Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin (腐皮青菜)

Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin (腐皮青菜)

Published: Last Updated:
By

Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin, by thewoksoflife.com

Walking through Asian grocery stores, one of the most overwhelming sections (other than, perhaps, the sauce aisle) is the selection of tofu products. There’s soft tofu and firm tofu in the familiar plastic boxes, but then there’s firm spiced tofu, tofu knots, fried fluffy soy puffs, fried dense soy puffs, tofu skin, and more. What does one do with all of these tofu products? Today, we’ll tackle your questions about “tofu skin.”

So what is tofu skin? It is the layer of film that forms on the top of soy milk when it is boiled. If you’ve ever noticed the layer of film that forms on top of dairy milk when heated, tofu skin is the vegan version of the same thing.

When shopping, you can look for its many Chinese names: 腐皮 (fu-pi), 腐衣 (fu-yi), and 腐竹 (fu-zhu). Or, you can search by the many English names: “tofu sheets,” “tofu sticks,” “bean curd sheets,” or “bean threads.” You can buy it in large fresh sheets, which can be thinly sliced, dried, or tied into knots. Of course, there are unique applications with each.

Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin, by thewoksoflife.com

Fresh tofu skins are commonly used in cold Asian salads and quick stir-fries, because they’re already cooked and ready to eat. The large sheets of tofu skin that you find in the freezer section are usually applied as wrappers––like the beancurd rolls that are served as dim sum dishes (xian-zhu-juan, 鲜竹卷). As for the dried bean sticks, the applications are pretty much endless once they’ve been re-hydrated: in stir-fries, soups, braises, or salads.  

Today, I wanted to introduce you to tofu skin with a basic dish: Stir-fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin. If you’ve only ever had plain boxed tofu, you’re missing out by not trying other types! So far, our non-Chinese friends’ reactions to it have been rave reviews! There will be more recipes to follow, but this one is a great place to start!

Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin, by thewoksoflife.com

NOTE: If you don’t have access to fresh tofu skins, you can also use the dry soybean stick/threads. If you’re using dried, soak in cold water until softened (this will take a few hours). After soaking, blanch the tofu skins in boiling water for a couple of minutes, drain, and they’re ready to cook with.

You’ll need:

Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the ginger, and cook for about 30 seconds before adding the garlic.

Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin, by thewoksoflife.com

After a few seconds, turn up the heat to high, and add the bok choy. Stir-fry everything together. When the bok choy has begun to wilt, stir in the salt, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper.

Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin, by thewoksoflife.com

Now add the water and fresh tofu skins. Do not stir! It’s important to keep the tofu skin on top of the bok choy so that it doesn’t touch the wok (or it will stick). Cover the wok with the lid, and steam for a minute.

Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin, by thewoksoflife.com

Then open the lid, drizzle in the cornstarch mixture, and stir-fry gently to mix everything together.

Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin, by thewoksoflife.com

4.67 from 3 votes

Stir Fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin (腐皮青菜)

Stir-fried Bok Choy with Tofu Skin is a delicious vegan dish made with dried bean sticks. Tofu skin is a great alternative to meat to go with fresh bok choy
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Vegetables
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: bok choy with tofu skin
Servings: 4
Calories: 228kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Heat the oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the ginger, and cook for about 30 seconds before adding the garlic.
  • After a few seconds, turn up the heat to high, and add the bok choy. Stir-fry everything together. When the bok choy has begun to wilt, stir in the salt, sugar, sesame oil, and white pepper.
  • Now add the water and fresh tofu skins. Do not stir! It’s important to keep the tofu skin on top of the bok choy so that it doesn’t touch the wok (or it will stick). Cover the wok with the lid, and steam for a minute.
  • Then open the lid, drizzle in the cornstarch mixture, and stir-fry gently to mix everything together.

Nutrition

Calories: 228kcal | Carbohydrates: 23g | Protein: 7g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 638mg | Potassium: 229mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 3800IU | Vitamin C: 44.4mg | Calcium: 147mg | Iron: 2.2mg

 

17 Comments

  1. Toni Jean says

    Hi hi hi! I FINALLY found yuba at the local huge asian grocery here. All if it in the freezer section! So the big sheets (which were pricey) i will not ise for anything but wrapping, promise. The knots were also frozen – im assuming these are cooked? They also had yuba ‘rolls’ which looked like empty clumps (i think maybe also cooked?) i had the most amazing vegetarian dish at a local restaurant – cold tofu skin noodles in hot and numbing oil. I made the chili oil earlier. I wish there was a TWOL help line!! Seven month vegetarian today!!!

    Reply

  2. Martin Lo says

    Hi Judy,
    I have trouble stir frying the frozen thin fresh tofu skins, the big round sheet kind that you said are mostly used for making rolls. After cutting them into 1.5 inch pieces, when I try to stir fry them with vegetables like bak choy or garlic chives, the tofu skins quickly stick together and become lumps like scramble eggs if I add water. If I don’t add water, they still stick together, but remain dry. How do they cook tofu skins in restaurants so that the individual pieces don’t stick together? In your example, your tofu skin looks alot thicker than mine. Is it better to used the dried tofu skins, refresh them in water, then stir fry? I would have thought the fresh tofu skins will stir fry well. Thanks for your help.

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Martin, the frozen thin fresh tofu skin is generally not used for stir fries. Did you see this comment in my post? “The large sheets of tofu skin that you find in the freezer section are usually applied as wrappers––like the beancurd rolls that are served as dim sum dishes (xian-zhu-juan, 鲜竹卷).” For stir -fry, you have to buy the kind that you find in the refrigerated tofu section.

      Reply

  4. Heulwen Price says

    Yay, a recipe for the dried beancurd sticks I bought on a whim! Tried it this evening with slight modifications (no bok choi, replaced it w/ sliced napa cabbage and baby spinach, added a few spring onions) and it was delicious on noodles and garnished w/ cold sesame beanshoots. :)

    Reply

  5. Caroline says


    I used tofu sticks that was sitting in my pantry and the dish turned out great! It complemented the meat I was serving for dinner. The in-laws loved it and asked for the recipe. That’s always a good thing :)

    Reply

  7. Amanda Vuu says

    Yeah!!! I’ll have to give this a try!! I love tofu skins but have nitty cooked with them yet. Thanks for all the great info too!! I feel prepared to cook!!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Tom, if there are no cooking instructions on the package, I would just soak them for a few hours. I usually soak the dried bean thread (they may also be referred to as bean sticks) for at least 3 hours until they are completely rehydrated.

      Reply

