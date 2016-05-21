The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling

Published: Last Updated:
By 18 Comments

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

The time for red, white and blue desserts has arrived! With Memorial Day coming up, you’re going to need a couple patriotic recipes in your back pocket, and this fresh berry tart is a definite keeper.

Why?

Well, who doesn’t like a dessert that:

  1. Looks fancy enough to make people ask you whether you bought it, to which you will reply, “of course not, I MADE it. Because I’m a god(dess) in the kitchen.”
  2. Takes only 45 minutes to put together.
  3. Tastes like summer sunshine and rainbows.

My mother––not much of a dessert person, mind you––LOVED this berry tart. The combination of the sweetened mascarpone cream, the tart berries, the sticky apricot jam, and the buttery crust is light and elegant. It has this rustic, hobbit-y simplicity about it that I love. And if my hobbit reference hasn’t sold you already, then nothing else will.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

For the tart shell:

  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 stick (4 oz.) unsalted butter, slightly softened

For the filling:

  • 1 cup mascarpone cheese (about 8 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup chilled heavy cream
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1 cup blackberries
  • 2 tablespoons apricot jam
  • 2 tablespoons Grand Marnier (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a food processor, combine the flour, powdered sugar, and salt until well-combined. Add the butter and process until it forms a ball.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Roll out the dough into a 12-inch round and fit into a 10 inch tart pan with a removable base.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Take care to push the crust all the way up and into the fluted edges of the pan. Poke all over with a fork and bake 10-12 minutes. Cool completely.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

In a bowl with a whisk or an electric mixer, beat together the mascarpone, cream, and sugar until smooth and combined.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Spread the mixture evenly in the bottom of the pan, and arrange the berries on top.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

In a small saucepan, heat the apricot jam and Grand Marnier (if using) until syrupy. Turn off the heat and cool slightly until warm to the touch. Brush onto the berries.

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this fresh berry tart for dessert at your next dinner party!

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 1 vote

Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling

The time for red, white and blue desserts has arrived and with Memorial Day coming up, you're going to need a patriotic recipe like this fresh berry tart!
Prep Time30 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time45 mins
Course: Dessert and Sweet Stuff
Cuisine: American
Keyword: berry tart
Servings: 10
Calories: 255kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

For the tart shell:

  • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 stick (4 oz. unsalted butter, slightly softened)

For the filling:

  • 1 cup mascarpone cheese (about 8 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup chilled heavy cream
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 cup raspberries
  • 1 cup blackberries
  • 2 tablespoons apricot jam
  • 2 tablespoons Grand Marnier (optional)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a food processor, combine the flour, powdered sugar, and salt until well-combined. Add the butter and process until it forms a ball. Roll out the dough into a 12-inch round and fit into a 10-inch tart pan with a removable base. Take care to push the crust all the way up and into the fluted edges of the pan. Poke all over with a fork and bake 10-12 minutes. Cool completely.
  • In a bowl with a whisk or an electric mixer, beat together the mascarpone, cream, and sugar until smooth and combined. Spread the mixture evenly in the bottom of the pan, and arrange the berries on top.
  • In a small saucepan, heat the apricot jam and Grand Marnier (if using) until syrupy. Turn off the heat and cool slightly until warm to the touch. Brush onto the berries. Serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 255kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 13g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 34mg | Sodium: 47mg | Potassium: 64mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 14g | Vitamin A: 9.4% | Vitamin C: 7.9% | Calcium: 4.6% | Iron: 5.1%

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Scallion Ginger Shrimp Recipe (Redux!)
Spicy Meatball Banh Mi
Kimchi Pancake (Kimchijeon)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

18 Comments

  1. Joyce Edwards says


    Thank you very much for this recipe, and for sharing about yourselves! I sightly modified the recipe (maybe like Kaitlin not following a recipe), but definitely needed the recipe to get a finished product, and it is delicious! Thank you again, and God bless you!

    Reply

  2. Ali says

    I’m making this tart but my dough was so crumbly that it feel apart when I tried to put it in the pan, so I had to just press it in the tart pan. Im thinking that maybe my butter was soft enough ..?

    Reply

    • Ali says

      or that I used the wrong attachment in my ninja. Im also still trying to figure out for my kitchen aid if I use the beater or if I use the paddle attachment

      Reply

      • Sarah says

        Hey Ali, i usually just use the regular blade attachment in my food processor. Not sure what the choices are for the ninja. If it was too crumbly, it could’ve been too dry. If that happens again, just add more ice water a teaspoon at a time until it comes together!

        Reply

  3. sam says

    Ive been baking for a while but have never made a tart or a pie crust from scratch. i followed the instructions but the pie crust did not turn out as good as i wanted. i fiddled with it a bit and finally got it to a point where i could roll it and put it in the tart pan but it really was not good. also the filling i made exactly as directed. but it was super super runny. what did i do wrong??

    Reply

    • Sarah says

      Hey Sam, was it by any chance very warm in your kitchen? Was the buttery tart dough melting as you were trying to roll it out? Sounds like that might have been the case if the mascarpone filling was also runny. Perhaps if you provided some more detail as to the problems with the crust, I could better answer your question. Thanks!

      Reply

  4. Angela says

    My filling was a little runny but the tart was delicious! My husband and I took a few days to finish it without complaints. It was also good for a quick breakfast one busy morning for me. The kiddos also enjoyed. The flavor is sophisticated and delicate. Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

  5. Deniz says

    I’ve never made a tart before (rarely bake), but I really want to give this a go. You make it look so simple – and I can’t resist fresh berries!

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables