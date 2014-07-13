Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice – Chinese Korean Fusion

Bill bought back a bag of amazing Korean Kimchi from our local wet market the other day so what could be better than a beef and kimchi fried rice? This wet market has really gotten a lot bigger and better since we’ve gotten here. They moved the meat vendors and fish mongers to a newly expanded section, increased the number of vegetable sellers to keep prices reasonable, and added new vendors selling freshly-made dumplings, kimchi and other pickles, assorted braised meats, and fresh, flaky shaobing (烧饼). Smog aside, our wet market is definitely a big plus to living in Beijing.

Korean immigrants are actually one of China’s 55 minority groups, and there are also a significant number of Koreans living in Beijing, so it’s not a surprise to see vendors here selling kimchi. Of course, the first thing that came to mind when I saw it was kimchi fried rice (this time with beef, and a luscious runny egg on top). I used brown rice, but feel free to use white rice!

For the beef and marinade:

1 cup thinly sliced beef

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon soy sauce

¼ teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon shaoxing wine

To cook the beef and kimchi fried rice:

4 eggs

3 tablespoons oil, divided

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped (you can also use a red long hot pepper if you like heat)

1 1/2 cups kimchi, coarsely chopped

4 cups cooked brown or white rice

Salt to taste

½ teaspoon sesame oil

½ cup chopped scallion

Korean chili flakes, to taste (optional)

In a bowl, mix together the beef and marinade ingredients and set aside for at least 15 minutes.

Right before you’re ready to make your rice, cook the eggs sunny-side up in a pan, and keep them warm while you’re making the rice. Make sure the yolks stay runny!

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok over high heat. Once the wok starts to smoke, sear the beef and then set it aside on a plate.

Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok and cook the onion until it’s translucent. Add the peppers and cook for another minute…

…and then add the kimchi.

Stir everything together well, and add the rice, stirring constantly.

Add the cooked beef back to the wok, along with salt to taste, sesame oil, scallions and a pinch of chili flakes for extra heat.

Thoroughly mix everything together and serve a runny egg over this beef and kimchi fried rice!