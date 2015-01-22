The Woks of Life

Bringing Up Barley: The Puppy Chronicles

Bringing Up Barley

Hey Woks of Life Readers, Sarah here.

Today, we’re officially introducing you to Barley, our new puppy who will (hopefully) become the perfect dog, hence the puppy chronicles.

We have our hopes. We have our doubts. But mostly, we have biodegradable poop bags and a 32 oz. bottle of Nature’s Miracle Stain & Odor Remover.

If you have no interest in adorable photos of our new puppy (a Goldendoodle who literally looks like something you could make in a Build-a-Bear workshop), hilarious accounts of our family’s dysfunctional interactions, or instances of me dropping the word “poop” on this here food blog, then stop reading and go back to the cooking section. Because I plan on talking about poop. A lot.

It’s been about a week since we got this bundle of joy (and poop), and we thought it would be a good idea to introduce her to you all, maybe share some of the things we’ve learned from the myriad puppy books we raided our local public library for, and hopefully provide a little comfort to any puppy owners who are wondering whether they brought a puppy home, or a demon pooping machine intent on “play-biting” holes into their favorite sweater (*sniff* true story).

But let’s back up here. Some of our longer-time readers may be wondering, where’s Jake?

I hate to be the bearer of sad news…and I can barely type this out because I am a sentimental, emotional mess whenever I think about it, but Jake, the best friend, foot-warmer, and lover of leftovers, passed away this past November. The old boy was fourteen and a half years old, and widely acknowledged to be one of the sweetest dogs on the planet by neighbors, friends, veterinarians, and strangers alike.

After losing Jake, we were left with a series of dilemmas. Who would be there to curl up in front of the fireplace during our fireside blogging sessions? Whose velvety soft ears were we supposed to scratch? Who would sit by our feet while we cooked dinner? Who would be there to hoover the bits of food we dropped on the kitchen floor? Who? WHO?

This prompted a whirlwind search for a new member of the family, involving at least five local animal shelters, lots of disappointment (a LOT of people are apparently out there looking to adopt dogs, and all of them seemed to have applications in or pick-ups scheduled before us), and the most adorable bonded pair of adoptable dogs (an Old English Sheepdog named Pineapple and a Labradoodle named Mustard) that I applied for and still haven’t heard back about.

This bumbling search–coupled with the fact that after 14 years of vacuuming vast tufts of yellow fur, the family matriarch was pretty adamant about the fact that this dog could NOT shed–led us to where we are now, which is to say…with a 10-week-old Goldendoodle puppy named Barley. Here she is:

Bringing Up Barley, a series by thewoksoflife.com

I mean seriously, is she legitimately a real dog? I can’t even deal with it.

So let me put this in perspective for you. The last time we had a new puppy, I was TEN YEARS OLD (click here for an adorable puppy photo of Jake. The peanut butter cake recipe there is kind of just a bonus).

At that time, I was in fifth grade, and I routinely dressed in neon leggings. I had an annoying cowlick in my hair that I somehow didn’t grow out of until 2004. My favorite past-times included watching Nickelodeon reruns, playing Super Mario on my purple see-through Gameboy Color, and reenacting the sinking of the Titanic in my best friend’s backyard above ground pool.

Suffice it to say that Jake’s puppyhood is a pretty distant memory, and in the past few years, we’ve gotten very used to the idea of having a senior citizen for a dog.

Enter: Barley the Baby.

It’s a whole new world.

After our first week with Barley, we’ve already dealt with our fair share of accidents, midnight barking, shaky introductions to the crate, and the all-too-common puppy nipping/biting problem. We’re taking it one day at a time, and we’re working hard to make sure we don’t have a Marley and Me situation on our hands.

Considering our high threshold for reading puppy rearing advice in both print and on the internet, we’ve built up quite the arsenal of information, which we’ll be sharing with you guys throughout the process. We want to provide lots more stories for you guys, as well as some actionable advice that you might be able to apply with your own canine companion.

(Slash shamelessly post attention-grabbing puppy photos on the Internet.)

Until next time!

