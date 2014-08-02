The Woks of Life

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles – Zha Jiang Mian

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles – Zha Jiang Mian

By

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Zha Jiang Mian (炸酱面), or “Fried Sauce Noodles…” So famous in China that the mere mention of it immediately makes people think of Beijing. It’s sold everywhere—from street vendors to restaurants in five star hotels. Prices can vary from 10RMB (about $1.60) to 100RMB, but trust me: higher prices don’t necessarily guarantee better taste. A dish of perfectly chewy noodles with a rich, meaty sauce, Zha Jiang Mian is just another one of those perfect dishes that you don’t really mess with too much.

One of our readers asked if we could share a recipe for this famous noodle dish, so I asked a local Beijing friend for their family recipe. He didn’t let us down, asking his sister (the best cook in their family) to write down her Zha Jiang Mian recipe for us. When I finally got the paper in my hands, I wasn’t quite sure what to say.

All the ingredients were there, of course. But no amounts were specified. It was much like asking for directions in Beijing. The usual reply you’ll get is something along the lines of, “It’s ahead!” No one seems to think you’d need any more information than that. How far ahead? What landmarks do I look for? Should I be walking or taking a cab? I looked at the recipe and felt simultaneously confused…and flattered that she seemed to trust that I’d know what to do with her very cryptic and vague instructions. With her seemingly incomplete zha jiang mian recipe, it ended up taking two tries to get it right. Don’t worry, it’s easy!

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

For the noodles, look for any kind of thick, flour-based noodles. We used these wide, flat ones that tasted really delicious, but whatever you can find will work. Look at your local Asian market for the sweet bean sauce and the ground bean sauce. Sweet bean sauce, or tian mian jiang (甜面酱) is a thick, dark brown sauce made from wheat flour, sugar, salt, and fermented yellow soybeans. It can be found in a can, or in plastic tubs. Some brands and recipes use Hoisin sauce and sweet bean sauce interchangeably, but generally I find hoisin sauce brands (especially the more commercial ones) are thinner, lighter and sweeter. Better if you can find the darker, more concentrated version for this dish. Just look for these Chinese characters: 甜面酱. Ask the staff at your local Chinese grocery store to help you find it!

sweet-bean-paste

The ground bean sauce is also made with fermented yellow soybeans but is quite salty and less sweet. Look for this jar or something similar:

 ground-bean-sauce

If you’re looking for a simple easier noodle recipe, then try out 15-Minute Chinese Hot Oil Noodles (You Po Mian) which is also a Beijing favorite or the Shanghai fried noodles stir-fry. But if you’re a little more adventurous, then read on!

Ok, let’s start. You’ll need:

Marinate the pork with the following for 15 minutes: ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, ½ teaspoon oil, 1/8 teaspoon white pepper.

Heat a tablespoon oil in your wok over medium heat and add the pork fat (if using). Cook for 1 minute to render the fat down, and add the marinated ground pork to the wok. Cook for a minute to brown it, and then add the ginger and garlic. Let everything caramelize together.

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Add the chopped mushrooms. Stir fry everything together for another 2-3 minutes.

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Add the sweet bean sauce, bean paste, dark soy sauce, and water, stirring everything together well. Lower the heat and cover the wok. Simmer the sauce for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.comBeijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

While that’s happening, cook the noodles according to the package directions. Mix with the sauce…

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

…and toss with the julienned carrots, cucumbers, and scallions.

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

The amount of sauce made in this Zha Jiang Mian  recipe should be good for 4 servings.

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.comBeijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.comBeijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Let us know what you think when you try this Zha Jiang Mian Beijing classic!

Beijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.comBeijing Fried Sauce Noodles - Zha Jiang Mian by thewoksoflife.com

Beijing “Fried Sauce” Noodles – Zha Jiang Mian
 
Zha Jiang Mian (炸酱面), or Fried Sauce Noodles is so famous in China that the mere mention of it makes people think of Beijing. It’s sold everywhere—from street vendors to restaurants in five star hotels.
Ingredients
  • 6 oz. ground pork
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • ½ teaspoon oil, plus 1 tablespoon
  • ⅛ teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 oz. pork fat, finely minced (optional)
  • 3 slices ginger, minced finely
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 6 fresh shiitake mushrooms, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons sweet bean sauce
  • 3 tablespoons ground bean paste
  • 1 tablespoon dark soy sauce
  • 1 cup water
  • 8 oz. noodles (your favorite flour-based noodle. Fresh or dry—both will work).
  • 1 cup julienned carrots
  • 1 cup julienned cucumbers
  • ½ cup julienned scallions
Instructions
  1. Marinate the pork with the following for 15 minutes: ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, ½ teaspoon oil, ⅛ teaspoon white pepper.
  2. Heat a tablespoon oil in your wok over medium heat and add the pork fat (if using). Cook for 1 minute to render the fat down, and add the marinated ground pork to the wok. Cook for a minute to brown it, and then add the ginger, garlic, and mushrooms. Stir fry everything together for another 2-3 minutes.
  3. Add the sweet bean sauce, bean paste, dark soy sauce, and water, stirring everything together well. Lower the heat and cover the wok. Simmer the sauce for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.
  4. While that’s happening, cook the noodles according to the package directions. Mix with the sauce and toss with the julienned carrots, cucumbers, and scallions. This amount of sauce should be good for 4 servings.

 

97 Comments

  1. J. Ong says

    I am a native New Yorker and have never had this dish here, so I was happy to try this. I had dried shiitake on hand, so I used those instead of fresh and since I had the liquid from soaking them I used that in place of the water. I’m not sure if this dish is traditionally so salty, but next time I might use light soy sauce instead of dark and perhaps 1-1/2 tbsp hoisin sauce and 2 tbsp bean sauce (I only had regular bean sauce vs. ground bean sauce. I don’t know if it mattered for the outcome). I also used zucchini instead of cucumber. I’d bought them on sale earlier in the week. I’m glad to visit Beijing via these noodles. Thnks Judy!

    Reply

  2. Del says

    Delicious and fairly easy to make. I used ramen noodles cause that’s all we had, but the sauce is the star here, and they got coated beautifully. A new fave!

    Reply

  3. Meghan says

    My husband is from Beijing and this was the first proper Beijing-style dish I made him myself. It’s now a family favorite. I love that I can get authentic Chinese recipes in English here and how well you break down the steps.

    Reply

  4. Julia says

    This tastes like the real deal! Thank you for sharing. The picture of the tian mian jiang is very helpful.

    Would love to hear your suggestions on side dishes for this noodle main. :)

    Reply

  5. Judy Mueller says

    We had the most amazing spicy tofu at the Lido hotel in Beijing and have been trying to make ever since. It had a brown sauce and lots of peppers and I think the tofu was dried. Any ideas what it might be? Love your recipes.

    Reply

  6. Dorothy w says

    Really excited to find your blog. The recipes look really good. Have long been interested in chinese cooking. Hoping to impress my new chinese grand daughter in law. Thanks for the inspiration.

    Reply

  7. Victor says

    Hi Judy!
    I’m really not a fan of mushrooms, but am pretty sure I’ve had and loved similar dishes before… is there anything I can substitute for the mushrooms? Will it be ok to leave them out?

    Reply

  8. Anna Lee-kunzinger says

    Hi. I’ve been looking for this recipe on the internet for awhile. I remember eating this dish at a restaurant in NYC Chinatown back in the 80s. My question is it was always served spicy. What can I add to get it spicy?

    Reply

  9. Ana says

    Hi, made this tonight, everyone got seconds!!! So good, my new go-to noodle recipe I couldnt find sweet bean sauce so i used hoisin. Quick question: is dark soy the same as sweet soy sauce? I used a little of both and it was very good Thank you !!!

    Reply

