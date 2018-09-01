The Woks of Life

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns are a revelation. Tender, fall-apart pork shoulder comes together quickly in an Instant Pot, based on my mom’s signature Hong Shao Rou (Red Braised Pork) recipe, and the whole thing is served in a fluffy Steamed Lotus Leaf Bun for the optimal pork-to-mouth delivery system.

The thing about this braised pork buns recipe is that it started as a bit of a failure. Let’s just say that we haven’t quite figured out Hong Shao Rou in an instant pot yet. Well it takes failure to know how not to do something, right? This is a perfect case in point for that, but when we blog, we’re hesitant to declare a plate of food a total failure, so this Instant Pot Braised Pork Bun was born.

When I opened the lid of the Instant Pot, I knew something very wrong had happened, but I also knew that something good had also indeed resulted. My mom whipped up a batch of fluffy steamed buns, we sprinkled over some sliced cucumber and aromatics, and let’s just say that the family devoured these braised pork buns mid-blogging session.

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

This recipe is based on my mom’s Hong Shao Rou recipe, but it uses pork shoulder instead of pork belly, which is generally an easier cut of meat to find. It’s also an economical cut of meat! You get all the flavor of the dish, but without the extra monitoring of the sauce and the pork. Just toss everything into the Instant Pot and walk away.

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Since I didn’t quite get the Instant Pot Hong Shao Rou I was looking for, maybe I’m not quite yet an Instant Pot kween, but I like to think I’m getting there…

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Ok, here’s how to make these braised pork buns!

Heat the Instant Pot on the sauté setting. Add 2 tablespoons oil and 3 tablespoons granulated sugar (or 70g rock sugar) to the pot. Melt the sugar until you get a paste. Add the pork and cook until lightly browned.

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Add ½ cup Shaoxing wine, ¼ cup light soy sauce, 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce, and 1 cup of water. Stir to combine and close the Instant Pot. Set the vent so it’s not venting. Now, set the Instant Pot to the meat/stew setting on high pressure for 20 minutes.

When the cooking time has elapsed, release pressure either by quick release or natural release. Open the Instant Pot to reduce the sauce: turn it on to the sauté setting while it’s open, and let the sauce simmer until it’s thick and sticky and coats the pork.

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Now you’re ready to assemble the pork buns. Grab one of your steamed lotus leaf buns, and load it up with pork and plenty of sauce. Top with sliced cucumber, and maybe a few chili slices if you’re feeling adventurous. Fold over the steamed bun to make a sandwich, and stuff your face!

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns, by thewoksoflife.com
Instant Pot Red Braised Pork Buns

Instant Pot Braised Pork Buns are a revelation. Fall-apart pork shoulder comes together quickly in an Instant Pot, and it's served in a fluffy steamed bun.
Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat the Instant Pot on the sauté setting. Add 2 tablespoons oil and 3 tablespoons sugar to the pot. Melt the sugar until you get a paste. Add the pork and cook until lightly browned.
  • Add ½ cup Shaoxing wine, ¼ cup light soy sauce, 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce, and 1 cup of water. Stir to combine and close the Instant Pot. Set the vent so it’s not venting. Now, set the Instant Pot to the meat/stew setting on high pressure for 20 minutes.
  • When the cooking time has elapsed, release pressure either by quick release or natural release. Open the Instant Pot to reduce the sauce: turn it on to the sauté setting while it’s open, and let the sauce simmer until it’s thick and sticky and coats the pork.
  • Now you’re ready to assemble the pork buns. Grab one of your steamed lotus leaf buns, and load it up with pork and plenty of sauce. Top with sliced cucumber, and maybe a few chili slices if you’re feeling adventurous. Fold over the steamed bun to make a sandwich, and serve.

  6. Holly says

    I have not made one thing from this site that wasn’t fantastic! This recipe and the lotus buns did not disappoint. Wow! This was our 2 year anniversary dinner and every bit as good as the local fusion Asian place we love! The buns brought it to gourmet level, but you can believe I’ll be making this pork simply to serve over rice or noodles! I don’t have an insta pot and simply did it stove top. Shared the link with my daughters and a niece that all love to cook and eat tasty food! Thank you!

