Mama had a hankering for some baked yummies so I checked out what we had in the fridge and found some dried blueberries. Inspired by the Summer Berry Pie, I whipped up a quick batch of blueberry yogurt scones.

Check these babies out. I’ll put this recipe up against any one out there!

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and start by putting the following in a large glass bowl:

2 cups all purpose flour

4 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon + 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Whisk those ingredients together well and then cut in 5 tablespoons of butter. Try not to leave any big chunks. In a small bowl, beat together 1 egg with 2/3 cup full-fat vanilla yogurt. Add that to the flour and butter mixture, along with 1/2 cup dried blueberries. Use a spatula and fold everything into the dry mixture, trying your best not to overwork the dough. If the dough is looking a bit dry, add some whole milk a tablespoon at a time until it comes together.

Using the spatula, I just start taking chunks of dough and shaping them roughly onto a sheet pan lined with nonstick foil. You should have enough dough for about 10 to 12 scones.

Then mix 1/2 teaspoon sugar with 2 teaspoons of milk and brush the top of each scone.

Pop these into the oven and turn the temp down to 400 degrees. Bake for about 12 minutes.