17 Comments

  1. Bernadette says

    I would love to hear your training a puppy advice. The piece you wrote about Barleys toilet training was helpful. I have a 14 week old adorable mini schnauzer and trying to train her. She’s very intelligent but I don’t know how to stop her barking at the dogs and people passing our home. She sounds like a savage beast. I have made your peanut butter treats and she loves them. I really would appreciate any advice you can pass on. The barking is a problem because it will disturb the neighbors . Cheers Bernadette

    Reply

  2. Jean Ziehr says

    Would you please send me your train g schedule you used on Barley. My son sent it to me with the treat recipe. I lost the potty break,water break etc. than you so much

    Reply

  3. Jayne | Tenacious Tinkering says

    We’ve just entered into the world of puppy too. 5 days to be exact. Yes yes and yes about pee, poop and now the vet visits. Little Asher is 4 months old and has skin issues right as he came to us. We’re figuring out what we did wrong and are trying to fix that with food adjustments, maybe my floor cleaners etc. And being working people, potty training has been insane. :-( Wish this pair of first-time-dog-owners well. The internet is great for info but too much info can blow one’s brains apart. Once he’s grown up a bit more and better behaved, then maybe I’ll stop asking why we did this to ourselves. LOL.

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Jayne, we feel your pain and are sending all the good luck we can muster! We created this Bringing up Barley series to help people have a more comprehensive and edited down number of resources. We’ve scanned hundreds of articles, so hopefully this will be a big help for you! We’re posting an informative guide on puppy’s first few weeks early this coming week, so stay tuned!!! For skin issues, maybe try a scoop of yogurt once per day? Or perhaps he’s itchy and could use a warm bath with some Head & Shoulders shampoo? Of course you should consult your vet, but Head & Shoulders worked wonders on Jake’s flaky yet also oily Labrador coat and has already helped Barley with some itchy, dry skin from all this cold, dry weather. God speed! Hahahah ;)

      Reply

  4. Jo says

    Barley is totally adorable. I have memories when my lab was a pup and now he is 8 1/2 but still a puppy to some extent. He has taken a massive liking to our ripe (not unriped) tomatoes uses as a self service, so he is a fresh food junkie also…lol!

    When we lost our other lab (before this one), it was very very difficult but getting a puppy when ready helps fill that void by being able to give all that love to another, I am sure our past pets would not want anything less.

    Going back to puppy stages is hard, I found keeping them busy and wearing them out did not allow him to even think about doing the naughty stuff like digging and pulling clothes off the line, never done any of that to date, he has only just started on the vege garden now…lol.

    I have to say, its great to hear that most animals in the shelters have applications to go to good homes…they deserve it.

    Looking forward to the adventures of Barley, can’t wait.

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hey Jo, we totally hear you on those puppy stages. We’re trying to wear her out, but after a 2-hour nap she’s full of energy again! Thank you for your words of encouragement and sharing about your pup! See you around the site as we post more updates!

      Reply

  5. Dani says

    I love that you’re sharing stories of your new fur baby with us! I’m sorry about Jake; I have a 13 year old lab named Kaylee that we adopted when she was 6. She’s become such a mommy’s girl, and it’s going to be hard to lose her when the time comes.

    I hope you keep the stories and updates coming; poop and all! :-)

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Dani, thanks for your condolences. It’s a difficult loss, but we always tried to focus on the good times and simple doggy pleasures of life. We’ve got plenty of Barley updates coming your way–of both the cute AND bratty nature! Senior dogs really spoil you :)

      Reply

  6. Rie says

    Sooooo very sorry to hear about Jake. We lost our 12 year yellow lab about 3 years ago….So tough….We adopted a senior lab-mix from a recue almost 2 years ago. I don’t think our home will ever be without a dog again.
    Barley is adorable!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to “watch” her grow up and hear about her. Best wishes.

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Thank you, Rie. I know what you mean when you say that your home will never be without a dog. There’s just a certain emptiness when you lose that lovable presence. We definitely wanted Jake to have a little successor!

      Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      She! We wanted a food-themed name and got pretty caught up in grains. There was a big argument as to whether she should be Barley or Millet (Millie/Millet!). But Barley was the winner. Then Ma wanted to call her Mooncake…It was a cute name but a little too Chinese princess-y for us.

      Reply

  9. Regena Fickes says

    This one is totally edible! So cute. I want to hear frequent updates on Barley. Stories on puppies, babies and recipes all go together. Don’t they?

    Reply

