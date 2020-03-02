This homemade english muffin recipe will blow any store-bought English muffin out of the water, guaranteed.

I started making English muffins at home when we were living in Beijing, and I couldn’t buy them locally. And you know what? Now that we’re all back in the U.S.A, and once again have the luxury of buying English muffins at any old grocery store, I’m STILL making these from scratch.

Because:

They’re insanely delicious. More delicious than any English muffin you’ve tasted. They’re really easy to make. No oven required!

Note: This recipe was originally published on September 28, 2013. We have since updated it with more information, new photos, clearer instructions, and nutrition info. Enjoy!

A Special Treat

I’ll admit that I don’t make these super often. Not because they’re hard to make, but because when I do, I WILL sit there and eat four in a row, toasted and slathered with butter and jam.

In fact, that’s exactly what happened this past weekend, when I decided to re-photograph this classic English muffin recipe we first documented in September 2013.

My personal carb overload issues aside, we always come back to this recipe whenever we want to serve a special treat for guests (Sunday brunch, anyone?). They’re great to make during the holidays/colder months, but they’re also great even in summer. Because you don’t have to turn on a hot oven to bake them. You just cook them in a pan on the stove!

This recipe makes about 12-15 muffins, depending on size. The perfect amount for a weekend party or to share with family throughout the week.

Better Than Store-bought

I can sense some of you shaking your head at your screen. You’re either thinking you’ll never put the time in to make homemade English muffins when you could just buy them… OR you’re thinking that you don’t even really LIKE English muffins all that much.

This is the recipe that will change your mind!

Before this recipe, I’d never been a huge fan of English muffins––the ones that come in plastic bags and taste like they’ve been sitting in that bag for way too long. But while living in China, I had a hankering for Eggs Benedict, realized I couldn’t find English muffins anywhere (problems of the food-obsessed), and made these. It was like frolicking through a field of flowers whilst hearing a hallelujah chorus.

Trust me.

Make them. Toast them. Spread with butter (and maybe a little jam). You’ll be a convert soon enough.

Once you give this recipe a try, also try our Multigrain English muffin recipe and our Pumpkin English muffins!

English Muffin Recipe Instructions

The ingredients for this english muffin recipe are super simple: all purpose flour, yeast, salt, sugar, water, yogurt, semolina/fine cornmeal, and a little oil.

Semolina flour can be found at most grocery stores these days. It’s what gives the English muffins those sandy bottoms. You can also use finely ground cornmeal.

The first step of the recipe depends on whether you’re using active dry yeast or instant yeast. You can make this recipe with either!

If using active dry yeast, add the yeast and sugar to 1 cup lukewarm water. Stir to dissolve, and let stand for 10 minutes to allow the yeast to activate. If using instant yeast, you can skip this step.

In a large mixing bowl, add the all purpose flour and salt. Stir to combine. Add the yogurt and activated yeast mixture (or the instant yeast along with the sugar and water).

Mix together with a fork or wooden spoon until the mixture forms a soft, shaggy dough. Knead for 10 minutes, dusting your hands and the dough with a sprinkling of flour if needed (the dough will get a bit sticky as you knead it).

After kneading, let the dough rest for 5 minutes. I’m sure it’s been a stressful day for it, having just come into existence and all. (I need to stop personifying food.)

Spread the semolina (or fine cornmeal) onto a large sheet pan. On a clean surface, roll the dough out to a thickness of about 1/2 inch. Cut out circles with a 3-inch round cutter. I just use an overturned water glass for this purpose. Easy peasy.

Take the excess dough and re-roll it to cut out more circles. (I never understand people who just throw the excess dough into the garbage. It drives me crazy. That’s food, people!) Well you’re not going to do that––you should be able to get 12-16 muffins out of it.

Place the English muffins onto the baking sheets and slide them around in the semolina. Cover with a clean kitchen towel, and let rise in a warm place for an hour.

Heat a flat pan or cast iron skillet until hot and brush with oil. Add the English muffins and reduce heat to medium. Cook for 6 minutes per side, 12 minutes total, until firm and golden brown. Turn only once.

Keep cooking them in batches until they’re all done.

The best way to break the muffins apart is with a fork, to make sure you get great nooks and crannies. Serve toasted with butter and jam!

Do you hear the hallelujah chorus yet?