Beef Stew w/ Lemon Parsley Gremolata

Hallelujah! Winter is over!



Well, before we move into summery salads and light, fruity desserts, how’s abouta last hurrah of hearty, wintry, gravy-drippiness? This Beef Stew is full of herbs, red wine, and veggies. The addition of the lemon parsley gremolata on top gives it an awesome, spring-time contrast. As springtime-y as a pot of stick-to-your-ribs-stew can be.

Serve with bread, noodles, or rice for a say-goodbye-to-Winter-say-hello-to-Spring-time dinner. You’ll need:

3 pounds stew beef or boneless short ribs, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon fresh black pepper

2 tablespoons oil

2 onions, sliced

1 ½ tablespoons tomato paste

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup flour

1 cup red wine

3 cups beef broth

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 bay leaf

4 carrots, peeled, cut into 1-inch slices

3 stalks celery, cut into 1-inch slices

½ cup cream or half & half

chopped fresh parsley

lemon zest

Pat the beef dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large pot or dutch oven over high heat. Brown the beef in batches until you get a nice crust on all sides. Remove the beef from the pot and set aside.

Reduce heat to medium, add the onions, and sauté for about 5 minutes, until beginning to caramelize.

Add the tomato paste and garlic, and cook for another couple of minutes, until fragrant.

Add the flour and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the wine and beef broth to deglaze the pan, and bring to a simmer. Add the beef back into the pot along with the rosemary, thyme, and bay leaf.

Bring back to a simmer, cover, and reduce heat to low. Cook for 60-90 minutes.

Add the nutmeg, carrots, and celery to the pot and simmer for another 30 minutes, or until everything is really tender.

Taste for salt and pepper and adjust accordingly. Stir in the cream. Serve with rice, potatoes, or noodles, and garnish with chopped parsley and lemon zest.