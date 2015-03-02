The Woks of Life

Big Plate Chicken (Chinese Da Pan Ji) with Noodles

For readers who’ve been to or lived in some parts of China, a big dish of “big plate chicken” (大盘鸡, da pan ji) is like coming home. It’s one of those dishes that has caught on like wildfire in larger Chinese cities, and many restaurants have added it to their menus. This Chinese chicken stew recipe originated in the Xinjiang, China where bold and tasty spices are used like in our Xinjiang Fried Chicken.

大盘鸡, da pan ji also has a special place in my heart, because it makes me miss China—especially all that wonderful food. We’re all reminiscing about it these days—the ability to just walk out of the apartment, hail a cab for 3 bucks, and have a big, wonderful meal for 20-30 bucks. You can’t beat it.

I’m not going to lie, authentic big plate chicken should probably be cooked with a whole chicken, cut into small pieces with bones and skin still intact. That’s how it’s made in restaurants in China, and it’s a well-known fact that Asians love to gnaw on bones (plus, meat on the bone tends to be more tender and juicier). I’ve decided not to put you through that whole chicken preparation process, so we’re going to use the next best thing: boneless chicken thighs.

I think the brilliance of “big plate chicken” is in the noodles at the bottom of the plate, which soak up all the wonderful sauce. We hope you and your families will enjoy this truly wonderful one plate meal! You’ll need:

For marinating the chicken:

For the rest of the dish:

Start by marinating the chicken. Cut the chicken thighs into bite-sized pieces and transfer to a bowl with the marinade ingredients. Set aside for 20 minutes while you prep the rest of the ingredients.

When you're ready to cook, heat the oil in a wok over low heat. Add the star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, ginger, garlic, Sichuan peppercorns, chilies, and sugar. Cook this mixture for 2 minutes, making sure they don't burn.

Add the chicken and turn up the heat. Stir-fry until the chicken is seared.

Add the potatoes and carrots and stir-fry for a minute. Then add the dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, shaoxing wine, and 3 cups water. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to medium. Cover the wok and cook for 15 minutes, until the potatoes are tender.

While the chicken is cooking, bring a pot of water to a boil. Follow the package instructions to cook the noodles. Drain.

Once the potatoes are cooked through, by now, there should be at least 1 – 1-1/2 cup of liquid in the wok, so add more water if needed. To your wok, stir in the bell peppers. Cover and simmer for another 5 minutes. Add the scallions and season with salt to taste.

Note: If you want more sauce, add a little more water to the wok. If the sauce is too thin, just turn up the heat to reduce and thicken the sauce.

Now transfer the noodles to a large plate, and cover with your chicken and vegetables. Sprinkle with scallions and serve immediately!

This Big Plate Chicken dish is a one plate meal with chicken, vegetables and noodles all in one dish. Enjoy this one folks!

Big Plate Chicken (Chinese Da Pan Ji) with Noodles

Big Plate chicken or da pan ji (大盘鸡) is popular dish of Northern China. This Chinese big plate chicken stew recipe originated in the Xinjiang, China where bold and tasty spices are cooked with chicken, potatoes, carrots and peppers served over noodles.
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Chicken and Poultry
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: big plate chicken
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 564kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

For marinating the chicken:

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • Start by marinating the chicken. Cut the chicken thighs into bite-sized pieces and transfer to a bowl with the marinade ingredients. Set aside for 20 minutes while you prep the rest of the ingredients.
  • When you're ready to cook, heat the oil in a wok over low heat. Add the star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, ginger, garlic, Sichuan peppercorns, chilies, and sugar. Cook this mixture for 2 minutes, making sure they don’t burn. Add the chicken and turn up the heat. Stir-fry until the chicken is seared.
  • Add the potatoes and carrots and stir-fry for a minute. Then add the dark soy sauce, light soy sauce, shaoxing wine, and 3 cups water. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to medium. Cover the wok and cook for 15 minutes, until the potatoes are tender.
  • While the chicken is cooking, bring a pot of water to a boil. Follow the package instructions to cook the noodles. Drain.
  • Once the potatoes are cooked through, by now, there should be at least 1 1 1/2 cups of liquid in the wok so add more water if needed.To your wok, stir in the bell peppers. Cover and simmer for another 5 minutes. Taste the dish and season with salt to taste. Now transfer the noodles to a large plate, and cover with your chicken and vegetables. Sprinkle with scallions and serve immediately!
  • Note: If you want more sauce, add a little more water to the wok. If the sauce is too thin, just turn up the heat to reduce and thicken the sauce.

Nutrition

Calories: 564kcal | Carbohydrates: 64g | Protein: 36g | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 107mg | Sodium: 960mg | Potassium: 970mg | Fiber: 9g | Sugar: 10g | Vitamin A: 3660IU | Vitamin C: 76.9mg | Calcium: 98mg | Iron: 5.7mg

 

54 Comments

  1. Mujeeb says

    Today I triying this da ban ji as shown in pictures.
    I have tasted this in uromxi China, hope every thing goes right.
    Chinese chef make this stuff excellent..

  2. Lia says

    I cooked this dish last night and it was a huge hit! I didn’t include the noodles to my dish since the potatoes are already starchy enough for me. I also added some sliced snow peas to add some more vibrance. It turned out great! Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe.

  3. Lakshmi says

    Hi,
    I love all your recipes and almost always when I make them, the final product resembles the photos on the blog. My dapanji tastes great, but it doesn’t have the robust colour that yours does. What do you think I may have missed? I have gone over the recipe trying to figure out what I left out. Any ideas ?

  4. Coco says

    I know it sounds like I just wanna take the easy way out, but I was wondering, could this be made in a crock pot? Provided the chicken is cooked properly before hand, otherwise it would fall apart like pulled pork.

    • Judy says

      Hi Coco, I have never tried it as I don’t own a crock pot. Please let us know how it turns out if you decide to give it a try. Thank you so much!

