The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Surprise Me!
Home » Recipes » Beef Tofu Stir Fry

Beef Tofu Stir Fry

Published: Last Updated:
By 41 Comments

Beef Tofu Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Tofu Stir Fry is one of those things on a Cantonese restaurant menu that is always calling out to me–usually when I’m stopping in a Chinatown takeout place for a quick lunch. Beef Tofu Stir Fry always seems to make it to the lunch table or car whenever the four of us are together and passing through Manhattan. And for good reason––this dish is beefy, saucy (Sarah is the family gravy addict), and just plain delicious!

Beef Tofu Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Even at home, Beef Tofu Stir Fry is one of those dishes that we make over and over again. People think food bloggers never eat the same thing, because they always experiment and cook huge volumes of food, and, yes, that is true some of the time. But we usually get together just a couple days a month to cook for the blog, and that’s when we cook a large volume of dishes with much discussion and planning! It’s also when some of our neighbors get unsolicited care packages of freshly photographed food. We also pack things up for weekday lunches and dinners. 

But when we’re not blogging, what are we eating?

Well, this Beef Tofu Stir Fry is definitely on the list, along with other easy, homey recipes like Oyster Sauce Chicken and Yu Choy. Food bloggers need lazy weeknight meals, too! But as usual (and as the women of the family are always quick to remind me of), I digress.

Tender beef, soft tofu, some scallions, and just the right amount of sauce over a bed of white or brown rice is a quick, and totally satisfying meal for any day of the week!

Beef Tofu Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

For the beef & marinade:

  • 10 ounces flank steak, sliced ¼-inch thick
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • ½ teaspoon cornstarch
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon soy sauce

For the rest of the dish:

Beef Tofu Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Tofu Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

For the beef & marinade, combine the beef, water, vegetable oil, cornstarch, baking soda, and soy sauce in a medium bowl. Let the beef marinate for 20 minutes.

Heat the wok until smoking and spread 2 tablespoons of oil around the perimeter. Sear the beef for 20 seconds on each side. You want the beef seared on the outside and about 80% done.

Beef Tofu Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Tofu Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Transfer back to the marinade bowl, and set aside. You may have noticed that our instructions often include adding partially-cooked meat back to the marinade bowl, because in Chinese cooking, foods are often cooked twice in the wok before the dish is finished, and why wash yet another bowl?!

Add the ginger, and let caramelize for 20 seconds. There should be oil in the wok from searing the beef, but add another tablespoon of oil if needed. Next, add the minced garlic and the white portion of the scallions. Stir fry for 10 seconds, and add the Shaoxing wine.

Beef Tofu Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir again for 10 seconds, and add the chicken stock, oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, and sugar. Stir-fry until combined, and then gently slide the tofu into the wok. Be careful––the pieces are delicate and will break up easily without proper handling!

Let the tofu and the sauce come up to a boil, and drop in the green portions of the scallions and the seared beef, including any juices from the marinade bowl.

Beef Tofu Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Tofu Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Tofu Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

While everything is coming up to a boil, use your marinade bowl to mix your cornstarch slurry. (Another dish saved from washing duty!) Check the seasoning of the sauce, and add more salt or soy sauce if desired, but remember it will get saltier after it thickens!

Carefully stir in the cornstarch slurry, and lower the heat to medium as the sauce thickens. Be as gentle as possible when stirring so as to minimize tofu breakage. A pushing/stirring motion to rotate the mixture around the wok usually works best for me. Adjust the thickness of the sauce by adding more cornstarch slurry or chicken stock until it is to your liking.

Beef Tofu Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Tofu Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Serve this beef tofu stir fry over steamed rice!

Beef Tofu Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Tofu Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Tofu Stir Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef Tofu Stir-Fry, by thewoksoflife.com

Print Recipe
5 from 11 votes

Beef Tofu Stir-Fry

Beef Tofu Stir-Fry is one dish on a Cantonese restaurant menu that always calls out to me so I just had to perfect this homemade beef tofu stir fry recipe!
Prep Time25 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Tofu
Cuisine: Chinese
Keyword: beef tofu stir-fry
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 300kcal
Author: Bill

Ingredients

For the beef & marinade:

  • 10 ounces flank steak (285g, sliced ¼-inch thick)
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • ½ teaspoon cornstarch
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon soy sauce

For the rest of the dish:

