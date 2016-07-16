The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Fish & Seafood Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce

by:
41 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

As the summer heat rises, this quick, crazy easy, and fabulous recipe, Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, will get you in and out of the kitchen quickly! Most people are familiar with boiled shrimp (with cocktail sauce or maybe in a low country boil), but in Asian cooking, the shrimp is cooked very quickly, with the flavor delivery coming from the ginger scallion dipping sauce.

This is my version of this common dish. Most of the variation from region to region comes with the sauce, so feel free to change it to suit your own taste!

Bill and I recently came back from a long stay in Shanghai, and I’ve learned a thing or two from my aunt. She used to make all of our clothes and shoes when I was young, and she is also a great cook.

But now that she is older and retired, her cooking has definitely become simpler. We enjoyed a few meals at her house during this trip, and this poached shrimp dish is her specialty.

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Choosing Shrimp for This Dish

Every time my aunt made it, she would buy fresh live shrimp from the market. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on fresh, never-frozen shrimp, definitely go for it!

Since we don’t have easy access to live shrimp here in the States, the next best thing is a high quality frozen shrimp from your local supermarket. And here comes the really tough decision: heads on or heads off?

I do generally insist on using the heads-on shrimp for a lot of classic dishes like our Shanghai Shrimp Stir Fry and Salt and Pepper Shrimp, because the heads help to keep the shrimp moist during the cooking process. For this recipe, though, the trimmed shrimp will do just fine. So now you have no excuse to not make this dish!  

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Recipe Instructions

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Prepare the dipping sauce first. Mix the minced ginger and minced scallion in a small heat-proof bowl.

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Heat up 1 tablespoon of oil until it just starts to smoke, and pour it over the ginger and scallion to flash fry the mixture.

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Now, add the light soy sauce, water, sugar and Chinese black vinegar. Stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. That’s the sauce!

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Next, trim, de-vein, and clean the shrimp as shown in the step-by-step photos. A good pair of kitchen shears will come in handy for this task!

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Shanghai Shrimp Stir-fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Rinse, drain and set aside.

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

In a medium pot, add 5 cups of water, 3 slices of ginger, the 2 whole scallions, 1½ tablespoons salt, and 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine. Bring the mixture to a boil.

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Add the shrimp and stir slowly. The shrimp will cook very fast, and they’re done once they’ve turned completely pink.

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

It should only take a minute. Scoop the shrimp out of the pot immediately to avoid overcooking.

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Plate and serve with the dipping sauce!

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

By the way, these shrimp are delicious fresh, at room temperature, and chilled, so this is perfect to make in advance for a party or dinner.

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com

4.63 from 8 votes

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce

Chinese Boiled Shrimp with a Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, will get you in and out of the kitchen quickly! Use this Chinese boiled shrimp recipe and serve the ginger scallion dipping sauce right alongside your usual red cocktail sauce.
by: Judy
Course:Fish and Seafood
Cuisine:Chinese
Chinese Boiled Shrimp with Ginger Scallion Dipping Sauce, by thewoksoflife.com
serves: 4
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 10 minutes
Total: 25 minutes

Ingredients

For the sauce:

To cook the shrimp:

Instructions

  • Prepare the dipping sauce first. Mix the minced ginger and minced scallion in a small heat-proof bowl. Heat up 1 tablespoon of oil until it just starts to smoke, and pour it over the ginger and scallion to flash fry the mixture. Now, add the light soy sauce, water, sugar and black vinegar. Stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. That’s the sauce!
  • Next, trim, de-vein, and clean the shrimp as shown in the step-by-step photos. Rinse, drain and set aside.
  • In a medium pot, add 5 cups of water, 3 slices of ginger, the 2 whole scallions, 1½ tablespoons salt, and 2 tablespoons Shaoxing wine. Bring the mixture to a boil. Add the shrimp and stir slowly. The shrimp will cook very fast, and they’re done once they’ve turned completely pink. It should only take a minute. Scoop the shrimp out of the pot immediately to avoid overcooking. Plate and serve with the dipping sauce!
  • By the way, these shrimp are delicious fresh, at room temperature, and chilled, so this is perfect to make in advance for a party or dinner.

nutrition facts

Calories: 167kcal (8%) Carbohydrates: 3g (1%) Protein: 24g (48%) Fat: 5g (8%) Saturated Fat: 1g (5%) Cholesterol: 286mg (95%) Potassium: 126mg (4%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 1g (1%) Vitamin A: 75IU (2%) Vitamin C: 6mg (7%) Calcium: 169mg (17%) Iron: 2.7mg (15%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Judy

Judy is the mom of The Woks of Life family. Born in Shanghai, she arrived in the U.S. at age 16. Fluent in both English and three separate Chinese dialects, she's our professional menu translator when we're eating our way through China. Dedicated to preserving disappearing recipes and traditions, her specialty is all things traditional, from mooncakes to home-style stir-fries.

Reader Interactions

41 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook