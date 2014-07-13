The Woks of Life

Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice – Chinese Korean Fusion

Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice - Chinese Korean Fusion, by thewoksoflife.com

Bill bought back a bag of amazing Korean Kimchi from our local wet market the other day so what could be better than a beef and kimchi fried rice? This wet market has really gotten a lot bigger and better since we’ve gotten here. They moved the meat vendors and fish mongers to a newly expanded section, increased the number of vegetable sellers to keep prices reasonable, and added new vendors selling freshly-made dumplings, kimchi and other pickles, assorted braised meats, and fresh, flaky shaobing (烧饼). Smog aside, our wet market is definitely a big plus to living in Beijing.

Korean immigrants are actually one of China’s 55 minority groups, and there are also a significant number of Koreans living in Beijing, so it’s not a surprise to see vendors here selling kimchi. Of course, the first thing that came to mind when I saw it was kimchi fried rice (this time with beef, and a luscious runny egg on top). I used brown rice, but feel free to use white rice!

Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice - Chinese Korean Fusion, by thewoksoflife.com

For the beef and marinade:

To cook the beef and kimchi fried rice:

  • 4 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons oil, divided
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped (you can also use a red long hot pepper if you like heat)
  • 1 1/2 cups kimchi, coarsely chopped
  • 4 cups cooked brown or white rice
  • Salt to taste
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • ½ cup chopped scallion
  • Korean chili flakes, to taste (optional)

Beef & Kimchi Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

In a bowl, mix together the beef and marinade ingredients and set aside for at least 15 minutes.

Beef & Kimchi Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Right before you’re ready to make your rice, cook the eggs sunny-side up in a pan, and keep them warm while you’re making the rice. Make sure the yolks stay runny!

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok over high heat. Once the wok starts to smoke, sear the beef and then set it aside on a plate.

Beef & Kimchi Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok and cook the onion until it’s translucent. Add the peppers and cook for another minute…

Beef & Kimchi Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

…and then add the kimchi.

Beef & Kimchi Fried Rice, by thewoksoflife.com

Stir everything together well, and add the rice, stirring constantly.

Add the cooked beef back to the wok, along with salt to taste, sesame oil, scallions and a pinch of chili flakes for extra heat.

Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice - Chinese Korean Fusion, by thewoksoflife.com

Thoroughly mix everything together and serve a runny egg over this beef and kimchi fried rice!

Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice - Chinese Korean Fusion, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice - Chinese Korean Fusion, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice - Chinese Korean Fusion, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice - Chinese Korean Fusion, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice - Chinese Korean Fusion, by thewoksoflife.com

Beef and Kimchi Fried Rice

Beef and Kimchi fried rice is the first thing I think of when I see kimchi. This kimchi fried rice includes beef and a luscious runny egg on top. I used brown rice, but feel free to use white rice!
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time10 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Beef
Cuisine: Korean chinese
Keyword: kimchi fried rice
Servings: 4 servings
Calories: 518kcal
Author: Judy

Ingredients

For the beef and marinade:

To cook the fried rice:

  • 4 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons oil (divided)
  • 1 medium onion (finely chopped)
  • 1 red bell pepper (chopped; you can also use a red long hot pepper if you like heat)
  • 1 1/2 cups kimchi (coarsely chopped)
  • 4 cups cooked white rice (or brown rice)
  • Salt (to taste)
  • ½ teaspoon sesame oil
  • ½ cup scallion (chopped)
  • Korean chili flakes (to taste; optional)

Instructions

  • In a bowl, mix together the beef and marinade ingredients and set aside for at least 15 minutes.
  • Right before you’re ready to make your rice, cook the eggs sunny-side up in a pan, and keep them warm while you’re making the rice. Make sure the yolks stay runny!
  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a wok over high heat. Once the wok starts to smoke, sear the beef and then set it aside on a plate.
  • Add another tablespoon of oil to the wok and cook the onion until it’s translucent. Add the peppers and cook for another minute, and then add the kimchi. Stir everything together well, and add the rice, stirring constantly.
  • Add the cooked beef back to the wok, along with salt to taste, sesame oil, scallions and a pinch of chili flakes for extra heat. Thoroughly mix everything together and serve with your eggs.

Nutrition

Calories: 518kcal | Carbohydrates: 51g | Protein: 26g | Fat: 19g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 198mg | Sodium: 298mg | Potassium: 446mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 1295IU | Vitamin C: 42.4mg | Calcium: 68mg | Iron: 2.3mg

 

35 Comments

  1. Anjali says

    Hello
    I love, love, love your blog. Your easy pork belly fried rice features very often in our home. I had a question. I normally use basmati rice for fried rice, but your rice looks to be a shorter grain. Can you please tell me what rice would be best when making fried rice? Thank you so much.

    Regards
    Anjali

    Reply

  2. Kris says

    Hi Judy, found your blog online recently and I’ve been hooked!

    Would love to try out this fried rice recipe. May I know is your brown rice here short grained or the longer grained? Also for brown rice, what’s the ratio of rice to water for perfect fluffy rice? Do you keep the brown rice overnight to make this fried rice recipe?

    Looking forward to your reply.

    Thank you :)

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Kris, for fried rice, it’s best to use long grain rice (like jasmine), as short grain rice varieties are often too sticky. And please refer to our article on how to cook rice without a rice cooker for guidelines when making white rice and brown rice. Also, refrigerated cooked rice is ideal for making fried rice, but it’s not necessary.

      Reply

  3. Hebe says

    From the your explanetion of this food… where are you from? I was so surprised that your spreading wrong fact about Korean history. Korean have their own history for five thousand years but why are you saying they are one of the minority groups of China?? China does have ‘chosun group’ whom are similar to Korean but ‘they’ are the immigrants from Korea about 250 years ago. Your knowledge is exactly opposite to the true history. If you want to talk about the history of other countries, plz be aware of the true and false knowledge. You can find easily through google or anywhere!

    Reply

      • Hebe says

        Well cause you used the word ‘Korean’ immigrants I misunderstood that you were actually talking about ‘Chosun group’ here. But still Chosun group and Korean immigrants now a days are not same. We might have same blood but your text can make confusion that people will think all the Koreans in China are the minority group of China. I appologize that I was confused too.

        Reply

  4. Danette says

    This was delicious!! Thank you! I’d actually never tried making kimchi fried rice before, and I came here in search of noodle recipes, but I had a bag of kimchi I’d just bought, some leftover rice, and some beef so it all came together. I used a shallot instead of onion since I was just making it for one person and omitted the bell pepper (since I hate it) — but it turned out great.

    Reply

  5. Z says

    Hey guys~ just made kimchi fried rice today but instead of beef I used some cha siu that I made using your cha siu recipe and it was awesome. (so maybe this comment should’ve been in your cha siu post? I dunno) Point is, cha siu kimchi fried rice will now replace any other kimchi fried rice in my house forever. I use gochujang instead of gochugaru though, cause I think it gives it another flavour (plus I make my kimchi with a lot of gochugaru anyway). So now I need to go out and buy more pork shoulder to make more cha siu cause I’m out. Thanks again guys!

    Reply

    • Judy says

      Hi Autumn, kimchi is made with raw napa cabbage, chili, and fermented seafood. It’s texture is crunchy; It’s taste is: spicy, tangy and super tasty. If you have not had it before, it’s definitely worth a try.

      Reply