Instructions

  • For the beef & marinade, combine the beef, water, vegetable oil, cornstarch, baking soda, and soy sauce in a medium bowl. Let the beef marinate for 20 minutes.
  • Heat the wok until smoking and spread 2 tablespoons of oil around the perimeter. Sear the beef for 20 seconds on each side. You want the beef seared on the outside and about 80% done. Transfer back to the marinade bowl, and set aside. You may have noticed that our instructions often include adding partially-cooked meat back to the marinade bowl, because in Chinese cooking, foods are often cooked twice in the wok before the dish is finished, and why wash yet another bowl?!
  • Add the ginger, and let caramelize for 20 seconds. There should be oil in the wok from searing the beef, but add another tablespoon of oil if needed. Next, add the minced garlic and the white portion of the scallions. Stir fry for 10 seconds, and add the Shaoxing wine.
  • Stir again for 10 seconds, and add the chicken stock, oyster sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, white pepper, and sugar. Stir-fry until combined, and then gently slide the tofu into the wok. Be careful––the pieces are delicate and will break up easily without proper handling!
  • Let the tofu and the sauce come up to a boil, and drop in the green portions of the scallions and the seared beef, including any juices from the marinade bowl.
  • While everything is coming up to a boil, use your marinade bowl to mix your cornstarch slurry. (Another dish saved from washing duty!) Check the seasoning of the sauce, and add more salt or soy sauce if desired, but remember it will get saltier after it thickens!
  • Carefully stir in the cornstarch slurry, and lower the heat to medium as the sauce thickens. Be as gentle as possible when stirring so as to minimize tofu breakage. A pushing/stirring motion to rotate the mixture around the wok usually works best for me. Adjust the thickness of the sauce by adding more cornstarch slurry or chicken stock until it is to your liking. Serve over steamed rice!

Nutrition

Calories: 300kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 27g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 43mg | Sodium: 498mg | Potassium: 318mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 60IU | Vitamin C: 1.9mg | Calcium: 167mg | Iron: 2.6mg

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Chinese Stuffed Peppers, Classic Dim Sum Recipe
Bian Dou Men Mian Steamed Noodles and Green Beans
Chinese Hot Dog Buns - An Asian Bakery favorite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

41 Comments

  1. Jeana says

    5 stars
    This is my absolute favorite meal! I am thrilled that I can now make it at home – it’s delicious! Thanks for a great recipe, Bill!

    Reply

  2. Stephanie says

    Will the flavour still be good if I made this vegetarian? I am not vegetarian but I don’t have any beef in the house and was thinking of making this for dinner tonight. How much of a difference does the juice from the beef make to the recipe?

    I may have one frozen chicken thigh somewhere in the freezer somewhere…. but the lazy part of me is tempted to just throw the tofu in there and call it a day…

    Reply

  3. emily says

    5 stars
    i’m going back to review some of the favorite dishes i’ve made from this blog—my FAVORITE cooking blog (cause you guys need to know how much we appreciate you!).. this is definitely one of the best dishes in terms of sheer tastiness and ease, and i find myself making a whole week’s worth at least once a month for me and my fiance… when i do so, i add a little onion or shallot to the stir fry, and omit the oyster sauce only b/c i’m not a fan of its sweetness..

    Reply

    • Bill says

      Hi Janet, this dish can be frozen but I would not recommend it unless you like the texture of frozen tofu (some do!). Tofu, when frozen, gets a little spongy in texture but other than that, it is ok to freeze this dish! In general, tofu is best eaten when it is fresh and still soft and silky. Happy cooking!

      Reply

  5. Lance says

    5 stars
    This has become one of my favorite dishes; it always comes out delicious, even if one fudges a bit on the measures of ingredients. Tonight my daughter and I did it spicy, adding a sliced hot green (deseeded) pepper with the scallions. And a sprinkle of Sichuan ground peppers near the end. Well, we both like spice. It was the best version we have done. If you like spice, don’t be afraid to give that variation a try. Any way you cook it, this is a great dish.

    Reply

  6. Toni Jean says

    5 stars
    This was PHENOMENAL. I changed stuff and it STILL was great despite my meddling. Used boneless short rib for the meat, used dark soy, tossed in extra sugar, used silken tofu (because i love it and had on hand) and stirred VERY gently. it was just amazing. My co-worker is ABC and she said it tasted like her mom made it!! thanks for another incredible recipe!!

    Reply

  7. Gwyn says

    5 stars
    This has been on my to-try list since you first posted it and I finally got around to it this week. Delicious! My only complaint is how quickly I ran out of leftovers.

    Reply

  8. Amanda says

    5 stars
    First time making this recipe and it is AMAZING! We were looking for a beef tofu dish that was savory and comforting..and boy is it!! Thank you for sharing! Can’t wait to try more versions with a little heat and other meats :)

    Reply

Make Our Favorite Vegetable Dishes!See All

Try These Quick and Easy Dishes!See All

Learn all about Chinese Noodles, Dumpling and Wonton Wrappers

Learn More About Chinese Leafy green Vegetables