Braised tofu—using silken tofu that’s first fried and then braised—is a dish usually enjoyed at a Chinese restaurant, because most people are a bit intimidated by the idea of making it at home. While it’s not quite as easy as some of our other tofu dishes (like this simple beef tofu stir-fry for instance), it is the fried silken tofu that really sets it apart.

Using Silken Tofu

This braised tofu made with silken tofu is similar to our traditional Hong Shao Tofu, but that version of the dish is made with a medium or soft tofu. Read more about the various types of tofu on our tofu ingredients page.

Silken tofu is the most delicate of all tofu types and breaks up easily, so the added step of deep frying it puts a thin crust around the exterior that helps it hold up in a gentle stir fry.

Deep frying adds that Chinese restaurant flavor and also rewards you with a slightly crisp exterior and silken texture inside, all drowned in a flavorful brown sauce.

May I say again that the extra deep frying step is a total game changer?

Do I have you convinced yet?

Just look at those photos and get started!

(If you’re intrigued by the idea of deep-frying tofu, then also check out our classic crispy skin stuffed tofu recipe, where we use soft tofu coated in cornstarch and stuffed with shrimp. The soft tofu used in that recipe holds its shape, creating small, delightfully crispy blocks served with sweet soy dipping sauce. Mmmm.)

Ultimate Braised Tofu Recipe Instructions

Cut the silken tofu into 10 pieces, transfer to a plate, and let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes. Carefully tilt the plate and pour off the liquid. This step allows you to remove some of the water content from the very wet silken tofu.

In a tall pot, heat oil to 375 to 400 degrees F. Make sure that the oil is well below the rim of the pot, so the oil does not overflow. It also minimizes splattering. You can use a candy or oil thermometer to check the temperature.

Use a metal spatula or slotted spoon to carefully scoop up one piece at a time and lower it quickly into the hot oil. Fry 3 to 4 pieces at a time, keeping the heat at medium high, because the tofu will cool the oil quickly. You need to maintain that high oil temperature to quickly brown the outside and form a light crust.

Deep fry your silken tofu until light golden brown (about 2 to 3 minutes per batch). Set aside on a dry plate.

Oil temperature control is key, as you want to maintain the temperature between 375 and 400 degrees F.

In a bowl, combine the stock (try Judy’s homemade chicken stock, or use vegetable stock or the water you used to soak the dried shiitake mushrooms), oyster sauce (or vegetarian oyster sauce), soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, and salt together in a bowl and set aside.

Heat your wok over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of the frying oil around the perimeter of the wok so it is lightly coated. Add the smashed ginger to the wok and stir it in the oil for about 15 seconds. Stir in the minced garlic, the white portion of the scallions, the shiitake mushrooms, carrots, and fresh winter bamboo shoots, and turn the heat up to high.

Stir-fry for 30 seconds and add the Shaoxing wine and the snap peas.

Continue to stir-fry for another 30 seconds, and add the sauce mixture. Bring the mixture up to a boil. Once boiling, add the cornstarch and water mixture and stir for 15 seconds until the sauce starts to thicken.

Add the fried silken tofu and the rest of the scallions.

Carefully fold the mixture together until the tofu is well-coated. Use extra care, because the fried silken tofu is still very delicate! Let your braised tofu cook for another 15 to 20 seconds. Add a little more cornstarch and water if you want a thicker sauce.

Serve this braised tofu over rice, or family-style if you are having other dishes alongside it.

You’ll see why we call this dish the ultimate braised tofu. With a little practice, it is just as good as what you can get at your local Chinese restaurant! (Or maybe even better.)