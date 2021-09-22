The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Join Our Newsletter And Receive Our Free Top 25 Recipes Book!
Subscribe
Tap here to receive our FREE top 25 recipe book!
Home Recipes Beef Beef with String Beans

Beef with String Beans

by:
12 Comments
Jump to Recipe
Beef with String Beans

Beef with string beans is a simple, delicious one pan dinner to serve with steamed rice. It’s also a great meal prep option—you can marinate the meat and mix the sauce in advance (either the night before or in the morning), and then whip up the dish when you come home! 

Searing Green Beans

Unlike our Chicken with String Beans recipe, the string beans in this recipe are seared much like they are in our Sichuan Dry Fried String Beans.

The green beans get a bit wrinkly in the process, which makes it easier for them to cling to the sauce in the dish. 

Alternatively, you can steam the string beans like we do in the chicken version of this dish

All in all, this is a simple, tasty recipe, particularly if you already have our 10 Essential Chinese Pantry Ingredients in your kitchen! 

Beef and String Beans in wok

Let’s get to the recipe! 

Recipe Instructions

In a bowl, add the beef, baking soda, and water (if you don’t want your beef tenderized too much, omit the baking soda). Massage the beef with your hands until all the liquid is absorbed. Mix in the cornstarch, oil, and oyster sauce, and set aside to marinate for 30 minutes.

Combine all the sauce ingredients in a measuring cup and set aside: the chicken stock, sugar, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper.

String Beans, sauce mixture, and marinated beef

Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and sear the beef until browned (this should only take 2 minutes). Turn off the heat, remove the beef from the wok, and set aside. Leave behind any oil in the wok.

Searing beef in wok

Set the wok over medium heat and add another tablespoon of oil to the along with the string beans.

Adding green beans to wok

Sear the string beans on all sides until lightly scorched and wrinkly, about 6-8 minutes. 

Searing green beans in the wok

Add the garlic, and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Increase the heat to high, and pour the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok.

Next, add in the sauce mixture you made earlier. Stir the sauce around the sides of the wok to deglaze it (all those nice bits from stir-frying the beef should be absorbed into the sauce). Bring the sauce to a simmer. 

Stir the cornstarch and water slurry to ensure it’s well combined, and drizzle the mixture into sauce while stirring constantly. Allow it to simmer and thicken for 20 seconds. Add the beef back to the wok and stir-fry to combine.

Stir-frying green beans and beef

Serve with rice!

Chinese Beef and String Beans Stir-fry Recipe

Beef and String Beans

Beef with string beans is a simple, delicious one pan dinner to serve with steamed rice.
by: Sarah
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Chinese
Beef with String Beans
serves: 4
Prep: 35 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes
Total: 50 minutes

Ingredients

For the beef & marinade:

  • 1 pound flank steak (sliced into thin strips)
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda (optional)
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon oyster sauce

For the sauce:

For the rest of the dish:

  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil (divided)
  • 1 pound string beans (ends trimmed and cut in half)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1 tablespoon Shaoxing wine
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch (mixed with 3 tablespoons/45 ml water)
US CustomaryMetric

Instructions

  • In a bowl, add the beef, baking soda, and water (if you don’t want your beef tenderized too much, omit the baking soda). Massage the beef with your hands until all the liquid is absorbed. Mix in the cornstarch, oil, and oyster sauce, and set aside to marinate for 30 minutes.
  • Combine all the sauce ingredients in a measuring cup and set aside: the chicken stock, sugar, light soy sauce, dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and white pepper.
  • Heat your wok over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and sear the beef until browned (this should only take 2 minutes). Turn off the heat, remove the beef from the wok, and set aside. Leave behind any oil in the wok.
  • Set the wok over medium heat and add another tablespoon of oil to the along with the string beans. Sear the string beans on all sides until lightly scorched and wrinkly, about 6-8 minutes.
  • Add the garlic, and stir-fry for 30 seconds. Increase the heat to high, and pour the Shaoxing wine around the perimeter of the wok.
  • Next, add in the sauce mixture you made earlier. Stir the sauce around the sides of the wok to deglaze it (all those nice bits from stir-frying the beef should be absorbed into the sauce). Bring the sauce to a simmer.
  • Stir the cornstarch and water slurry to ensure it’s well combined, and drizzle the mixture into sauce while stirring constantly. Allow it to simmer and thicken for 20 seconds. Add the beef back to the wok and stir-fry to combine. Serve with rice!

nutrition facts

Calories: 337kcal (17%) Carbohydrates: 14g (5%) Protein: 28g (56%) Fat: 19g (29%) Saturated Fat: 13g (65%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g Monounsaturated Fat: 4g Cholesterol: 68mg (23%) Sodium: 770mg (32%) Potassium: 679mg (19%) Fiber: 3g (12%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 783IU (16%) Vitamin C: 14mg (17%) Calcium: 74mg (7%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Did You Make This?Tag us on Instagram @thewoksoflife, subscribe to our email list, and be sure to follow us on social for more recipes!
@thewoksoflife

You may also like…

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

12 Comments

Rate this recipe:




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • Sarah says

      Hi Ally, I wouldn’t recommend using frozen green beans here. They have been pre-blanched and have more moisture in them which would prevent them from searing properly! That said, if you are ok with simply having steamed green beans with the beef, you could potentially use them. Just might need more time to cook off excess liquid.

      Reply

  3. Marg S says

    Yet again you have saved me! Another lost recipe has found its way “home”. I had, or rather my mom had, a very similar recipe that she used to make all the time. Her recipe used half a pound of ground beef and green beans. I’ve never been able to replicate it. I had a vague idea what was in, and as confident as I feel tackling most stir-fry’s I could never get this one “just so”. Thanks from the bottom of my heart for reviving this memory.

    Reply

FREE Top 25 Recipes eBook!

Get updates on new recipes & our

No thanks!
No thanks!

Thank

You!

USE COUPON CODE 

WELCOME20

Follow us on Facebook