Braised Oxtail Noodles

As ABC (American Born Chinese) kids living in a predominantly Caucasian town, Sarah and I have always had clashes of East meets West. There was always the cliched “ching chong” ridiculousness from classmates and the questions of “do you eat lo mein every night?” Then there was the downright offensive: being asked if we can “see” with eyes like ours; annoying references to the color yellow; and being racially profiled and mistaken for the ONE other Chinese girl who had been crazily speeding into the high school parking lot (let’s just say that the policeman backtracked reeeeal fast when I pointed out his mistake). There are some perks of course–the smart Asian kid stereotype has proved to be both a blessing and a curse for me–but, most of the time, living in a small rural town in Jersey is kind of annoying. (Sarah reflects on her experience here.)

For example, we’ve always had to have to drive at least 40 minutes to find a decent Chinese grocery store. But during a recent trip to our local supermarket, Sarah and I had an interesting observation. Alongside the typical boneless skinless chicken breasts, t-bone steaks, and turkeys were oxtails, pork bones, tripe, ,and liver. And the “ethnic aisle” no longer just had Goya products and a few dusty bottles of soy sauce–there were Indian curries, Japanese ingredients, as well as Chinese ingredients–they had rooster sauce (the ever popular Sriracha AND their chunkier chili garlic sauce)! Color me impressed.

This may not sound like a huge improvement, but, to illustrate what it’s normally like–a previous trip to the supermarket and a request for pork neck bones (to make stock) earned me this response: “I’ll check to see if we’ve got any, but they make ya pay, even for dog bones.” Uhhhh…not what I had in mind, but thanks for the info?

But possibly the only upside of all this racial awkwardness? Oxtails, pork bones, tripe, and liver were not only there, they were cheap. This kind of stuff sells for a premium at Asian groceries, but we snapped up a couple packs of oxtails for cheap to braise in soy sauce and the handy dandy bottle of mirin from the ethnic aisle! (*update: we also added bone-in beef shanks, which is why you see a couple pieces in the photos. Why? …Why not?)

Mom/Judy posted a recipe for her traditional Braised Oxtails when we first started the blog, but this one is slightly different and requires fewer ingredients (we leave out the more pungent flavors of cloves and star anise). We also found that it was much saucier, so what do we self-proclaimed non-cliched ABC kids do? ADD NOODLES!

But in all seriousness, these Braised Oxtail Noodles are so good–the oxtails (and beef shanks!) are super tender and have that wonderfully chewy collagen texture that comes from bone, not fat; and the sauce coats the noodles amazingly well. Add a little bit of zing with the scallions, and you have a seriously tasty lunch or dinner. You’ll need:

Rinse the oxtails and beef shank (if using) and pat them dry. Heat oil in a thick bottomed pot over medium heat and brown them on all sides. Then add the garlic, mirin, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, bay leaves, sugar, and water.

oxtail-noodles1

oxtail-noodles2

Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 3 hours, until the meat is falling off the bone and the sauce has thickened. As it’s simmering, stir occasionally and add additional water if necessary to avoid sticking.

oxtail-noodles-3

Cook the noodles according to package directions. We used a fresh ramen noodle, but any asian-style noodle would work, really.

oxtail-noodles-4

Toss in the sauce along with the oxtails. Garnish with scallions and serve!

oxtail-noodles-6

oxtail-noodles-7

Braised Oxtail Noodles
 
Save Print
Prep time
Total time
 
Serves: Serves 4
Ingredients
  • 3 pounds oxtails and/or bone-in beef shank
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 5 cloves garlic
  • ¼ cup mirin, shaoxing wine, or dry sherry
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons dark soy sauce
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 pound fresh ramen noodles
  • 1 scallion, sliced
Instructions
  1. Rinse the oxtails or beef shank and pat dry. Heat oil in a pot over medium heat and brown them on all sides. Then add the garlic, mirin, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, bay leaves, sugar, and water.
  2. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 3 hours, until the meat is falling off the bone and the sauce has thickened. As it's simmering, stir occasionally and add additional water if necessary to avoid sticking.
  3. Cook the noodles according to package directions and toss in the sauce along with the oxtails. Garnish with scallions.

