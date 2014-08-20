The Woks of Life

a culinary genealogy

Beef Rendang

Sarah
by:
65 Comments
Beef Rendang, A Malaysian Classic, by thewoksoflife.com

I remember the first time I had beef rendang. I was about eleven years old, sitting in a Malaysian restaurant in a NJ strip mall, and it was one of the most amazing things I’d ever eaten.

I figured that it would be an extremely difficult dish to make, considering the complexity of the flavors it presented. But besides a few specialty ingredients, which can be sourced from most Asian grocers, it’s actually pretty dead simple to make.

It starts with a spice paste–whizzed up in a food processor or blender. Then the beef is added to the pot, along with the coconut milk and a few other ingredients.

Then you just simmer the heck out of it, and it’s done! SO good. Saucy perfection on a plate. A welcome change from your usual weeknight fare.

The best part is, this Malaysian beef rendang dish can be made in advance, as the flavors only get better if you allow it to sit in the fridge for a couple days.

That’s why this beef rendang recipe is for a pretty big batch–enough for 8 people or so. You’ll want leftovers, trust me. Serve your beef rendang with white rice and/or roti, and you’re set!

If you like a simpler dish, then our coconut curry chicken is always good too.

These Makrut lime leaves round out the unique flavor of this beef rendang. In case you didn’t know it, the proper and more accurate name is the Makrut rather than Kaffir lime. Read more about this change on our ingredients page entry for the Makrut lime.

Beef Rendang Recipe Instructions

In a blender or food processor, add the powdered cloves, nutmeg, turmeric, shallot/onion, garlic, ginger, galangal, and red chilies. Blend until smooth.

Heat a large heavy bottomed pot over medium heat and add the oil along with the mixture you just pureed. Cook for about 3 minutes, until fragrant.

Add the beef to the pot and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Then add the lemongrass, cinnamon sticks, star anise, unsweetened coconut milk, beef broth, and salt, to taste. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat to low and simmer for 90 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning.

Add the lime leaves, lime juice, brown sugar, and coconut flakes (if using) and stir. Simmer for another 2 hours, until the sauce is thick and dark, and the meat is very tender.

Taste for seasoning and adjust seasoning with salt and sugar to taste. Remove the lemongrass, lime leaves, and whole spices, and serve!

Try this dish with our coconut rice recipe – it goes really well with southeast Asian dishes!

5 from 7 votes

Beef Rendang, A Malaysian Classic

The easy-to-make beef rendang is one of the most amazing curry dishes I'd ever eaten. A few specialty ingredients, from the Asian grocery is all you need to make it!
by: Sarah
Course:Beef
Cuisine:Malaysian
Keyword:beef rendang
Beef Rendang over rice
serves: 12 servings
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 3 hours 30 minutes
Total: 3 hours 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 whole cloves (smashed into a powder)
  • 1 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons turmeric
  • 12 shallots (or 1 large onion)
  • 6 cloves garlic (peeled)
  • a 3" piece of ginger (peeled and roughly chopped)
  • a 3" piece of galangal (peeled and roughly chopped)
  • 6 red chilies (stemmed)
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 4 lb. boneless beef chuck or brisket (cut into 2" pieces)
  • 1 stalk lemongrass (trimmed and crushed with the back of your knife)
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 1 star anise
  • 2 cans unsweetened coconut milk (about 27 fl. ounces; 800 ml)
  • 1 cup beef broth (235 ml)
  • salt (to taste)
  • 8 Kaffir lime leaves
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup toasted unsweetened coconut flakes (optional)

Instructions

  • In a blender or food processor, add the powdered cloves, nutmeg, turmeric, shallot/onion, garlic, ginger, galangal, and chilies and blend until smooth. Heat a large heavy bottomed pot over medium heat and add the oil along with the mixture you just pureed. Cook for about 3 minutes, until fragrant.
  • Add the beef to the pot and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Then add the lemongrass, cinnamon sticks, star anise, coconut milk, beef broth, and salt, to taste. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat to low and simmer for 90 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning.
  • Add the lime leaves, lime juice, brown sugar, and coconut flakes (if using) and stir. Simmer for another 2 hours, until the sauce is thick and dark, and the meat is very tender. Taste for seasoning and adjust seasoning with salt and sugar to taste. Remove the lemon grass, lime leaves, and whole spices, and serve!

nutrition facts

Calories: 512kcal (26%) Carbohydrates: 14g (5%) Protein: 32g (64%) Fat: 38g (58%) Saturated Fat: 24g (120%) Cholesterol: 104mg (35%) Sodium: 312mg (13%) Potassium: 894mg (26%) Fiber: 4g (16%) Sugar: 7g (8%) Vitamin A: 235IU (5%) Vitamin C: 37.2mg (45%) Calcium: 60mg (6%) Iron: 5.3mg (29%)

TheWoksofLife.com is written and produced for informational purposes only. While we do our best to provide nutritional information as a general guideline to our readers, we are not certified nutritionists, and the values provided should be considered estimates. Factors such as brands purchased, natural variations in fresh ingredients, etc. will change the nutritional information in any recipe. Various online calculators also provide different results, depending on their sources. To obtain accurate nutritional information for a recipe, use your preferred nutrition calculator to determine nutritional information with the actual ingredients and quantities used.

Sarah

About Sarah

Sarah is the older daughter/sister in The Woks of Life family. Creator of quick and easy recipes for harried home cooks and official Woks of Life photographer, she grew up on episodes of Ready Set Cook and Good Eats. She loves the outdoors (and of course, *cooking* outside), and her obsession with food continues to this day.

Reader Interactions

65 Comments

  1. AvatarHL says

    5 stars
    Looks great! Are dried kaffir lime leaves alright for this? I can go out of my way and find fresh ones, but they always go bad before I use it all since my Asian grocer sells it in such a large bag!

    Reply

    • AvatarRururu says

      Go ahead and buy the large batch of fresh leaves, I’d say. You can keep the rest in the freezer for months — they’re like ginger and lemon grass in that way. Well, at least mine usually don’t seem to mind the cold.

      Reply

    • AvatarIheartcumbia says

      You can freeze the lime leaves and they will be good for several months. I do this with lime leaves and curry leaves because the Indian grocer and asian grocer sell them in big bags like you mentioned.

      Reply

  3. AvatarMaria says

    this recipe looks so jummy, I really wanna make it. Problem I can’t handle none poultry meats (beef, pork, lamb) could I substitude this with chicken, duck or turkey? if so do i need to change anything ellse in the recipe?

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Hey Maria, you might be able to try this dish with chicken––just use dark meat, or it will dry out. You could do it with chicken thighs and drumsticks, for example. Let us know how it goes if you decide to give it a go.

      Reply

  4. AvatarPupples says

    I just made this for dinner tonight and it was so delicious! Thank you for the wonderful recipe. I was able to reduce down the sauce successfully in about two hours (after the initial 90 min simmer) in my big 12″ cast iron skillet. What an amazing combination of spices and flavors.

    Reply

  5. AvatarLisa Kaufer-Smithey says

    THIS IS AMAZING! This recipe takes time but the end result is worth it.
    The taste from this dish is so dimensional and balanced! I am making again in a few weeks when some friends are coming for dinner. It is one of those dishes that totally makes you look like a pro!
    I made the onion/shallot mix and cut the beef ahead of time, then took the beef out and brought to room temp.. I have to have everything ready and measured before I cook or I will forget something!
    Your recipes are really amazing- thank you!

    Reply

  6. AvatarHeather says

    Sadly, I couldn’t find keffir lime leaves or galangal but will keep looking. I used more ginger and added some lime zest (4 limes) to attempt to make up for it. Even without these two ingredients, this was so, so delicious so I can’t wait to try it again with the actual ingredients! It really isn’t difficult to make but tastes really complex so you get a lot of flavour with minimal effort. Mine stayed really soupy and didn’t really reduce but that was fine since I served it over rice so soak up the sauce. My husband took some to work the next day and let a co-worker try it, who was also blown away by the delicious, amazingness of this rendang. Thanks for posting this, Sarah!

    Reply

  7. AvatarTiara chow says

    Hi, just want to add something about the recipe. Orginally this recipe comes from padang, indonesia. The reason why we cooked it for 5 hours (yes, 5 hours) were because we use buffalo meat instead of beef, and thats the reason why the meat is darker.
    Also just want to add some more spices that we use, 1 tsp of coriander, at least 5 whole candlenuts for the nutty flavour and thicker sauce (remember to roast this and coriander together ahead before you pureed), and we actually use tamarind seeds instead of lime juice.
    The one that you cook actually called as kalio as its not black, dry and flaky enough to be called rendang, hope you dont mind me adding up some more spices to your recipe as it enhance the taste of authentic rendang.

    Reply

  8. AvatarAlexis says

    Just wanted to say that my malaysian boyfriend and his brother highly approved, they said it was perfect, just like home. thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

  9. AvatarTom says

    Thanks for this recipe! Tasted great!

    However, mine turned out more of a green coloured, wet curry. Noy brown at all! Definitelt not a true dry/thick rendang. I simmered it for a full 90 minutes, then 2 hours, but it never seemed to thicken or darken. Any tips!?

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Hey Tom, hmmm….i’m not sure what could have happened. I used a very dark beef broth…perhaps that has something to do with the color? As to the wetness of it, feel free to crank up the heat at the end to reduce the liquid, stirring occasionally to prevent it from burning.

      Reply

  10. AvatarSeema says

    Hello Sarah,

    Made the beef rendang yesterday and it turned out awesome. I used the pressure cooker – put the beef in with all the ingredients (except galangal – didn’t have any) for the first cook – pressure cooked for about 15-20 minutes. Used thin coconut milk – 150ml – 50ml coconut milk with 100ml of water. (I used only 500gm of beef)

    After that, once the pressure came down, added the remaining ingredients and pressure cooked for another 10 minutes. I didn’t have kaffir lime leaves, so used some lemon zest instead. Once done, added the rest of the coconut milk (thick) and let it come to a boil, then turned heat down to a simmer till the gravy thickened to thick sauce. Tried to be really careful about the pressure cooking time so that the beef wouldn’t be overdone and mushy. Turned out really tender and flavourful.

    Served the beef with Judy’s Sichuan stir-fried potatoes and steamed rice. Had a very happy lot at dinner. :)

    I must say the recipe was really simple and the result extremely good. Thank you. :)

    Just a note on thin and thick coconut milk (in case anyone wondered why) – in Indian cooking we often use a combination of both depending on the recipe. The thin milk helps add flavour and avoids the milk splitting, especially when using a pressure cooker or cooking at high heat. Once the main ingredients are cooked, we add the thick milk, bring to boil and simmer as required. Usually not for too long as the dish may call for a lot of gravy.

    Reply

    • SarahSarah says

      Thanks for sharing, Seema! That’s so interesting about the thick and thin coconut milk…I didn’t know that there were two kinds, let alone what they were used for!

      Reply

