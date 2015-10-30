Dong Po Rou (东坡肉) is a traditional dish of braised pork belly, supposedly created by Su Dong Po (January 8, 1037 – August 24, 1101), a famous writer, poet, painter, calligrapher, pharmacologist, gastronome, and statesman of the Song dynasty. Over the centuries, this Braised Pork Belly Dong Po Rou dish has become very popular, and once you taste it, you’ll know why.

At a huge rummage sale I went to recently, I found these cute little clay pots that you see in the photos, and I knew it was time to make this braised pork belly (as it is often served in these kinds of clay pots at fancier restaurants in China). Can you picture this Dong Po Rou being served at a dinner party or family gathering? I think that would be pretty impressive! And believe me when I tell you…if you know how to turn on the stove, you will know how to make this dish. The whole cooking process just involves simmering (and/or steaming). The pork belly soaks up all the great flavors while simmering, and it melts in your mouth without being greasy.

The key is to pick a nice piece of pork belly—the piece I used is a bit on the lean side, but it should ideally have even layers of fat and meat. If you like our Hong Shao Rou recipe (our Shanghai-styled braised pork belly), which is very authentic but also surprisingly simple, this braised pork belly Dong Po Rou will be a treat. It’s simple to make, robust in taste and distinctive in texture. You won’t be disappointed!

Important Recipe Notes

Notes, before we get into the recipe:

There’s no need to stir while the pork is simmering, the scallions on the bottom of the pot prevent the meat from sticking.

Do not add water or stock.

You can either cook the pork solely by simmering it in the same pot, or transfer to a steamer halfway through to finish cooking. The first method is more home-style, while the second method is more similar to what they do at restaurants. The instructions below will provide more details!

Feel free to thicken any extra sauce a bit by turning up the heat and reducing the liquid. You can then spoon the sauce over the meat when serving.

Should you have any extra sauce leftover, don’t throw it away! It’s great mixed with plain rice or with noodles.

You’ll only need 7 ingredients for this Braised Pork Belly Dong Po Rou:

Wash the pork belly as a whole piece. Blanch it whole in boiling water for one minute and drain. This process gets rid of any impurities and also allows you to more easily cut the pork belly into same-size pieces. Cut the pork into 3 x 3 inch pieces. You can also make them 2 x 2 inches if you like them smaller. Set aside.

In a medium clay pot (preferably) or a medium (4-quart) regular pot, lay the scallions on the bottom in a thick, even layer. The scallions should cover the entire bottom of the pot. Space the ginger slices evenly over the scallions.

Next, lay the pork belly skin-side down on top of the ginger and scallions.

Pour over the Shaoxing wine, light soy sauce, and dark soy sauce. Add the rock sugar to the pot as well.

Now cover the pot and place it over medium high heat. Once the liquid in the pot comes to a boil, immediately turn down the heat to low and simmer for 90 minutes. No need to stir.

After 90 minutes, you have 2 choices:

1. Turn the pork belly skin-side up in the pot, cover, and let simmer for another 90 minutes. With the heat at the lowest setting, there should be plenty of liquid in the pot to cook the pork through the entire process––no need to add additional liquid.

2. Transfer the pork to a heat-proof plate, skin-side up (I used the small clay pots you see in the photos). Drizzle with some of the braising liquid, and place in a steamer for another 90 minutes.

Both methods should yield tender, delicious results! When serving, transfer the pork pieces to a plate. At this point, you can heat the braising liquid in a saucepan to reduce the sauce and drizzle it over the pork.

Enjoy this Braised Pork Belly Dong Po Rou. It’s truly an iconic dish in China!