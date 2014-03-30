The Woks of Life

Beef Stew w/ Lemon Parsley Gremolata

Hallelujah! Winter is over!

Well, before we move into summery salads and light, fruity desserts, how’s abouta last hurrah of hearty, wintry, gravy-drippiness? This Beef Stew is full of herbs, red wine, and veggies. The addition of the lemon parsley gremolata on top gives it an awesome, spring-time contrast. As springtime-y as a pot of stick-to-your-ribs-stew can be.

Serve with bread, noodles, or rice for a say-goodbye-to-Winter-say-hello-to-Spring-time dinner. You’ll need:

Beef Stew with Lemon Parsley Gremolata

This Beef Stew is full of herbs, red wine, and veggies. The addition of the lemon parsley gremolata on top gives it a delicious contrast.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time2 hrs
Total Time2 hrs 10 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: American
Keyword: beef stew
Servings: 8
Calories: 465kcal
Author: Sarah

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds boneless beef chuck (or boneless short ribs, cut into 2-inch pieces)
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 2 onions (sliced)
  • 1 ½ tablespoons tomato paste
  • 3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 1/4 cup flour
  • 1 cup red wine
  • 3 cups beef broth
  • 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 bay leaf
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • 4 carrots (peeled, cut into 1-inch slices)
  • 3 stalks celery (cut into 1-inch slices)
  • ½ cup cream (or half & half)
  • chopped fresh parsley
  • lemon zest

Instructions

  • Pat the beef dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large pot or dutch oven over high heat. Brown the beef in batches until you get a nice crust on all sides. Remove the beef from the pot and set aside.
  • Reduce heat to medium, add the onions, and sauté for about 5 minutes, until beginning to caramelize. Add the tomato paste and garlic, and cook for another couple of minutes, until fragrant. Add the flour and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
  • Add the wine and beef broth to deglaze the pan, and bring to a simmer. Add the beef back into the pot along with the rosemary, thyme, and bay leaf. Bring back to a simmer, cover, and reduce heat to low. Cook for 60-90 minutes.
  • Add the nutmeg, carrots, and celery to the pot and simmer for another 30 minutes, or until everything is really tender. Taste for salt and pepper and adjust accordingly. Stir in the cream. Serve with rice, potatoes, or noodles, and garnish with chopped parsley and lemon zest.

Nutrition

Calories: 465kcal | Carbohydrates: 11g | Protein: 36g | Fat: 29g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 138mg | Sodium: 949mg | Potassium: 1006mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 5467IU | Vitamin C: 6mg | Calcium: 67mg | Iron: 4mg

3 Comments

  1. rosie says

    Thanks for the great recipe, Sarah! The first time turned out perfect.

    I tried doubling the recipe the second time, and kept messing up. When I tried to add the flour into the onion and tomato paste mixture, it would clump. I’ve even tried whisking it out, but the flour clumps were too big, as they were stuck to the tomato paste. Do you have any suggestions? I really liked this stew, and making 1 batch just isn’t enough!

    • Sarah says

      Glad you liked it, Rosie! Perhaps just adding the flour more gradually will help, while whisking constantly. I wonder if sifting it would help too…

