine and stir fry for another minute.

Next, add the napa cabbage, fried tofu, and bean threads, and crank up the heat as high as it will go. Stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the remaining green portion of the leeks, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar and water or vegetable stock. Stir everything together, cover the wok, and reduce the heat to medium. Cook for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Uncover the wok and turn the heat back up to high. Add the mung bean noodles, which should soak up most of the liquid. Keep stirring until most of the liquid has evaporated.

Transfer your Buddha’s Delight to a large bowl and serve with steamed rice!

Buddha's Delight (Vegetarian Lo Han Jai)

Buddha's delight, or lo han jai, is a vegetarian dish well-known in Chinese and Buddhist cuisine. Use our family recipe for an authentic take on this dish.
Prep Time1 hr
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time1 hr 15 mins
Cuisine: Chinese
Servings: 6 servings
Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat your wok over medium-high heat, and add the oil and ginger. Let the ginger caramelize for about 30 seconds without letting it burn. Add the red fermented bean curd and break it up with your spatula. Add the garlic, the white portions of the leeks (reserve to green portion for later), mushrooms, wood ears, and lily flowers. Stir fry for 1 minute. Add the Shaoxing wine and stir fry for another minute.
  • Next, add the napa cabbage, fried tofu, and bean threads, and crank up the heat as high as it will go. Stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add the remaining green portion of the leeks, sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar and water or vegetable stock. Stir everything together, cover the wok, and reduce the heat to medium. Cook for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Uncover the wok and turn the heat back up to high. Add the mung bean noodles, which should soak up most of the liquid. Keep stirring until most of the liquid has evaporated. Transfer to a large bowl and serve with steamed rice!

 

28 Comments

  1. Patricia Wong says

    5 stars
    I made this today because I had a lot of the vegetables on hand and didn’t want the same old stir fry. Never thought to use red bean curd but the taste is great in this dish. I usually use the red bean curd for char siu and some Thai dishes so this is another winning recipe for me. Thank you.

    Reply

  2. Lisa says

    When I made this, I bought the red fermented bean curd for the first time and at the first smell, I realized that’s the elusive scent and flavor of a local vegetarian Chinese restaurant I go to. Honestly, it is not bad like people might assume. It’s not smelly. It has a rich smell and taste. Just try it!

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Lisa, you’re right! Fermented red bean curd is used in lots of vegetarian but also non veg dishes. Thanks so much for sharing your experience with our readers :)

      Reply

  3. Heidi E. says

    I tried this one, it’s pretty good. I realized last minute I didn’t have the bean curd so I used 2 tbsp of hoisin sauce instead.

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Heidi, Good thinking on the substitution, but you definitely must try it again with the red bean curd as the flavor is totally different. ;-)

      Reply

  4. Alice says

    I’d like to make and share this dish with a wonderful person who is allergic to soy and wheat. Is there anything I could use instead of the red fermented bean curd? Also, I was thinking of using more wood ear mushrooms instead of the the fried tofu puffs and bean threads, unless you have a better idea. (Also, instead of soy sauce, I’ll use coconut aminios which taste kind of like sweet soy sauce, but not coconut.)

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Alice, the red fermented bean curd gives this dish its signature flavor, but you could leave it out. There are lots of other suggestions on the list in the post that are soy and wheat free ;-)

      Reply

  5. Wayman Wong says

    5 stars
    Wood ear or cloud ear fungus?
    I have always used cloud ear.
    Wood ear was use medicinally for blood thinning. Used in chicken rice wine soup for post pregnancy use to help with blood flow.
    Just wondering.

    Reply

