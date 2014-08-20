I remember the first time I had beef rendang. I was about eleven years old, sitting in a Malaysian restaurant in a NJ strip mall, and it was one of the most amazing things I’d ever eaten.

I figured that it would be an extremely difficult dish to make, considering the complexity of the flavors it presented. But besides a few specialty ingredients, which can be sourced from most Asian grocers, it’s actually pretty dead simple to make.

It starts with a spice paste–whizzed up in a food processor or blender. Then the beef is added to the pot, along with the coconut milk and a few other ingredients.

Then you just simmer the heck out of it, and it’s done! SO good. Saucy perfection on a plate. A welcome change from your usual weeknight fare.

The best part is, this Malaysian beef rendang dish can be made in advance, as the flavors only get better if you allow it to sit in the fridge for a couple days.

That’s why this beef rendang recipe is for a pretty big batch–enough for 8 people or so. You’ll want leftovers, trust me. Serve your beef rendang with white rice and/or roti, and you’re set!

If you like a simpler dish, then our coconut curry chicken is always good too.

These Makrut lime leaves round out the unique flavor of this beef rendang. In case you didn’t know it, the proper and more accurate name is the Makrut rather than Kaffir lime. Read more about this change on our ingredients page entry for the Makrut lime.

Beef Rendang Recipe Instructions

In a blender or food processor, add the powdered cloves, nutmeg, turmeric, shallot/onion, garlic, ginger, galangal, and red chilies. Blend until smooth.

Heat a large heavy bottomed pot over medium heat and add the oil along with the mixture you just pureed. Cook for about 3 minutes, until fragrant.

Add the beef to the pot and cook for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Then add the lemongrass, cinnamon sticks, star anise, unsweetened coconut milk, beef broth, and salt, to taste. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, turn the heat to low and simmer for 90 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning.

Add the lime leaves, lime juice, brown sugar, and coconut flakes (if using) and stir. Simmer for another 2 hours, until the sauce is thick and dark, and the meat is very tender.

Taste for seasoning and adjust seasoning with salt and sugar to taste. Remove the lemongrass, lime leaves, and whole spices, and serve!

Try this dish with our coconut rice recipe – it goes really well with southeast Asian dishes!