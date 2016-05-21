Fresh Berry Tart with Sweet Mascarpone Filling

The time for red, white and blue desserts has arrived! With Memorial Day coming up, you’re going to need a couple patriotic recipes in your back pocket, and this fresh berry tart is a definite keeper.

Why?

Well, who doesn’t like a dessert that:

Looks fancy enough to make people ask you whether you bought it, to which you will reply, “of course not, I MADE it. Because I’m a god(dess) in the kitchen.” Takes only 45 minutes to put together. Tastes like summer sunshine and rainbows.

My mother––not much of a dessert person, mind you––LOVED this berry tart. The combination of the sweetened mascarpone cream, the tart berries, the sticky apricot jam, and the buttery crust is light and elegant. It has this rustic, hobbit-y simplicity about it that I love. And if my hobbit reference hasn’t sold you already, then nothing else will.

For the tart shell:

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 stick (4 oz.) unsalted butter, slightly softened

For the filling:

1 cup mascarpone cheese (about 8 ounces)

1/3 cup chilled heavy cream

1/3 cup sugar

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blackberries

2 tablespoons apricot jam

2 tablespoons Grand Marnier (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a food processor, combine the flour, powdered sugar, and salt until well-combined. Add the butter and process until it forms a ball.

Roll out the dough into a 12-inch round and fit into a 10 inch tart pan with a removable base.

Take care to push the crust all the way up and into the fluted edges of the pan. Poke all over with a fork and bake 10-12 minutes. Cool completely.

In a bowl with a whisk or an electric mixer, beat together the mascarpone, cream, and sugar until smooth and combined.

Spread the mixture evenly in the bottom of the pan, and arrange the berries on top.

In a small saucepan, heat the apricot jam and Grand Marnier (if using) until syrupy. Turn off the heat and cool slightly until warm to the touch. Brush onto the berries.

Serve this fresh berry tart for dessert at your next dinner party!