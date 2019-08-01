The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Ingredients » Black Bean Garlic Sauce

Black Bean Garlic Sauce

Published: Last Updated:
By 1 Comment

Unlike many of the soybean pastes and sauces we’ve talked about in this glossary, which are fermented bean pastes made from yellow soybeans, black bean garlic sauce is actually made from an already fermented product––fermented black beans

In this quick article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about this ingredient and how it’s used in Chinese cooking. 

What Is Black Bean Garlic Sauce?

Black bean garlic sauce (suàn róng dòuchǐ jiàng, 蒜蓉豆豉酱) is made from grinding salted/fermented black soybeans with garlic and other seasonings. Rather than using whole fermented black beans and hand-chopped garlic to make a dish, this sauce comes ready to use. 

spoonful of black bean garlic sauce, thewoksoflife.com

How Is It Used?

Black bean garlic sauce can be used in stir-fries, steamed dishes, and especially seafood dishes. Typically, when cooking with black beans, we like to use whole fermented black beans. That said, this pre-made black bean garlic sauce is a convenient jarred option that adds additional flavor to a dish. 

In the case of the dim sum specialty, steamed spare ribs with black bean sauce, we prefer to keep the dish clean-looking and keep the pork and fermented black bean flavors separate, so we use whole fermented black beans. But for dishes like Periwinkle snails in black bean sauce or Stir fried clams in black bean sauce, this black bean garlic sauce is perfect!

Stir-Fried Fresh Clams in Black Bean Sauce by thewoksoflife.com

While this black bean sauce is easy to use, be aware that whatever sauce or stir-fry you make with it will be dark, because the beans are finely ground.

Buying & Storing

Black bean garlic sauce can be purchased in Chinese grocery stores or online. Refrigerate after opening, and make sure to only use a clean utensil when spooning some out. It also helps to stir before using it.

Use by the date indicated on the package. To give you an idea of its shelf life, the jar we bought in September 2019 has a best-by date of April 2022. 

jar of black bean garlic sauce, thewoksoflife.com

Substitutions for Black Bean Sauce

If you can’t find black bean garlic sauce (or would rather not add another jar of something to your fridge door), you can always use a mixture of fermented black beans and fresh garlic. 

Our Favorite Recipes That Use This Ingredient

If you have further questions about black bean garlic sauce, let us know in the comments––we try to answer every single one. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment

  1. Elizabeth Keating says

    Hello,

    I love cooking Asian cuisine but I am still a novice and learning my way around a wok. Earlier today I received an email from The Woks of Life!! I eagerly look forward to EVERY single recipe and today was no different, your Chicken with Black Bean Sauce sounds amazing and it is something that I think I will be able to accomplish without going off the rails. One of the ingredients calls for Fermented Black Beans which I do not have and possibly will not be able to find locally. I do however have Black Bean Garlic sauce Lee Kum Kee brand. My question is, how do I adjust the recipe for the Chicken with Black Bean Sauce using the sauce that I already have….can you please help me???

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables