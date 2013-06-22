Braised Oxtails – Chinese Home Cooking

Braised oxtails is one of Judy’s specialties, which she likes to whip out on special occasions. It’s an incredibly simple, flavorful dish, made with some really strong, pungent spices like star anise, bay leaf, and cloves.

One particular ingredient is somewhat unusual. Rock sugar is what gives these Braised Oxtails their slightly sweet flavor and amazing glazed look. You can find it in Chinese grocery stores in large chunks, or in these brick-like blocks:

The recipe calls for a tablespoon, which is about a 1-inch square. You can also substitute regular sugar, but rock sugar is great if you can find it.

If you can’t find oxtails, you can also try this recipe with short ribs, which would be AWESOME. This is totally recommended.

Ingredients

Clean the oxtails and pat them dry.

Heat oil in a large pot or skillet and brown them on all sides. Then add ginger and garlic, and cook for about 2 minutes.

Now it’s time to add cooking wine, dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, the anise, cloves, bay leaves, rock sugar, water, and salt (careful with the salt, as the soy sauce is already quite salty).

Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 1-1/2 – 2 hours, until the meat is tender and most of the liquid has evaporated. As it’s simmering, stir occasionally and add additional water if necessary to avoid sticking.

You’ll be left with a thick coating of sauce.

And it is oh, so good.



