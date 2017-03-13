The Woks of Life

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce, Takeout-Style

Takeout-Style Broccoli with Garlic Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Takeout-style broccoli with garlic sauce is a great dish to have with any meal. Served with some white or brown rice, it’s tasty and guilt-free, and it’s easier than you’d think to emulate that restaurant flavor! Chinese takeout definitely has its place as a treat, and no one knows more than me that there’s nothing wrong with indulging in an egg roll, a plate of pork fried rice, or fried chicken wings every once in awhile. That said, broccoli with garlic sauce is my go-to Chinese takeout dish when I feel like I haven’t been getting enough veggies.

I want to share a little history about this dish and, for that matter, any garlic sauce or Yu Xiang (“fish fragrance” style dish of meat and/or vegetables with sauce) dish from a take-out restaurant. It’s pretty obvious, but all of these dishes are clearly Americanized versions in every sense. First, broccoli is a western vegetable, and second, the garlic sauce has been altered slightly to suit American tastes, and perhaps formulated to be easier to make by Chinese takeout cooks. If you want an authentic version of garlic sauce, check out Judy’s authentically-flavored chicken with garlic sauce recipe.

All that said, this broccoli with garlic sauce is GOOD! It’s slightly tart from the rice vinegar, balanced with the addition of a little sugar and the (optional) kick from some homemade chili oil. It’s a great alternative and change of pace from our popular garlicky broccoli, which serves as more of a traditional side dish.

Takeout-Style Broccoli with Garlic Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

If you eat broccoli often, the last thing I’ll leave you with are some great tips I learned from Judy on how to select a good broccoli crown:

  1. Check the bottom of your broccoli stems. They should be full and white. Avoid broccoli with hollow stalks or brown streaks, which means the broccoli is not fresh.
  2. If your broccoli tastes bitter after it’s cooked, it was probably not fresh. I know it’s after the fact and not a ton of help, but better to know for next time!
  3. Look for dark green buds. Avoid any broccoli that has been heavily trimmed or has yellowing buds, which is an indication that the spoiled parts may have been trimmed off to fool unsuspecting customers into thinking it’s fresh!

Here are some pictures of the bottoms of broccoli crowns and the cross section of the stem. You can see that the bottom of the broccoli crown on the left has some yellowing at the core. Be sure to avoid any broccoli crowns with discolored stems and look for a bright white solid stem like you see on the right!

If you want an alternative to the usual western vegetables, learn more about Chinese vegetables and what to do with them on our Chinese Leafy Green Vegetables glossary page.

broccoli crowns

Now that you have your super fresh broccoli, let’s cook!

You’ll need:  

Takeout-Style Broccoli with Garlic Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Wash the broccoli thoroughly and set aside. Mix the soy sauces, rice wine vinegar, sugar, stock, sesame oil, and ground white pepper, and set aside.

Heat the wok over high heat. Add the vegetable oil, garlic, and broccoli and quickly stir-fry so the garlic doesn’t burn.

Takeout-Style Broccoli with Garlic Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Takeout-Style Broccoli with Garlic Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir fry for 15 seconds, and add the Shaoxing rice wine around the perimeter of the wok. Give everything a quick stir and add in the sauce mixture. Let the sauce come to a boil, and mix the cornstarch and water together to make a slurry.

Takeout-Style Broccoli with Garlic Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the cornstarch slurry slowly while stirring the broccoli and sauce constantly. Let the sauce cook and thicken until it coats the back of a spoon.

Takeout-Style Broccoli with Garlic Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

If you like a thick sauce, add more cornstarch and water. If you like your sauce thinner, add less cornstarch and water. If you’d like, stir in the chili oil at this point.

Takeout-Style Broccoli with Garlic Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve your fresh homemade broccoli with garlic sauce!

Takeout-Style Broccoli with Garlic Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

You’ll never go back to a Chinese takeout restaurant for broccoli with garlic sauce after you try this dish at home!

Takeout-Style Broccoli with Garlic Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Takeout Style Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

Takeout-style broccoli with garlic sauce is a great dish to have with any meal. Served with some white or brown rice, it’s tasty and guilt-free, and it’s easier than you’d think to emulate that restaurant flavor!
Ingredients

Instructions

  • Wash the broccoli thoroughly and set aside. Mix the soy sauces, rice wine vinegar, sugar, stock, sesame oil, and ground white pepper, and set aside.
  • Heat the wok over high heat. Add the vegetable oil, garlic, and broccoli and quickly stir-fry so the garlic doesn’t burn.
  • Stir fry for 15 seconds, and add the Shaoxing rice wine around the perimeter of the wok. Give everything a quick stir and add in the sauce mixture. Let the sauce come to a boil, and mix the cornstarch and water together to make a slurry.
  • Add the cornstarch slurry slowly while stirring the broccoli and sauce constantly. Let the sauce cook and thicken until it coats the back of a spoon. If you like a thick sauce, add more cornstarch and water. If you like your sauce thinner, add less cornstarch and water. If you’d like, stir in the chili oil at this point. Serve!

Nutrition

Calories: 150kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 9g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Sodium: 801mg | Potassium: 389mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 800IU | Vitamin C: 102.1mg | Calcium: 59mg | Iron: 1.1mg

 

17 Comments

  1. Natasha says

    5 stars
    Broccoli with garlic sauce is one of my favorite meals. I look forward in making this dish myself. Thanks for the recipe.

    Reply

  2. Kath says

    Fantastic! Love this dish, I’m slightly addicted to it. I browned cubes of tofu in the pan first, then take them out and put them on a wire rack while I stirfry vegetables, and I put the tofu back in at the end after the chili sauce. I also add a little szechuan bean paste and a little black bean sauce to the stirfry sauce.

    Reply

      • Sid says

        5 stars
        Thank you for this easy and delish recipe! I added crispy pork at the end and have used mirin as substitute to shaoxing wine as I don’t have it but will definitely grab one when I visit asian store. I also reduced sugar to 1 tsp as mirin is already sweet. Will definitely make this recipe again :)

        Reply

  3. MattyPro says

    Just made this tonight and it was absolutely delicious. I couldn’t find the Shaoxing wine in any of the chinese supermarkets in my neighborhood, so I used Sherry wine instead. Overall, it came out delish! Thank you so much for this recipe! I will be making it again!

    Reply

  4. Jill says

    I really have no reason to ever order takeout again. Your recipes are better. Haven’t had anything but excellent results from your site. I don’t usually alter them, but this time, I stir fried some chicken, removed it from the wok, and added it back in just before the broccoli was done to make a meal of this. I also added a tsp of oyster sauce to the sauce. Thank you for another tasty recipe, and super easy to follow.

    Reply

  5. Scott says

    5 stars
    This tastes fantastic! I used broccoli that was a week old in my fridge – not the best, but it still tasted great. I bet it would be even better with fresh broccoli.

    Reply

  6. Jack says

    Havent made it yet but looks great — especially helpful are the side by side photos of the fresh and not so fresh broccoli

    Reply

  7. Little Cooking Tips says

    5 stars
    Super yummy, easy, healthy and delicious! What more can anyone ask in a recipe? We both love broccoli ourselves, so we’ll be trying this out very very (did we mention very) soon!
    Thanx so much for sharing this BIll, pinned!
    Sending you guys lots of hugs,
    Mirella and Panos

    Reply

  8. Danielle says

    Yummy! What a great idea for broccoli. I eat steamed broccoli so often and just get tired of it. This seems like a wonderful healthy option. Thanks for the idea!

    Reply