 

25 Comments

  1. MaryCT says

    Where do you buy fresh ramen noodles and what brand are they? I have been pinning a lot of your family’s recipes and absolutely lice anything with noodles.

    Reply

  2. Kait says

    Oh goodness… I made these this evening, they’re heavenly. It’s tastes like what you imagine all the food in K-dramas and C-dramas must taste like. Only 100% better because you actually get to eat it instead of jealously wondering where you can find such goodness. Thank you for posting! <3

    Reply

  3. Jennifer says

    Hello, thank you for posting all these delicious recipes! I love the photos placed with each step, it really helps with the cooking process!

    My meat has been simmering for almost 3 hrs now, but the juices are not thickening as much as I’d like; any idea why that might be?

    Reply

  4. Mavis says

    Fantastic site!
    Love the stories that accompany the recipes.
    Can’t wait to try this Braised Oxtail Noodle recipe.

    Unfortunately the prints out recipes now have an AD that shows up in the middle of each recipe.
    Can’t this AD be put into a place where it won’t interfere in the printing of the recipe?

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hi Mavis, SO sorry we missed your comment! Thanks for your kind words. And we’ll look into the printing issue–seems like a bug as we haven’t had the issue in the past. Thanks for the feedback and for reading! Cheers :)

      Reply

  5. Danny says

    My family enjoys short ribs; would they work in this recipe? I’m thinking of thick, bone-in short ribs (not the thin-cut pieces often used for BBQ). Thanks!

    Reply

  6. Bianca says

    Sooooo excited to try this recipe! I’m a bit of an adventurous, free spirited, self taught chef too. I stopped by our local butcher today and stumbled across oxtails. Wasn’t sure what i was going to make with them, but i knew i didn’t want to make a soup or stew. Coincidentally, my fiance and i just watched a documentary on ramen noodles a few nights ago and it totally put us in the mood for some. This recipe was exactly what i was looking for. Thank you for sharing and can’t wait to try some of the other recipes you have!

    Reply

  7. Annie @Maebells says

    I love coming to see what you guys are coming up with next. You never disappoint! I have never even heard of oxtails but your photos are beautiful and it looks scrumptious!

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Thanks so much for the kind words, Annie! Oxtails are so totally underrated. Not quite a “date-approved” food, but just fine for chowing down with family and friends :) I just checked out your eggplant mozzarella stacks–looks so yummy! Your photos are quite lovely also–great lighting!

      Reply

  9. Mrs, Chow says

    I’ll add this one to the growing list of things I have to make from your blog! The BBQ chicken thighs with sticky rice are now one of my husband’s favorites.

    As for ABC, I used to live in Hawaii, and Caucasian kids over there have similar experiences. A blonde friend of mine would routinely be given a fork and knife to eat by wait staff, and all her Asian friends would be provided with chopsticks. It drove her nuts.

    Reply

    • Kaitlin says

      Hey Mrs. Chow, I’m so glad our recipes are getting put to good use :)

      and yes, unfortunately this kind of stereotyping is everywhere. Thanks for sharing!

      Reply

  10. Lorrie says

    hi Kaitlin, thanks for sharing oxtail recipe. sounds delicious! Price of oxtails here in San Francisco have gone way up since chefs have “discovered” how tasty oxtail are. they usually present with the meat off the bone. too bad, gnawing the meat off the bones is the best part! I have access to many Asian markets and oxtail is now $6-$7 a pound. so buying 2 whole oxtails for a meal with planned leftovers can be expensive. A few years ago, about $3, and even Costco was selling it. Could you tell me purpose of the beef shank that is pictured along with oxtail in pictures? its not mentioned in the recipe.

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Do’h! You caught us. We were so caught up in the “Braised oxtail noodles” name that we completely forgot to mention that because we couldn’t find enough oxtails, we also threw in a couple of beef shanks. They cook up similarly to the oxtails, and we’ve found that it was good to mix the two (you get more meat from the shanks, and the richness of the sauce and the silkiness of the collagen from the oxtails). We’ve updated the recipe accordingly. Thanks for pointing it out Lorrie!

      Reply

